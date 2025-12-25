Read, comment and share the X post dedicated to this article.

An Extraordinary Historic Moment Meets Extraordinary Hypocrisy

This week marks a stunning reversal in the global censorship saga of the COVID era.

Imran Ahmed, founder and CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), has filed suit against senior U.S. officials after the State Department announced visa restrictions and raised the prospect of removal proceedings (including his imminent arrest). Ahmed now claims that the U.S. government is attempting to punish him for his speech—an unconstitutional act, he argues, in violation of the First Amendment.

On its face, the claim sounds principled. But context changes everything.

Because Ahmed is not a peripheral activist caught in a policy crossfire. He is the central architect of one of the most destructive censorship campaigns in modern American history—the Disinformation Dozen—which explicitly targeted U.S. citizens by name, branded them as lethal threats, and helped trigger widespread suppression of lawful speech.

That is the irony at the heart of this moment: the man who will go down in US history as one of the greatest aggressors against free speech (and co-architect of the UK Online Safety Bill, which essentially reenacts seditious libel laws on behalf of the UK Crown) declares himself a victim of censorship!

What Ahmed’s Complaint Actually Claims—and What It Avoids

To understand the gravity of this moment, it is essential to look at Imran Ahmed’s full federal complaint itself, not just the press statements surrounding it.

In his filing, Ahmed argues that U.S. officials—principally within the State Department—have unlawfully targeted him for his political speech, invoking immigration authorities and visa-related powers in retaliation for his advocacy work. He frames the government’s actions as a content-based restriction and a form of viewpoint discrimination, asserting violations of the First Amendment and the Administrative Procedure Act.

At the center of the complaint is Ahmed’s claim that his work through the Center for Countering Digital Hate constitutes protected political speech on matters of public concern, including public health, online safety, and extremism. He emphasizes that CCDH operates as a research and advocacy organization, not a state actor, and that criticism of powerful individuals and platforms—particularly Elon Musk and X—is squarely within constitutional bounds.

Ahmed also stresses his lawful presence in the United States, his family ties, and the personal harm he claims would result from adverse immigration action (I can actually sympathize with him here, as my family has also been profoundly impacted by draconian activities). He characterizes the government’s posture as unprecedented, dangerous, and chilling—not only to him, but to civil society organizations broadly.

What the complaint does not do, however, is just as revealing.

It does not meaningfully grapple with the fact that CCDH’s flagship campaign—the Disinformation Dozen—explicitly named and villainized individual Americans, demanded their removal from digital platforms, and was repeatedly cited by government officials as justification for enforcement actions. It does not address evidence, now well-documented, that internal platform analyses disputed CCDH’s core claims about reach, impact, and harm—yet censorship proceeded anyway.

Nor does the complaint confront the reality that CCDH actively advocated for regulatory regimes—in the U.K., the EU, and indirectly in the U.S.—designed to penalize “lawful but harmful” speech, a category fundamentally at odds with American constitutional tradition.

Most strikingly, the complaint frames Ahmed as a lone speaker facing the machinery of the state, while omitting the years in which that same machinery—government pressure, platform enforcement, and reputational coercion—was deployed against Americans he targeted, without due process, notice, or recourse. We now know Imran was a central player in a global plot to adjudicate and criminalize free speech, which included the mandate to “Kill Musk’s Twitter” and triggering EU regulatory action, the details you can read about here.

His co-founder at CCDH, Morgan McSweeney, Keir Starmer’s chief political advisor, was also involved in attempts to interfere with our last election - egregious violations of our democratic process and constitutional Republic that should be investigated and do not fall within constitutional protections for foreign nationals, as Imran’s compliant would like us to believe.

In short, the complaint presents a narrow conception of free speech: expansive when applied to Ahmed and CCDH, but conspicuously absent when applied to those labeled “disinformation agents.”

This is why the case matters beyond Ahmed himself.

The court is being asked not merely to adjudicate an immigration dispute, but—implicitly—to decide whether First Amendment protections can be claimed by those who helped engineer their erosion, and whether constitutional injury counts only when it reaches the architects of censorship, rather than its victims.

That unresolved tension sits at the heart of this case—and of the reckoning now underway.

The complaint is also silent on reporting and documentary evidence suggesting CCDH’s involvement in covert or “black operations”–style influence campaigns targeting U.S. political figures, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—now a U.S. Cabinet member—and plausibly other individuals later labeled as part of the “Disinformation Dozen.” (You can read about ways I have been targeted by black ops campaigns here and here.)

Investigative reporting and leaked materials have described internal CCDH discussions and strategies aimed at neutralizing, discrediting, or deplatforming specific American voices through coordinated reputational pressure, media amplification, and platform enforcement—activities that, if substantiated, raise serious questions about foreign influence operations directed at U.S. political actors and protected domestic speech.

Yet none of this context appears in Ahmed’s complaint, which instead presents his conduct as conventional advocacy, divorced from the downstream censorship, political targeting, and real-world harms that followed.

What Ahmed Is Asking the Court to Do

In practical terms, Imran Ahmed is asking the court for emergency injunctive relief.

Specifically, in his Memorandum of Law in Support of Plaintiff Imran Ahmed’s Proposed Order to Show Cause for a Temporary Restraining Order and Preliminary Injunction, Ahmed requests that the federal court immediately block the U.S. government from taking any immigration-related action against him, including visa revocation, detention, or removal, while the case is litigated.

A Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) would halt government action on an expedited, emergency basis—often without full briefing—on the theory that Ahmed would suffer irreparable harm absent immediate court intervention. A Preliminary Injunction would then extend that protection for the duration of the case, preventing enforcement of any adverse action tied to the government’s stated concerns.

In other words, Ahmed is not merely asking for a declaration of rights. He is seeking a court-ordered freeze on executive authority, arguing that any enforcement action against him would constitute unconstitutional retaliation for speech.

This request stands in stark contrast to the experience of the Americans targeted by CCDH’s campaigns—who were subjected to reputational destruction, deplatforming, and economic harm without injunctions, hearings, or judicial review.

Constitutional Asymmetry: Rights for Me, Erasure for You

Ahmed’s legal filings rely on a familiar constitutional doctrine: the government may not retaliate against protected political speech.

That principle is sound. It is also the very principle Ahmed spent years dismantling in practice.

Through CCDH, Ahmed spearheaded a campaign that:

Named specific Americans (including RFK Jr., Dr. Joseph Mercola, and myself),

Accused them of causing mass death ,

Pressured social-media platforms to deplatform, throttle, and demonetize them,

And urged governments to treat lawful dissent as a public-health threat rather than protected speech.

The Disinformation Dozen report was not merely commentary. It was operationalized—amplified by the White House, cited by federal officials, and used by platforms as justification for enforcement actions.¹ It also created tens of thousands of media reports smearing American citizens, none of which have been corrected or retracted to this day.

Americans were punished without notice, without hearings, without charges, and without any opportunity to confront evidence.

Now, when scrutiny turns toward its architect, Ahmed demands the full protection of the Constitution.

That is not a free-speech argument. It is constitutional asymmetry.

Parliament as a Weapon: Defamation Without Due Process

The contradiction deepens when one examines Ahmed’s conduct before the British Parliament.

In written submissions, CCDH adopted a measured tone—speaking of “harm,” “safety,” and “responsibility.” But in oral testimony, Ahmed escalated dramatically, endorsing analogies that likened vaccine-critical American speakers to:

Organized crime networks ,

Groomers and child-exploitation rings ,

Terrorist actors.

All of this occurred under parliamentary privilege, a setting that shields witnesses from defamation liability.²

This was not neutral policy advocacy. It was character assassination laundered through a state institution, aimed at justifying censorship, deplatforming, and economic strangulation—without any judicial finding of wrongdoing.

Ahmed now claims to fear precisely the kind of power he once wielded so freely.

The Human Stakes: Informed Consent Was the Real Casualty

Censorship debates often remain abstract—focused on platforms, policies, and politics. But the consequences here were not abstract.

Informed consent depends on access to dissenting information, especially when medical interventions are novel, rapidly deployed, and accompanied by acknowledged uncertainty.

During the COVID period:

Early warnings about adverse events (such as my 2020 report warning the public of the dire consequences of mRNA jabs before they were widely available),

Legitimate debates about risk-benefit ratios,

Discussions of contraindications and population-specific harms,

were routinely labeled “misinformation” and suppressed. CCDH’s report made it into the hands of Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General, who alleged the “disinformation dozen” were responsible for harming and even killing people with misinformation, despite that he himself deliberately covered up true stories of vaccines and deaths, as revealed in the Facebook Files.

CCDH played a central role in that labeling regime. They also take credit for passing the UK’s Online Safety Bill, which has been used to target tens of thousands for their speech.

By constricting the information environment, the Disinformation Dozen campaign plausibly degraded informed consent—contributing to a culture in which patients were discouraged from asking questions and clinicians were pressured into silence.³

People were harmed. People died.

And yet, those outcomes are treated as collateral—while the reputations of the censors are defended as sacred.

The Leniency No One Is Talking About

Perhaps the most astonishing aspect of this episode is how gently Ahmed is being treated.

Americans targeted by CCDH:

Lost platforms and livelihoods,

Were branded as killers,

Endured years of stigma,

And received no due process.

Ahmed, by contrast, has been afforded:

Advance notice,

Full access to federal courts,

High-profile media sympathy,

And the benefit of every constitutional safeguard.

This is occurring despite unresolved allegations—raised by investigative journalists—of false statements to Congress, misrepresentations to the IRS, operating as an unregistered foreign agent in violation of FARA, and opaque funding structures.⁵ These claims remain unadjudicated, but they underscore a basic point:

This is not persecution. It is extraordinary restraint.

The Question That Now Confronts Us

This moment is not about whether Imran Ahmed has rights. He does.

The question is whether those rights apply universally, or only to those who enforce orthodoxy.

If speech is protected, it must be protected even when NGOs dislike it.

If transparency is “not optional,” it cannot be selectively demanded.

And if informed consent matters, no institution gets to suppress risk discourse and then wash its hands of the consequences.

Imran Ahmed is not being denied constitutional protections.

He is encountering them for the first time—after spending years ensuring others never had them.