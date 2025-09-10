Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sayer Ji's Substack

The COVID Scariant; Fact or Fiction

Sayer Ji's avatar
Sayer Ji
Sep 10, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

In this wide-ranging dialogue, Sayer Ji and Dr. Andrew Kaufman pull apart the mainstream COVID-19 narrative and reveal the deeper implications behind Omicron, reinfection claims, and the rise of a global biosecurity surveillance system.

Dr. Kaufman challenges the very foundations of the pandemic story, noting that no virus has ever been conclusively isol…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sayer Ji's Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture