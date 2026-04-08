Sayer Ji's Substack

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Arktos99's avatar
Arktos99
6h

To me it says, "Don't worry, we're still hard at work trying to kill you and reduce the population."

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Andrea's avatar
Andrea
5h

Thank you for this brilliant analysis! If only we could get all pro-vaxxers to read this so they would see how all their “science“ is actually manipulated to provide misleading and even false proclamations!

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