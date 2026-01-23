Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

Esther
5h

Thank you Sayer Ji for all your research! What wonderful information. Our planet has every living thing here to help us stay healthy and well! No lab-made chemical medications necessary!

Qauntum Love
5h

The most potent form of Royal Jelly is HDA-10 6% freeze-dried powder, which is shelf-stable for 3 years. Most of what is sold on Amazon is lower quality and marked up 10x over buying in bulk (1 kg will supply you for two years at 26 cents a day, saving you hundreds off Amazon prices). For more amazing details on Queen Bee and royal jelly, and link to buy in bulk: https://healingtaousa.com/tao_article/royal-jelly-worlds-1-longevity-superfood/. - Michael Winn

