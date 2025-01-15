View the full CCDH ‘black ops’ memo here.

Quick Summary

Targeting RFK Jr. : CCDH orchestrated black ops campaigns against RFK Jr., citing "nervousness" about his impact on the 2024 U.S. election.

Foreign Influence : Leaked documents reveal CCDH's ties to UK Labour Party operations in U.S. battleground states and alleged links to Israeli government influence.

Legal Violations: CCDH’s activities potentially breach FARA, FECA, and Executive Order 13848, raising urgent concerns over foreign election interference.

Leaked internal documents, dubbed the "Black Ops Memo," have unveiled shocking details of election interference orchestrated by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH). This UK-based NGO, closely linked to the UK Labour Party, has been implicated in covert operations targeting U.S. political figures, deploying activists to battleground states, and laundering influence through foreign state actors. The memo reveals a complex network of disinformation campaigns aimed at shaping narratives in the 2024 U.S. election, with significant ethical and legal implications.

The Exposé: What the Memo Reveals

Targeting RFK Jr.: CCDH’s "Black Ops" Strategy

The leaked memo explicitly describes plans to neutralize U.S. presidential candidate RFK Jr., citing concerns about his potential impact:

"RFK Jr. – black ops being set up to look at RFK. Nervousness about the impact of him on the election."

This statement highlights CCDH’s deliberate targeting of a political candidate, raising questions about their influence on the democratic process. By labeling him a threat, CCDH’s actions cross into territory traditionally reserved for political operatives, not NGOs.

Weaponizing AI: Deepfakes and Disinformation in Elections

The memo also discusses testing AI tools to generate disinformation, including hypothetical deepfake scenarios such as "Trump meeting KKK" or "Biden meeting terrorists." The objective? To highlight vulnerabilities in platform oversight while framing narratives to shape voter perceptions. Such strategies not only undermine public trust but could constitute a manipulation of the electoral process.

Labour Party Activists in U.S. Battlegrounds

Labour Party’s Head of Operations, Sofia Patel, coordinated deployments of nearly 100 activists to U.S. battleground states like Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Virginia:

"Nearly 100 Labour Party staff (current and former) going to the U.S. in the next few weeks. Housing & logistics arranged."

If these efforts provided material support to campaigns, they potentially breach FECA, which prohibits foreign nationals from contributing financially or in-kind to U.S. elections.

Silencing Platforms: The "Kill Musk’s Twitter" Campaign

The CCDH also orchestrated plans to undermine Elon Musk’s platform, framing Twitter as a hub of disinformation. The "Kill Musk’s Twitter" campaign sought to silence dissenting voices, trigger regulatory actions, and reshape public discourse. This demonstrates a broader strategy of controlling the narrative around free speech and digital platforms, extending beyond election cycles.

Read Paul Thacker and Matt Taibbi’s investigation here.

Hidden Hand of State Actors: CCDH’s Connections

Recent reports have uncovered CCDH’s links to the Israeli government, with emails revealing coordinated efforts between the two entities. These findings suggest that CCDH may serve as a conduit for foreign state actors to influence global narratives under the guise of combating disinformation. Such connections further complicate the NGO’s role in shaping U.S. electoral and policy discourse, blurring the lines between advocacy and covert influence.

Legal Implications of CCDH’s Actions

1. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA)

Requirement : Foreign entities influencing U.S. politics must register with the DOJ.

Violation: CCDH’s covert operations, particularly activist deployments, could violate FARA if conducted without registration.

2. Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA)

Prohibition : Bars foreign nationals from contributing to U.S. elections, including logistical or material support.

Violation: Sofia Patel’s coordination of activists in battleground states appears to breach FECA.

3. Executive Order 13848

Scope : Targets foreign interference in elections through disinformation or manipulation.

Violation: CCDH’s "black ops" and AI-generated disinformation campaigns fall squarely under this order.

Further amplifying these concerns, America First Legal has filed a complaint with the DOJ urging a probe into CCDH’s activities. This complaint highlights potential violations of U.S. election laws and underscores the urgency of addressing foreign influence in domestic electoral processes. The filing specifically calls attention to CCDH’s coordination with foreign actors and their alleged interference in battleground states.

Broader Implications

NGOs as Political Tools: A Growing Concern

The CCDH memo exemplifies a troubling trend: leveraging NGOs as tools for political interference. While NGOs play vital roles in advocacy, CCDH’s actions demonstrate a dangerous overreach, raising concerns about ethical governance and accountability.

Strained Relations: U.S.-UK Tensions Rise

These revelations risk straining U.S.-UK relations, especially given the CCDH’s ties to the UK Labour Party. Coordinated interference by foreign entities threatens the integrity of democratic processes and could prompt diplomatic tensions.

Read my report on the topic here.

State Actor Involvement: A Looming Threat

The CCDH’s alleged ties to the Israeli government further emphasize the risks of state actor influence laundering. Such connections highlight the need for greater transparency and oversight of NGO operations, particularly those involved in political advocacy.

What Needs to Happen

Accountability: CCDH must disclose its funding sources, partnerships, and activities under FARA. Violations could result in fines, imprisonment, or operational shutdowns in the U.S. Policy Reform: Strengthened enforcement of FARA and FECA is essential to safeguard U.S. elections from foreign influence. Transparency: NGOs must adopt clear governance structures to ensure non-partisan operations and maintain public trust.

America First Legal’s call for a DOJ investigation into CCDH provides a critical starting point for enforcing transparency and holding foreign-influenced organizations accountable. Such actions are essential to ensuring compliance with FARA and protecting the integrity of U.S. elections.

Conclusion

The CCDH "Black Ops Memo" exposes a smoking gun of election interference. By targeting U.S. candidates, manipulating narratives, and deploying foreign operatives, CCDH has crossed legal and ethical boundaries. These actions, compounded by connections to state actors like the Israeli government, further erode public trust and the credibility of democratic institutions. As the fallout unfolds, the integrity of democratic processes—and the accountability of global actors—remains at stake.

Read the breaking UK election interference scandal thread on X here.

References