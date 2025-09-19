Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abigail Harris's avatar
Abigail Harris
5h

Bravo, Sayer Ji -- exceptional reporting and outstanding leadership!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bernard Horvath's avatar
Bernard Horvath
5h

The people are finally striking back!! We are tired of being force fed prescriptions that are not cures but attempts to take our money for the rest of our lives!!

Never anything like changing our diet or exercising, that would reduce their income stream!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture