A New Dawn for Europe

On October 15th, 2025, leaders from across Europe will gather inside the European Parliament in Brussels to launch Make Europe Healthy Again (MEHA)—an independent, science-grounded, culture-rooted initiative to restore sovereignty, vitality, and truth to European public health.

This is more than a conference.

It is the birth of a continental renaissance.

MEHA emerges at a moment when citizens worldwide are awakening to a simple truth: health is not granted by institutions—it is cultivated by people. From the WHO’s failed amendments to the United Nations’ censorship agenda and the Codex Alimentarius debates I recently attended in Seoul, one pattern is clear: centralized control has reached its moral limit.

Europe now steps forward to offer the alternative—a model of decentralized, transparent, and regenerative health governance.

Roots of the Movement

The seed of MEHA was planted long before Brussels.

It grew in parallel, and from the same soil as sister movements, which include:

MAHA (Make Americans Healthy Again) —a citizen-driven demand for health sovereignty that helped catalyze the rejection of WHO control in the United States.

Thousands of grassroots organizations devoted to uniting truth, wellness, and freedom, including US-based Stand for Health Freedom, and the newly formed Global Wellness Forum—a worldwide alliance of physicians, researchers, advocates, artists, coming together to support one another, amplifying each other’s networks built from years, and in some cases, decades of trust. Some of our coalition members include Children’s Health Defense, MAHA Action, the World Council of Health, Feds for Freedom, the National Health Federation, and the Alliance for Natural Health. Stay tuned for a full (and growing) list of partners in the months to come!

Together, these initiatives form a living network—a mandala of sovereignty—now expanding through MEHA into Europe, and soon into Make Africa Healthy Again and Make Asia Healthy Again, and ultimately beyond nation states themselves to Make Yourself, Make the World, and Make Humanity Healthy Again.

This is not a protest. It is a proposal for the future, and it manifests through directly embodying the values we hold so dear, vivifying them with our daily intentions and actions.

The MEHA Vision

MEHA envisions a Europe

where health flows from its roots—heritage, tradition, and the wisdom of the people ;

where nations stand free of unelected powers and profiteers , reclaiming self-determination over policy and production;

where health begins with the land, grows through communities, and flourishes in thriving families.

Its mission:

“To nurture a Europe where people reclaim their power, their voice, their health, and their traditions. By protecting the essentials of life—clean food, water, air, earth, and safe communities—MEHA empowers nations to build supportive systems that honor culture, sovereignty, peace, and human dignity.”

Principles That Define a Renaissance

Health as Wholeness – Mind, body, and soul in harmony. Health as a Natural State – When balance is restored, vitality returns. Stewardship of Earth – Clean food, water, and soil as sacred foundations. Self-Determination – Communities as architects of their futures. Who We Are Matters – Culture and ancestry as medicine. Sovereignty & Community Empowerment – Freedom from unelected authority. Science with Integrity – Transparency and open evidence.

These are not slogans. They are coordinates for civilization’s renewal.

A Systems Movement, Not a Political One

In the Brussels event led by Dr. Maria Hubmer-Mogg, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, MEP Gerald Hauser, and a constellation of international advisers, MEHA will unveil its framework for bottom-up policymaking—bridging grassroots action with legislative reach.

As a member of MEHA’s Steering Committee, I am deeply honored to help guide this next phase of Europe’s health sovereignty movement — one that integrates open science, ancestral wisdom, and cross-sector collaboration to create lasting change.

As Dr. Hubmer-Mogg recently stated, MEHA is “a platform where people bring data, strategy, and solutions—not ideology.” It refuses capture by any party or corporate interest.

It embodies what community psychologist Dr. Andrea Lamont Nazarenko stated:

“Peace doesn’t mean agreement. Our disunity is our strength.”

The Feminine Architecture of Change

One of MEHA’s deepest insights is cultural: Europe will heal through the re-emergence of the Divine Feminine.

Where the old paradigm relied on linear control and hierarchy, MEHA’s structure resembles a womb space—a living field where ideas gestate through dialogue, polarity, and synthesis.

This is not a battle between opposites, nor a dialectic endlessly swinging between masculine and feminine poles. The time of competition between these forces has passed. What is arising now is the balance—the sacred vesica piscis—where the two become one without losing their wholeness.

Within this meeting space, the true architecture of harmony takes form. From the creative tension of masculine structure and feminine flow emerges the flower of life itself: the pattern of peace, abundance, and co-creation.

This is how true science and true democracy are meant to function—not through coercion or dominance, but through the sacred interplay of conversation, trust, and union.

From that union of wholeness arises a global network of inter-sovereign movements—MAHA, GWF, MEHA, and the next chapters yet to bloom.

From Codex to Brussels: The Turning of the Tide

At the Codex Alimentarius summit earlier this year, I not only witnessed how unelected bodies quietly rewrite the boundaries of human nourishment—lowering nutrient standards, raising toxin tolerances, and subordinating food to trade, but I participated directly as a citizen delegate, alongside other scientists and advocates, who refuse to be silenced in face of powerful corporate interests. Who spoke up for the rights of citizens against lab-grown meats, and attempts to raise up acceptable chemical levels in the world’s food supply. This same spirit animates both MEHA and MEHA, and it the spirit of this movement is truly contagious.

The tide is turning—from centralized control to distributed consciousness.

Where once we asked for permission, we now bring solutions. Where once they dictated, we now design.

The Bridge to Global Wellness

The Global Wellness Forum exists to unite movements like MEHA into a coherent planetary architecture.

Its founding declaration captures the essence of what Europe is now activating:

“Systems serve life. Truth leads. Wellness thrives. People live in sovereignty and harmony with nature.”

Through this bridge, MEHA gains access to shared research councils, policy white papers, and media coordination—the scaffolding required for real transformation.

But the deeper bridge is spiritual: a shift from consumptive to regenerative energy, as MEHA’s Global Partnerships Director Stephanie Lind framed it—

“We are moving beyond scarcity into gift energy, where collaboration itself becomes the currency of change.”

As its chairman and co-founder, alongside Marla Maples and Dr. Edward Group, I could not be more excited and honored to represent our organization and its mission at this historic event in Brussels.

The Invitation

Europe’s strength lies in her diversity—her languages, her lands, her lineages.

MEHA honors them all.

On October 15th, 2025, as MEHA is inaugurated within the halls of the European Parliament, a quiet revolution begins: one that transforms bureaucracy into biology, policy into peace, and science into service.

This is the renaissance our generation was born to midwife.

Join us.

Because health is not a policy—it is a birthright.

And together, we are making Europe healthy again

