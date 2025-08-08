What is consciousness and what is its power?

Can it be tested using scientific tools?

These are the questions that lead the film "THE 1 FIELD".

The platform chosen to examine these questions is a journey in Israel led by the channeler Lee Carroll, combined with 19 scientific experiments supervised by international research institutes examining the claims made throughout the journey.

For ten days, the famous channeler, along with scientists and hundreds of participants from all over the world led a journey that began 2 days after the Knife Intifada.

Throughout their voyage across the country and in the shadow of an ever-increasing wave of violence, claims are raised regarding the healing ability of human consciousness and the existence of an energy field, which he calls the "field": a field that connects everything that exists.

If a human being connects to this field through consciousness, he can bring personal healing or collective healing through collective consciousness. This is a spontaneous healing that is independent of chemical substances and is not dependent on direct contact and is beyond time and place.

These ideas are explained through the personal stories and the research of the other protagonists of the film - some of them participate in the journey: Gregg Braden, who wrote four bestsellers about the connection between science and spirituality, Dr. Todd Ovokaitys, who developed laser technology for healing, Dr. Bruce Lipton the biologist who was considered insane when he discovered the epigenetic 50 years ago, Peggy Phoenix Dubro, the developer of a healing technique based on balancing electromagnetic field, the musicians Robert Coxon and Anders Holte who perform studies on healing through sounds, Lynne McTaggart, a writer who has written the bestseller "The Field" and performed 30 experiments examining the effect of collective consciousness on reality, supervised by numerous scientists and universities. Dr. Jayant Kumar Bhadury, physician, Vice President of India's Yoga Federation, and a scion for a well-known family of yogis. Prof. Carlo Ventura, a researcher who discovered the influence of sound on DNA. Trond Aaronson, founder of the Moxite Method, Dr. Yaron Segal, an atmospheric physicist, devoted his life to find a treatment for his son who was born with a rare neurological syndrome, he has found that wave based magnetic field therapy can help people with neurological disorders.

The experiments that took place on-camera during the film and were correlated with the journey, conducted and supervised rigorously by Dr. Rollin McCraty- Chief Scientist of the Heart-Math Institute, Dr. Roger Nelson- Founder of the 'Global Consciousness Project' from Princeton University, Professor Konstantin Korotkov of St. Petersburg University, Krishna Madappa- Spiritual Scientist exploring the energies of life, and John Stuart Reid, an acoustic physics researcher who has studied the world of sound for over 40 years.

All of them have been studying for decades the different aspects of the existence of this energy field.

The experiments

The film incorporates several experiments involving the protagonists examining the impact of consciousness on the "field" regardless of distance- Testing the influence on the field during channeling, meditation, or singing; An experiment that examines the effect of 500 people in Miami trying to change the PH levels of a glass of water in St. Petersburg, using only their collective consciousness, etc.

The film that begins on the first day of the journey in Jerusalem, ends with the last experiment. More than 10,000 people from Israel and neighboring Arab countries, the Gulf States and the rest of the world participated in the event, led by Lynne McTaggart, broadcasted live on the Internet and on a screen in a theater in Jerusalem. For ten minutes, all of the 10,000 people participating were asked to close their eyes and focus their consciousness on reducing the violence in the Old City of Jerusalem by ten percent or more.

At this time, data readings on the energy field in Jerusalem and worldwide were gathered from 70 measuring devices of the Global Consciousness Project spread around the world, from India to the US, Jerusalem and anything in between.

If indeed there is one energy field that connects us all, maybe it can open a window to understand the inherent ability of man to heal himself and the world, beyond the limitations of genes and history that repeats itself endlessly?

Instead of wasting energy on wars, perhaps it is time we create partnerships and explore the immense power of collective human consciousness.