Share, comment, and tag others on our X post dedicated to this article: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1969068876479525161

The People's Demands Are Met: Cassidy's Stunning Reversal

In a stunning victory for grassroots democracy, Senator Bill Cassidy was forced to completely reverse course just one day after his orchestrated hearing against RFK Jr. On September 18, 2025, Cassidy announced he would invite Kennedy to testify before the Senate HELP Committee—a complete capitulation to public pressure that demonstrates the raw power of an activated citizenry.⁰

This reversal represents far more than a procedural adjustment. It's a crack in the dam of the establishment's narrative control. The original hearing on September 17 had deliberately excluded Kennedy while allowing his accusers free rein to attack him without rebuttal. This was no oversight—it was the centerpiece of the strategy, designed to create damaging headlines without giving Kennedy a platform to defend himself or his reforms.

But within 24 hours, that strategy collapsed. Cassidy's announcement that he would give Kennedy "the opportunity to respond" came after an unprecedented flood of constituent outrage. The senator who just days earlier was named in leaked documents as a "strategic ally" in Big Pharma's $2 million campaign to neutralize Kennedy was now forced to extend an invitation he never wanted to give.

This moment marks a watershed in the information war. When Politico reported Cassidy's reversal, they were documenting not just a scheduling change, but the failure of a carefully orchestrated coup. The same publication that hours earlier had to acknowledge the existence of a "pharma plot" was now reporting its unraveling in real-time.

A Pre-Orchestrated Smear Campaign

What led up to this moment was a textbook example of a coordinated media onslaught—until it wasn't. On September 17, 2025, a Senate hearing chaired by Sen. Bill Cassidy convened to spotlight the grievances of an ousted CDC director against HHS Secretary "Bobby" Kennedy. Even before the gavel fell, the script was in place: the hearing excluded Kennedy's own testimony and amplified a barrage of allegations. In lockstep, The Guardian published a hit-piece within minutes of the hearing's conclusion, echoing the witnesses' talking points.¹

The timing and tone were no coincidence. In fact, the rapid deployment of the Guardian's article strongly suggests it was pre-written as part of a scripted narrative. This narrative aligns with strategies long pushed by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), and pharma-connected interest groups to marginalize Kennedy. Recall that CCDH famously dubbed Kennedy one of the "disinformation dozen,"urged his deplatforming as far back as 2021,²and who leaked a memo last year targeting then presidential candidate RFK Jr. with a “black ops.”

Just months before the hearing, another leaked memo from the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO)—a leading pharma lobby—outlined a $2 million campaign to "neutralize" Kennedy, explicitly naming Sen. Cassidy as a "strategic ally" in the plan.³ Cassidy's highly one-sided hearing, followed immediately by media outlets amplifying "concerns" about Kennedy, was the BIO memo come to life.

Grassroots Pushback and a Cracked Narrative

What the orchestrators did not anticipate was the force of the MAHA movement—the Make America Healthy Again coalition backing Kennedy—and the fact that their operation had been exposed in advance. Kennedy's supporters were not caught flat-footed. They mobilized immediately in response to the hearing and media attacks, harnessing the same grassroots energy that had propelled him into office in the first place, sending 80,000 emails and making countless phone calls, all within the span of only a few hours on the eve of the hearing

The very next day, Politico published an article that starkly contrasted the coordinated smear. Its headline practically declared that MAHA was fighting back, and the content that followed was a revelation. Politico reported that Kennedy's supporters have rallies planned "in nearly a dozen cities, from Florida to California, on Sept. 27 to thank him for sticking up for kids' health."⁴ The goal of these coast-to-coast events? To "show lawmakers that MAHA represents a powerful political force" and that any politician who opposes Kennedy does so at "their own political risk."

This is Politico—a beltway news staple—openly acknowledging that Kennedy's base is both large and motivated. The article even noted that President Donald Trump himself views his alliance with Kennedy as a "boon to the GOP," though some Republican lawmakers were wavering after the CDC firing episode.⁵

Exposé in Plain Sight: Mainstream Validation of the "Pharma Plot"

Perhaps the most striking element of the Politico piece was its validation of an exposé that Kennedy's allies had circulated before the hearing, including an X post with over 400,000 views. As highlighted at the start, Politico openly referenced my article accurately writing Kennedy supporters "alleged before the hearing a plot by pharmaceutical interests to get Kennedy fired."⁶ In that post—published days ahead of the Senate spectacle—I detailed evidence of collusion between pharma lobbyists, captured officials, foreign influencer operations and certain lawmakers (like Sanders and Cassidy) to stage a public takedown of Kennedy.

Politico's decision to include this bombshell detail is a watershed moment. It means the narrative engineered by Kennedy's opponents did not go unquestioned in the press; the counter-narrative actually made it into print. The article recounts how the article named Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Cassidy as potential participants in a pharma-backed plot—a stunning admission for a mainstream outlet.

Politico even noted the reaction from Kennedy's camp: "Cassidy is defending corrupt corporate-sponsored science," Tony Lyons told the outlet via text.⁷ That quote laid bare the core of our expose: that the supposedly impartial "health experts" were carrying water for the pharmaceutical industry's agenda.

An Inflection Point in the Information Battle

All these developments point to one conclusion: this is an inflection point. The heavily funded, tightly coordinated effort to oust RFK Jr. hit a wall—that wall being a well-informed and activated public. Against the backdrop of dozens of boiler plate mainstream media hit pieces, the Politico piece stands as stark evidence that the narrative tide is beginning to turn. It gave space to Kennedy's defenders to explain exactly what is happening: "Everybody... knows Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is under attack," said Michael Kane of Children's Health Defense, describing the Senate hearing as a prime example of how "big pharma" and their "lackeys in the media" are trying to take down Kennedy.⁸

Consider that for a moment—Politico allowed the phrase "lackeys in the media" to be printed, referring to its own industry, without rebuttal. That alone signals a break in the armor; the usual media unanimity was fractured enough to let truth peek through. And Politico deserves acknowledgment for what for all intents and purposes appears to be accurate reporting and real journalism, a veritable anomaly in this day and age.

Kennedy advisor Calley Means went further, framing the fight in historic terms. He urged that by keeping public support high, "we are going to defeat what are clearly some very subversive and dark forces that are trying to tell the American people that these positive actions are a threat to public health."⁹ This quote—again reported in Politico—acknowledged the "dark forces" at play, and affirmed faith that an engaged citizenry can overcome them.

Bipartisan People Power: The Force Behind "Bobby"

The incredible support behind Bobby is not a sudden phenomenon of this week—it has been building, across party lines, for years, and it reached critical mass when he was nominated as Health Secretary. During the run-up to his Senate confirmation in early 2025, ordinary Americans mobilized on a scale rarely seen for any nominee. Over 130,000 individual advocates (mainly parents across the political spectrum) flooded Senate inboxes with personal messages urging Kennedy's approval.¹⁰

This was not a top-down, paid lobbying effort; it was an "organic, uncoordinated" outpouring—the kind of genuine civic engagement that big money can only dream of buying. By conventional astroturfing metrics, that level of engagement equated to a lobbying campaign worth tens of millions of dollars,¹¹ yet it arose spontaneously from citizens united by concern for children's health and government accountability.

This bipartisan MAHA movement—Make America Healthy Again—is the backbone of Kennedy's strength. Republicans, Democrats, independent voters, "crunchy moms" and libertarians—unlikely allies found common cause in Kennedy's mission to reform captured health agencies and restore trust in public health.

Conclusion: The People Shattered the Operation

In the saga of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. versus the medical-political establishment, we have just witnessed a defining chapter. A high-profile attempt to oust a reformer via a choreographed "hit" in Congress, amplified by legacy media, was met with an equally coordinated grassroots counter-strike—one so effective that even the halls of mainstream journalism had to acknowledge it.

The Politico article, coming a day after the Guardian's opening black propaganda volley among an armada of conscripted mercenary media outlets, is more than just a news piece—it is a barometer of change. It indicates that the "incredibly well-resourced and coordinated" narrative against Kennedy has cracked, unable to withstand reality. No longer is the story about "one man's war on science" but about millions of Americans' war on corruption in science.

This victory is an inflection point. It's a reminder that democracy is not a spectator sport. When engaged people anticipate the moves of powerful interests—and assert their rights to transparency and accountability—even the best-laid schemes can be upended. The mainstream media, for once, has had to report on the people's perspective, not just the pharmaceutical cartel's.

The tide has turned. We the People got ahead of their agenda—and the truth broke through.



Learn more about how this victory was won and follow and support the organizations and individuals that helped make this 100% organic, grassroots effort possible below:

Share, comment, and tag others on our X post dedicated to this article: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1969068876479525161

Share

References

⁰ "Cassidy asks Kennedy to testify on former CDC directors' claims." Politico, September 18, 2025. https://www.politico.com/live-updates/2025/09/18/congress/cassidy-asks-kennedy-to-testify-on-former-cdc-directors-claims-00571897

¹ Schreiber, Melody. "RFK Jr's actions risk restricting children's access to vaccines, say ousted CDC officials." The Guardian, September 17, 2025, 1:39 PM EDT. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/sep/17/rfk-jr-senate-hearing-cdc-susan-monarez

² Ji, Sayer. "THE COUP: How Big Pharma's $2 Million War Chest Bought This Wednesday's Senate Hearing." GreenMedInfo, September 2025. https://greenmedinfo.com/content/coup-how-big-pharmas-2-million-war-chest-bought-wednesdays-senate-hearing

³ Ji, Sayer. "Inside the Pharma Script: What Really Happened at Today's Senate Hearing on the CDC." GreenMedInfo, September 17, 2025. https://greenmedinfo.com/content/inside-pharma-script-what-really-happened-todays-senate-hearing-cdc

⁴ "RFK Jr.'s movement is coming to his defense." Politico, September 18, 2025. https://www.politico.com/news/2025/09/18/rfk-jr-s-movement-is-coming-to-his-defense-00571826

⁵ Lyons, Tony. Quoted in "RFK Jr.'s movement is coming to his defense." Politico, September 18, 2025.

⁶ Kane, Michael. Quoted in "RFK Jr.'s movement is coming to his defense." Politico, September 18, 2025.

⁷ Ji, Sayer. "The Miracle of Grassroots Power: A Defining Moment in History." GreenMedInfo, February 5, 2025. https://greenmedinfo.com/content/miracle-grassroots-power-defining-moment-history

⁸ Means, Calley. Quoted in "RFK Jr.'s movement is coming to his defense." Politico, September 18, 2025.

⁹ "Majority of Covid misinformation came from 12 people, report finds." The Guardian, July 17, 2021. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/17/covid-misinformation-conspiracy-theories-ccdh-report

¹⁰ Stand for Health Freedom. "80,000 Americans Contact Congress in Support of RFK Jr." Stand for Health Freedom, September 2025. [Organization report]

¹¹ Center for Countering Digital Hate. Internal Strategy Memo. April 2025. [As referenced in Ji, "THE COUP: How Big Pharma's $2 Million War Chest Bought This Wednesday's Senate Hearing"]