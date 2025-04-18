The Cholesterol Con: How Statins Became a Billion-Dollar Threat to Human Health
How Misleading Statistics, Suppressed Data, and 30 Documented Toxicities Reveal the Dark Truth About the World’s Most Prescribed Drug
Cholesterol on Trial: A Molecule Maligned, But Not Guilty
Statins, first approved by the FDA in 1987, quickly became one of the most widely prescribed drug classes in the world1. Their claim to fame? Reducing cholesterol and, by extension, heart disease. But after more than three decades, the scientific and ethical integrity of this narrative is unraveling.
Not only is cholesterol vital to human health—playing a central role in hormone synthesis, brain function, and immune resilience2—but the actual effectiveness of statins has been drastically overstated through a statistical sleight-of-hand: the manipulation of relative risk reduction (RRR) vs. absolute risk reduction (ARR)3.
How Statin Benefits Are Overstated: Understanding RRR vs. ARR
To understand how statin benefits have been grossly inflated, we need to examine how pharmaceutical outcomes are framed.
Let’s say a study reports that statins reduce the risk of heart attack by 36%. That sounds powerful, doesn’t it? But this figure represents relative risk reduction—a proportional comparison between two groups. It tells you nothing about how many people were actually helped.
Now let’s look at absolute risk reduction, which tells you the actual difference in outcomes between the statin and placebo group. For example:
In the Heart Protection Study, 2% of people in the statin group had a non-fatal heart attack versus 3% in the placebo group4.
The relative risk reduction was 33%—but the absolute risk reduction was only 1%.
This means that 99 out of 100 people who took statins got no measurable benefit in terms of heart attack prevention. Yet the drug was marketed as reducing heart attacks by “a third.”
This framing is not just misleading—it borders on fraudulent health communication, especially when used to justify mass prescribing, medical coercion, and long-term exposure to a drug class with over 30 documented toxic effects5.
The Number Needed to Treat (NNT): The Inconvenient Metric
Another way to cut through the hype is to look at the Number Needed to Treat (NNT)—how many people must take a drug for one person to benefit:
For statins used in primary prevention (people with no prior history of heart disease), the NNT ranges from 104 to 250 over five years6.
For every 100+ people on statins, one may benefit while many if not everyone receiving them may suffer adverse effects.
Compare that to the Number Needed to Harm (NNH):
Muscle damage: 10–20
Diabetes onset: 100–250
Cognitive impairment: poorly quantified, but increasing with age7
This paints a grim picture: you’re often more likely to be harmed than helped by statins—especially if you’re taking them without a previous cardiovascular event.
The Reality Behind Statin Risk Reduction
Pharmaceutical-funded studies consistently focus on relative risk to inflate perceived benefit, while burying or ignoring side effect data, often excluding early dropout participants through “run-in” periods8. This methodological maneuver masks harms and creates the illusion of safety and efficacy.
Furthermore, statin trials often fail to assess or report mortality benefits—the most meaningful health outcome. In many landmark studies, no significant reduction in all-cause mortality was observed in those taking statins versus placebo, especially in primary prevention populations9.
Why These Deceptions Persist
The RRR vs. ARR distortion persists because:
Doctors are rarely trained in medical statistics, and most trust summary statements from pharmaceutical reps or guidelines.
Patients are never informed that “36% fewer heart attacks” may only mean “1 fewer person out of 100.”
Medical journals and media often repeat press releases without examining the actual numbers.
This manipulation enables statins to remain a blockbuster drug despite mounting evidence of harms outweighing benefits for the vast majority of users.
A Better Model: Transparency, Informed Consent, and Natural Alternatives
It’s time to reject manipulative statistics and restore biological literacy to medicine. Heart disease is a multi-causal, inflammatory condition, not a cholesterol problem. Suppressing cholesterol while disrupting over 30 cellular systems is not health—it’s symptom suppression through biochemical violence.
Effective Natural Interventions Backed by Real Outcomes:
Coenzyme Q10 – Vital for mitochondrial health, depleted by statins10.
Red Yeast Rice – Natural statin alternative, but requires careful formulation11.
Vitamin K2 – Prevents vascular calcification, especially in statin users12.
Omega-3 Fatty Acids – Lower triglycerides and systemic inflammation13.
Lifestyle-based prevention – Diet, movement, breathwork, sleep, and emotional healing have proven impacts on heart risk reduction14.
These interventions don’t require distortion of statistics or suppression of symptoms—they work by supporting the body’s intelligence rather than overriding it.
The Protective Power of Cholesterol: Nature’s Unsung Hero
As the narrative around statins begins to unravel, so too must the myth that low cholesterol equals better health. Cholesterol is not only essential—it’s protective. It has antimicrobial properties, supports neuroplasticity, and is vital for repairing damaged tissues. Numerous studies have linked low cholesterol to increased risks of cancer, depression, aggression, and hemorrhagic stroke.[^15] One longitudinal study found that men with total cholesterol below 160 mg/dL had double the risk of suicide and accidental death compared to those with moderate levels.[^16] Cholesterol is also a first responder to vascular injury, acting as a biological patch to endothelial damage—not the cause of it. By suppressing this multi-functional molecule, statins may weaken the body's natural defense systems, trading a reduction in biomarkers for a decline in true physiological resilience.
Conclusion: Question the Numbers, Reclaim Your Health
The story of statins is not just about flawed pharmacology—it’s about statistical manipulation, industry capture, and the danger of treating biomarkers as disease.
Next time you hear that a drug "reduces risk by 36%," ask: Relative to what? And at what cost?
In an ironic way, I can probably give statins credit for saving my life. I had three heart attacks over the course of 7 years, the last one nearly fatal and resulting in a bypass operation. They told me I died three times on the operating table. Never mind the fact that all three of my heart attacks could easily have been prevented if my first cardiologist had simply asked me, "Greg, have you ever had a root canal?" Today I am totally free of any signs of heart disease, thanks to a holistic dentist who informed me of the research performed by Weston A. Price, and then removed the dead tooth and cleaned out the infection of anaerobic bacteria in the jaw bone above it.
Anyway, it was my severe adverse reaction (intermittent claudication) to the "safe and effective" statins that my last cardiologist prescribed that got me started looking into the widespread corruption of the entire Big Pharma-controlled medical-industrial establishment. Had I not found that holistic dentist and had continued instead just "following doctor's orders" I'm sure I would have been dead years ago. These days I am eating what my cardiologists told me was a "heart healthy diet" turned on its head, including for example plenty of pasture-raised eggs and butter from grass fed cows. Also these days I won't take any Big Pharma products, not so much as a stinking baby aspirin. Needless to say, when the COVID bioweapons were rolled out my immediate reaction was, "you couldn't possibly pay me enough to take a single dose." At the age of 75 I am now far healthier than I was 30 years ago. I figure that in just a few years my life will be about half over. Ultimately I have the wake-up call resulting from my severe adverse reaction to statins to thank for turning everything around.
By the way, I no longer have even a hint of the intermittent claudication that the statins caused, thanks to a supplement I found that combines 20 mg of a substance called PQQ with 200 mg of Co-Q10.
Homogenized milk is milk that has been forced through a fine sieve at 4,000 lbs pressure per square inch to produce a milk in which fat distribution is now equal rather than the cream naturally being able to rise to the top anymore.
The natural globules of milk fat have been forcibly reduced to one tenth of their natural size to accomplish this.
This totally unnatural process results in milk fat globules now being so small that they are quite literally able to pass through the walls of blood vessels and into the general bloodstream without even being digested, and this occurs even while the milk is in the stomach and still undigested, but this is little different to literally injecting some of the milk constituents directly into the bloodstream, and cannot be healthy.
This undigested and biologically unprocessed milk fat entering the bloodstream in such a manner may well be interfering with how much fat is in the bloodstream when measurements are taken that show excessively high fat content in the blood that are used to 'justify' statin prescriptions.
Fat in the blood from this source should be investigated to see to what degree it may cause or exacaberate various kinds of lung or other conditions, for causing or contributing towards persistent mucus and coughing for instance. Such fat gathering around the lung tissues from the blood might in fact cause or contribute towards some mild or more pronounced degree of lipid pneumonia, or exacerbate other lung conditions to push them into a more dangerous state.
I personally have found that by switching from homogenized full fat milk to non-homogenized full fat milk, catarrh and coughing is massively reduced. This relief occurs even when using A1 protein dominant milks, though Guernsey milk with its greater than 95% A2 protein content would offer even greater benefits, as A1 protein is a mutated protein that should really be being bred out of cows as it leads to auto-immune diseases or the exacerbation of pre-existing auto-immune diseases.