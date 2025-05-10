Tesla’s Dream Realized: The Healing Power of Plasma Technology

Summary:

Join Sayer Ji in this revelatory conversation with Paul Harris, co-creator of the Theraphi plasma healing system, as they explore the convergence of ancient wisdom, advanced physics, and consciousness-based healing technologies. From scalar waves to time reversal fields, this dialogue unveils how the Theraphi taps into the etheric blueprint of the body to promote regeneration, coherence, and deep peace.

Discover how this remarkable device—rooted in the work of Tesla, Priore, Rife, and sacred geometry—may be one of the most important tools for individual and planetary healing in our time.

In This Video You’ll Learn:

How scalar fields, longitudinal waves , and plasma solitons promote bio-regeneration

The relationship between toroidal energy, water structure , and the body's healing intelligence

Why consciousness and plasma are deeply interconnected

The science behind constructive energy fields and cellular protection from EMF exposure

How Theraphi amplifies ATP production, supports mitochondrial vitality, and harmonizes the biofield

The parallels between temples of light, Akashic resonance , and modern healing architecture

Real-world experiences of bliss, vision, and spontaneous healing from Theraphi sessions

Why this technology matters now in the age of chaotic frequencies and collective awakening

💫 Special Offer for Listeners:

If you're feeling called to bring this technology into your life, Paul and his team are offering $2,000 off the Theraphi device when you mention "Sayer Ji" or "GreenMedInfo" in the promotional section of your inquiry at

👉 theraphiofficial.com