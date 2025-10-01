Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
StellaMaris's avatar
StellaMaris
7h

LOVE this....ribbon bully... enjoy! https://substack.com/@stellamaris2/note/c-161637580

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sayer Ji
Shelly's avatar
Shelly
6h

If the populace would take a look at the financials, no one would donate to this organization. They are not ending cancers. They propagate them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture