Today, a line has been drawn—not only in defense of American sovereignty, but for the very soul of humanity.

As Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. declared in his national address:

“What’s at stake here is a vision for our future. Are we going to be subject to a technocratic control system that uses health risks and pandemic preparedness as a Trojan horse to curtail basic democratic freedoms?”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in tandem with the State Department, has formally rejected the 2024 International Health Regulations (IHR) Amendments from the World Health Organization. These regulations, set to become binding unless rejected, would have allowed the WHO to initiate global lockdowns, travel restrictions, vaccine passports, and centralized surveillance systems—even without declaring an emergency.

Secretary Kennedy made it clear:

“The agreement lays the groundwork for global medical surveillance of every human being... It opens the door to the kind of narrative management, propaganda, and censorship that we saw during the COVID pandemic.” “That’s why we’re rejecting the amendments—not only on behalf of our own citizens but the whole world.”

This is not just a political win. It is a spiritual victory—an unequivocal stance against the institutionalization of fear, coercion, and control.

📣 Citizens Made This Victory Possible

This triumph is the direct result of millions of awakened Americans, and organizations like Stand for Health Freedom leading the charge with tireless commitment and clarity.

Our “Exit the WHO” and “Exit WHO 2.0” campaigns mobilized over 450,000 emails to elected officials .

We gathered more than 215,000 public signatures and comments , forcing transparency and debate.

Through our Vote for Health Freedom initiative, 1,420 principled leaders have been elected who pledge to protect health autonomy.

And our Health Freedom Policy Blueprint is now in the hands of policymakers across the country—laying the groundwork for a sovereign, regenerative public health paradigm.

🔗 Here’s the Stand For Health Freedom page dedicated to all things WHO related: www.standforhealthfreedom.com/battles-ahead/who/

“The United States must never cede our sovereignty to any international entity,” stated Congressman Chip Roy.

“Let’s Make America Great and Healthy Again,” declared Rep. Andy Biggs.

“America’s public health policy belongs to the American people,” said Rep. Tom Tiffany.

These voices echo what you—the people—have demanded all along.

🔥 MAHA: A Movement Awakens

This historic development arrives just days after the powerful MAHA Action Media Summit, where leading health freedom voices, activists, and visionaries gathered to declare: “Welcome to the Revolution.”

At this summit, we launched a citizen-led movement to reclaim health sovereignty, unify around shared principles of medical ethics, informed consent, and regenerative care, and hold accountable those who weaponize public health for control.

The rejection of the WHO’s amendments validates what we affirmed at MAHA: we are not powerless. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.

From Resistance to Regeneration

We are not merely resisting tyranny—we are building something beautiful.

The Global Wellness Forum continues to convene innovators, elders, scientists, and healers to reimagine public health through the lens of nature, sovereignty, and service.

GreenMedInfo remains the world’s largest open-source natural health database, restoring reverence for the body’s innate intelligence.

Stand for Health Freedom is doubling down on legal, legislative, and grassroots efforts to secure lasting change.

Today’s rejection of the WHO’s IHR Amendments is not the end. It is a beginning—a sacred reclamation of agency, breath, and destiny.

In Unity and Celebration

To everyone who acted, who raised their voice, who stood in truth when it was unpopular—we honor you. This moment is yours.

Let it echo far and wide: health freedom is non-negotiable.

With resolve, gratitude, and unwavering love for humanity,

Sayer Ji

Founder, GreenMedInfo

Co-Founder, Stand for Health Freedom

Chair, Global Wellness Forum