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Wynne Ferro's avatar
Wynne Ferro
4h

What method did the researchers use to make the fat soluble garlic extract? How would I make it myself?

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TerriM's avatar
TerriM
3hEdited

I tried garlic on a set of warts my daughter had a couple of years ago. She'd picked it up in the hospital during surgery, and they wouldn't go away. We spent a couple of years trying to treat them and then I finally decided to try the "grandma" method for everything (garlic). I didn't think to try to do a solution, I just bandaided a slice of garlic to the latest wart and she never had another one. that was 5 years ago i think.

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