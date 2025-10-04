Read, share, and comment on the X post dedicated to this article here: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1974538590366716043

Last week Nature—once the world’s most respected science journal—sent me a “request for comment” that was anything but neutral. Behind its polite tone was an accusation: that I and other Substack writers are profiteers of misinformation who endanger public health.

The email read less like journalism and more like an indictment , built on recycled falsehoods from the long-debunked “Disinformation Dozen” report—whose central claim was off by a staggering 1,300-fold , according to Meta’s own data.

My response exposed Nature’s factual and legal errors, its misuse of contested data, and its willingness to repeat propaganda under the banner of “science.” I warned them that republishing such claims could constitute defamation with actual malice .

The deeper irony: Nature’s parent company, Springer Nature , was identified in a 2025 PNAS study as one of the world’s leading publishers of coordinated fraudulent science—responsible for 16.2% of all known image-duplicated papers linked to organized research misconduct.

This essay lays bare that hypocrisy, traces how state and corporate media now function as one censorship apparatus, and shows where real science—the Fifth Estate of independent truth-tellers—has taken refuge.

When Nature reached out to me last week, I could feel the verdict folded into the question. The email—signed by Jack Leeming (pictured above), Nature’s Chief Careers Editor—did not read like an inquiry from a journalist. It read like a charge sheet.

“Substack has become a popular place for those involved in the anti-vaccine movement,” it began, “and you’re mentioned as one of the writers within that movement.”

It continued, outlining what it called “the general thrust of the piece”: that Substack thrives because it “lacks content moderation,” “allows relatively easy monetisation,” and provides a “robust newsletter platform.” Then came the numbered allegations—each delivered in the cadence of indictment:

That I endanger public health by “promoting anti-vaccine information not rooted in accepted, peer-reviewed science.”

That I profit from it, through “Substack’s monetisation mechanisms.”

That my work is outweighed by the scientific consensus, and therefore illegitimate.

And finally, that I am part of the “Disinformation Dozen,” a group accused of spreading digital misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.¹

The tone was not inquisitive; it was prosecutorial, as though the matter had already been tried in absentia and the only remaining formality was to notify the accused. Even the deadline—“Please respond by Wednesday, October 8, to ensure timely reflection of your responses”—read like the fine print of a summons.

This was not an invitation to clarify; it was an invitation to confess.

Every clause carried a presumption of guilt. Every sentence framed dissent as danger. What was being alleged here was not a mere difference of interpretation—it was a moral and quasi-criminal accusation, couched in the language of epidemiology but charged with the gravity of sedition.

And so I did what any conscientious journalist—or defendant in a kangaroo court—must do: I answered in full, calmly, and on the record.

I explained that my work through GreenMedInfo is not “anti-vaccine,” but pro-science—a transparent, open-access index of more than 100,000 peer-reviewed studies, all drawn directly from the National Library of Medicine. For over seventeen years, I have catalogued research on foods, botanicals, environmental toxins, and pharmaceutical interventions, allowing readers to engage primary data instead of consuming the filtered soundbites of sponsored medicine.²

To call such work a threat to public health is to invert the meaning of journalism itself. It is to criminalize curiosity and deputize ignorance. Yet this inversion—this transformation of inquiry into offense—has become the default posture of legacy media toward anyone who refuses to outsource their thinking.

The email’s keystone accusation was the recycled myth from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) and its now-infamous “Disinformation Dozen” report—a document so thoroughly discredited that even Forbes, The Independent, and Wikipedia have quietly amended their coverage.³

CCDH claimed twelve individuals, including me, were responsible for 65–73 percent of all “anti-vaccine content” online. But Meta’s own internal audit told a very different story: those same twelve accounts represented just 0.05 percent of vaccine-related views on Facebook.⁴

That is not a rounding error. It is a 1,300-fold exaggeration—a statistical hallucination elevated to the level of policy. The figure should have been retracted and apologized for; instead, Nature uncritically repeated it, despite the existence of public data disproving it, and despite ongoing federal litigation in which that very report stands accused of catalyzing an international censorship campaign.⁵

This was not journalism; it was narrative laundering—state-aligned propaganda republished under the banner of scientific authority.

When I warned Nature that repeating a proven falsehood after explicit notice of its falsity would expose the magazine to defamation liability, I did not do so in hostility but in service to truth. The goal was not to punish but to remind them of the law of reason: that evidence still matters, even—perhaps especially—when ideology demands otherwise.

The Pattern Repeats

Within hours of my correspondence, Alex Berenson—another writer who had received an identical email from Leeming—published Nature Magazine Tells on Itself. His post included screenshots confirming the same language, the same accusations, and the same disregard for prior replies.⁶

Soon thereafter, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough, Alex Berenson, Mayann Demasi, PhD and others reported the same.

What these parallel exchanges revealed was a coordinated editorial operation, not an inquiry. Nature wasn’t asking questions; it was collecting sound bites to paste into a predetermined narrative: that Substack is a haven for heresy.

Ironically, the very fact that Nature now feels compelled to mention Substack at all proves how central the Fifth Estate has become. The platforms they once dismissed as marginal are now unavoidable.

The Stinging Irony

The most extraordinary twist, however, comes not from me but from Nature’s own family tree.

In early 2025, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences published “The Entities Enabling Scientific Fraud at Scale Are Large, Resilient, and Growing Rapidly,” by Reese Richardson et al.⁷ Using artificial-intelligence detection of duplicated images—a telltale marker of “paper mill” operations—the authors mapped networks of interlinked fraudulent publications across thousands of journals.

On page 5 (Fig. 2E), the data speak plainly:

That figure alone places Springer Nature—the corporate parent of Nature—at the top of the list of publishers most frequently associated with clusters of coordinated fraud.

The paper’s authors clarify the mechanism: these clusters, or modules, are webs of articles connected by shared images, signifying a common origin. They conclude:

“Large North American and European publishers and the editors they appoint provide credibility to these practices.”⁸

Translation: the prestige of global publishers, including Nature’s own house, is a structural enabler of industrial-scale scientific deception.

To be clear, Richardson et al. do not accuse Nature of intentional misconduct. Their analysis reveals something subtler and perhaps more troubling: systemic profiteering through lax oversight. In a publish-or-perish economy, fraudulent data can flourish under the halo of credibility.

And yet, this is the same institution that accuses independent writers—who cite primary literature freely and make no profit from falsehood—of “monetizing misinformation.”

The irony burns.

The Broader Context: The Fifth Estate and Its Enemies

What Nature attempted in miniature reflects a grander pattern that has unfolded over decades. As I documented in The Fifth Estate Under Siege (2024), a new Censorship Industrial Complex has arisen—a lattice of state agencies, NGOs, and private contractors coordinating to police the bounds of permissible speech.⁹

From the Global Engagement Center at the U.S. State Department to quasi-private watchdogs like CCDH and NewsGuard, this network acts as the twenty-first-century analogue of Project Mockingbird, the Cold War operation in which intelligence agencies infiltrated the press.

Today, the control mechanism is subtler: algorithmic throttling, financial de-platforming, and reputational defamation disguised as “fact-checking.”

Yet the backlash is equally structural. Sociologist William Dutton called this rising counter-force the Fifth Estate—the networked individuals who hold the Fourth Estate (the press) to account. The Fifth Estate is not a platform but a principle: distributed, resilient, antifragile.

The Tylenol Affair: When Exposure Backfires

Two days before Nature’s email, The Wall Street Journal published Inside the Crisis at Tylenol, portraying me as a “promoter of Covid-19 misinformation” and suggesting that my Substack influenced government officials.¹⁰

The same outlet that once lauded Tylenol’s 1982 recall as the gold standard for corporate integrity now implied that avoiding its product could cause autism—a claim I later dubbed the “Tylenol Deficiency” myth.¹¹

The WSJ article blurred decades of my research into a caricature, conflating my work on acetaminophen’s toxicity—a topic researched in more than 6,900 studies—with pandemic-era narratives that had nothing to do with it.

But what happened next was instructive: rather than discrediting me, the attack drew thousands of new readers to the primary evidence. Once again, censorship became the advertisement for curiosity.

Recognition from the Mainstream

Even the gatekeepers are beginning to concede ground. Politico’s September 18 feature, RFK Jr.’s Movement Is Coming to His Defense, quoted my Substack analysis directly in its coverage of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative.¹²

For years, independent researchers like me were invisible to mainstream reporters, unless of course we were being defamed in operations like the “disinformation dozen.” Now our work is unavoidably cited, even if grudgingly. The Fifth Estate cannot be ghosted; it is too large, too credible, and too interconnected to erase.

A Contrast in Integrity

If Nature genuinely sought to reform science rather than police its critics, it might study organizations such as ScienceGuardians.¹³ Unlike corporate publishers, ScienceGuardians employs data-integrity specialists who receive rigorous training in research ethics but hold no stake in authorship or profit. Their neutrality is their strength.

By contrast, the major publishing conglomerates that dominate global science operate under financial models dependent on quantity, not quality—charging thousands of dollars in “open-access” fees per paper while functioning as reputational laundromats for compromised research.

When Springer Nature’s own journals appear in the world’s largest forensic mapping of fraudulent science, perhaps it’s time for introspection before accusation.

The Digital Battlefield

Even the Fifth Estate’s new sanctuary—Substack—is feeling the pressure. Investigative journalist Debbie Lerman recently documented evidence of both external and internal suppression, including link-blocking by major platforms, subscriber “ceilings,” sudden payment rejections, and synchronized unsubscriptions that defy normal variance.¹⁴

Whether these are algorithmic side effects or quiet interventions, the pattern suggests that censorship has evolved from overt bans to invisible throttles. The solution is diversification: mirror sites, independent domains, and direct reader relationships. The future of free inquiry is decentralized infrastructure.

The Moral Question

What emerges from this chronology is not merely media hypocrisy but an existential crisis of epistemology: who gets to say what is true?

When a publication implicated in large-scale editorial negligence lectures independent scientists about “misinformation,” we are witnessing the last convulsions of a dying hierarchy. The public no longer needs permission to think.

The lesson is simple. The gatekeepers can scold their audience or serve it. The Fifth Estate has already chosen: it built elsewhere.

For those who still care about truth—including editors within legacy institutions who feel trapped by inertia—the invitation remains open. Join the conversation honestly. Report the world as it is, not as your funders need it to be.

Epilogue: When Truth Must Go to Court

They didn’t just come for my work. They came for the right of every American to speak freely—to question, to dissent, and to stand apart.

The same falsehoods that Nature sought to launder into scientific respectability were born in the propaganda mills of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH)—an organization now named, alongside its CEO Imran Ahmed, in a landmark federal civil rights lawsuit filed in the Middle District of Florida.¹⁵

That 171-page complaint lays out, in meticulous detail, a four-year campaign of coordinated defamation, censorship, and reputational sabotage—a digital inquisition executed through U.S. agencies, foreign intelligence fronts, and multinational tech platforms. The case names not only CCDH and Ahmed, but also senior government officials and private corporations complicit in what our legal team calls “the largest coordinated censorship enterprise in U.S. history.”

This is not hyperbole. It is sworn federal testimony.

When asked recently about the magnitude of what we’re confronting, my attorney, Nick Whitney of Childers Law, LLC, put it bluntly:

“We’re up against some of the most powerful law firms on the planet—firms that represent billion-dollar interests and entire governments. But the law is on our side, and so is the truth. We can win this, but we can’t do it alone.”

That is the reality: the defendants have virtually unlimited resources—corporate legal battalions backed by institutions with global reach. We, by contrast, stand armed only with evidence, precedent, and principle.

This case is about far more than one journalist’s reputation. It’s about restoring the rule of law in the digital age, about drawing a constitutional boundary line between the state and the citizen, and about reaffirming that free speech is not a privilege of the powerful, but a birthright of the people.

If you’ve ever shared an article that challenged official narratives—if you’ve ever questioned a government policy, a pharmaceutical study, or a media decree—you have already participated in this fight. Now, you can help ensure that the courts do, too. Support the lawsuit directly. here, or learn more at the link below.

With clarity, strength, and unshakable purpose,

Sayer Ji

