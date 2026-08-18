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Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
1h

Once again CIA Project Mockingbird at work brainwashing the masses. If you were smart and careful enough to see through perhaps the largest propaganda ploy in history, I salute you.

And if and when the next time these lying vultures disguised as concerned citizens try to pull another one on us, I pray we don’t remain silent and remind everyone to please WAKE UP!!

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pimaCanyon's avatar
pimaCanyon
1h

These people are beyond scary, they are the people of witch burnings, of death camps, right out of Orwell, worse than Orwell could have imagined. I can't watch this without feeling utter disgust--hatred even--for these people. What a bunch of complete idiots, complete sheeple, complete government propaganda stooges! Ugh! I never want to see any of their faces again! All of them. It was mass insanity.

Thank God there were a few voices of reason during the madness. Thank you for being one of them!

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