Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arktos99's avatar
Arktos99
19h

As always, it's what the MSM does NOT say that is the story; what they will also say is that "of course an antivaxxer in the Dirty Dozen would blame it on the Covid vax"! So, Sayer, damned if you do, damned if you don't. Whatever, thanks for pointing that out; someone had to.

PS: why would someone want to live forever and yet take every vaccine out there??!! Stupid is as stupid does.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Den Arto's avatar
Den Arto
19h

I passed your article along to TrialSiteNews whose article repeated the same "both sides are mystified" narrative. Thanks for your always great job of elucidating our crazy medical system.

Reply
Share
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sayer Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture