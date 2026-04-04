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Kittykat's avatar
Kittykat
2d

I love flax but I usually use the whole seed. Some get crushed in my teeth but for the rest I guess I’m getting the benefit of the gelatinous coating. I do know that once you grind they need to be used promptly. Takes no time for the oils to get rancid. Never buy the pre ground flax.

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Elle's avatar
Elle
2d

Such an amazing little seed! Love your website- so informative and thorough.🙏

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