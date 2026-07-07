His stomach is “eating itself,” and the press has already decided why. They blamed the one exposure with no mechanism — and buried the one with a mechanism a mile long.

View on X here.

Bryan Johnson wanted to make death an option. That was the whole pitch — the millions poured into his own body, the pills and the plasma and the perfect sleep, the “Don’t Die” summits, the son’s blood, the relentless measurement of everything measurable. So when he announced on June 30 that he has autoimmune gastritis — that, in his own words, “my stomach is eating itself” — the story practically wrote itself. And the press wrote it, in near-perfect unison.

The man who tried to defeat mortality has been humbled by his own biology. Vanity meets nemesis. A gastroenterologist in Sydney told the Australian Financial Review it was “equally plausible” that Johnson’s own experimental regimen caused the disease — “it was definitely him.” Nature called the whole longevity scene “a dangerous experiment.” Playboy ran “The Case Against Longevity.” An anti-aging Substack declared flatly that there is no such thing as anti-aging medicine. Fox, the Post, USA Today, the tabloids — the same shape every time. The biohacker’s hubris ate his stomach lining.

I want to point at the thing nobody in that pile of coverage pointed at. Not because I think I know what happened inside Bryan Johnson’s body — I don’t, and neither do they. But because the omission is so clean, so total, and so convenient that it tells you more about the storytellers than about the story.

THE EXPOSURE NOBODY WOULD NAME

Here is what every one of those articles left out. Bryan Johnson has a vaccine history, and he made it public himself. In April 2021 he announced both doses of the Moderna mRNA vaccine on X and LinkedIn — the second dose, he wrote, “really packs a punch.” He caught COVID anyway that December. And by early 2025 he was telling Bari Weiss that he regretted it: “They swayed my opinion… improper use of power.” This is not a man with an axe to grind against all vaccines — he’s selective, thoughtful, the opposite of a caricature. Which is exactly why what came next is so striking.

On April 29 of this year — weeks, at most, before the diagnosis window — Johnson announced he was getting two more: “Tdap and shingles. The Tdap because Kate’s family has a newborn… Shingles for the potential longevity benefits.” He said he was diagnosed with autoimmune gastritis in May. He disclosed it in June.

I want to be scrupulous here. We do not know that he received those shots — he announced the intention, and no follow-up or reaction was reported. We do not know the diagnosis was caused by anything he was injected with. What we know is that a man with pre-existing autoimmune thyroid disease publicly planned a fresh round of immune-activating injections in the exact weeks before an autoimmune diagnosis — and that not a single mainstream account thought that was worth a sentence. They found room to blame his broccoli sprouts. They found no room for the needle.

WHAT THIS DISEASE ACTUALLY IS

The irony is that the real science of autoimmune gastritis doesn’t indict biohacking at all. It quietly vindicates Johnson’s own read of his body. He described “an autoimmune process affecting my thyroid and then my stomach lining” — and that sequence, thyroid first and stomach second, has a name. It’s called thyrogastric syndrome, and it is textbook: roughly 40 percent of people with autoimmune gastritis also carry Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, the two clustering as part of a recognized polyglandular pattern. His antibodies to his own parietal cells came back at five times the upper limit of normal, with biopsy-confirmed early atrophy and years of unexplained iron deficiency (Gizmodo). This is not what a green-juice injury looks like. It is what a genetically primed, immune-mediated cascade looks like.

And that cascade has a well-known ignition mechanism: molecular mimicry. In a landmark 2003 study, researchers showed that gastric T cells cross-react with both H. pylori proteins and the stomach’s own proton pump — the immune system, trained on a foreign antigen, turns that training against the self (J Exp Med, 2003). Crucially, the single biggest predictor of whether “silent” gastritis tips into overt disease is having another autoimmune condition already — a hazard ratio north of four (Dig Liver Dis, 2022). Johnson had one. His thyroid was the open door. The question is only what walked through it.

POISONED, NOT INFECTED

The message of injury: stressed cells package distress signals into extracellular vesicles that reprogram distant cells — no virus required. Diagram: Creative Diagnostics.

I’ve argued for a long time that modern medicine mistakes the messenger for the disease. In a piece I called “Poisoned, Not Infected,” I laid out the case that a great deal of what we treat as infection is really the body’s response to injury — and that the courier is the extracellular vesicle, the tiny bubble a stressed cell releases to broadcast its distress. Damaged cells pack these vesicles with inflammatory signals and send them out like text messages, and distant cells that receive them behave as though they, too, had been injured. The toxin never reaches those far-off tissues. Only the message does.

For years this was dismissed as fringe. It is not fringe when you apply it to the spike protein — because the literature has already done the applying, in peer-reviewed journals, and the chain is remarkably complete. Start here: mRNA vaccination itself induces circulating exosomes that carry the spike protein on their surface, appearing by day 14, multiplying roughly twelvefold after the second dose, and persisting for months (Journal of Immunology, 2021). Those exosomes don’t travel empty; they carry inflammatory microRNA cargo that instructs recipient cells at distant sites (Food and Chemical Toxicology, 2022). The spike itself is not inert — it activates the inflammatory master switch NF-κB and drives the release of IL-6 and TNF-α wherever it lands. This is my messenger, made real, using the vaccine as its envelope.

Now follow it to the target. The spike protein shares an improbable number of short peptide sequences with human proteins — so many that it can’t plausibly be coincidence (Immunologic Research, 2020). When researchers tested antibodies raised against SARS-CoV-2 proteins, they cross-reacted with 28 of 55 human tissues — including, specifically, gastrointestinal and thyroid tissue (Frontiers in Immunology, 2021). And in 2024, a team found that a particular spike fragment provokes antibodies that bind human proteins expressed — their words — “mainly in the small intestine, ovary, and stomach,” and warned openly of “vaccine-induced autoantibodies in humans” (Vaccines, 2024). The stomach. The very organ.

The thyroid link is even better documented: new-onset Graves’ disease and thyroiditis after mRNA vaccination fill the case-report literature, with spike-thyroid mimicry named as the mechanism (Endocrine, 2022). And — this is the part that should stop you — there is already a published case report describing a patient with the exact triad Johnson has: Hashimoto’s, pernicious anemia, and autoimmune atrophic gastritis, in the context of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination (Vaccines, 2022). His two announced shots aren’t exempt either: the first documented case of ASIA-driven cachexia in a human followed a Tdap vaccine (Medicina, 2021).

WHAT HONESTY REQUIRES

Let me give the other side its due, because a case worth making is one that can survive its own objections. No study links Tdap — or any vaccine — directly to autoimmune gastritis. The gastric evidence is mechanistic and sits at the epitope level: a known antigen the immune system recognizes, not a documented clinical series. And large population studies rarely surface a vaccine–autoimmunity signal, for reasons that have less to do with absence of harm than with the nature of the harm itself. These conditions are chronic, often subclinical, slow to declare themselves, and frequently dismissed as “psychogenic” — even when they prove serious and genuinely debilitating. That blind spot is not merely statistical. It is sustained by the politicization of vaccine injury and its widespread denial by the very institutions that administered these products, often without proper informed consent, and that continue to promote them regardless.

All of that is fair. And none of it explains the coverage. Because the point was never to prove that a vaccine did this. The point is that the exposure with the longest, richest, most stomach-specific autoimmune-trigger literature in modern medicine was omitted from every account — while the exposure with no such mechanism, his supplements and his sprouts, was blamed on the record by a specialist who’d never examined him. That asymmetry is not science. It is narrative maintenance. “There’s no study proving it” is a description of a gap that no one has been funded to fill, not a finding that the gap is empty.

Credit where it’s due: it takes real courage to take 27 milligrams of Bufo — a dose near the extreme upper edge of the compound — live in front of a quarter-million people, as Johnson did in March. He is not a man who fears the unknown. Which makes the silence around his vaccine history all the stranger.

Blame the broccoli that has no mechanism. Ignore the needle that has one a mile long.

This is the shape of the thing that people in the natural-health and MAHA world keep running into, and keep getting punished for noticing. Ask why a longevity researcher’s immune system attacked his stomach, and there’s a whole vocabulary ready for you: hubris, quackery, dangerous experiment, the vanity of trying to live. Ask the one question the published mechanism actually points toward — the injections he announced weeks before — and the vocabulary goes silent. The curiosity that was so abundant a moment ago simply evaporates.

So let me be clear about what I am and am not saying. I am not diagnosing Bryan Johnson. I don’t have his chart, and the honest answer is that no one writing about him does. What I am doing is asking why an entire press corps could look at a man with autoimmune thyroid disease, a regretted mRNA series, and a fresh pair of announced vaccines — and find every explanation for his failing stomach except the one with a literature attached.

The curious case here was never really Bryan Johnson’s stomach. It’s the incuriosity of everyone who rushed to explain it.

Note: Good news for Bryan, autoimmune diseases are completely reversible. But one has to be honest about the causes first. Once these are identified and properly addressed, and no new adverse exposures introduced, they can be completely resolved. Getting this information out is the reason I wrote REGENERATE and created the REGENERATE YOURSELF MASTERCLASS.com

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