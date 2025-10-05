Sayer Ji's Substack

Dr Joseph
3h

Finally...someone is talking about Vitamin C. I don't think people out there in this industry understand the importance of Vitamin C to human health and civilization itself.

In 2022, I actually had a very prominent internet "celebrity" scientist tell me that he didn't think Vitamin C was an important nutrient for human beings, and that it wasn't actually discovered anyway. I was shocked but, honestly, not surprised. Most people in health care don't study Vitamin C chemistry, and for that matter, neither do they study Niacin chemistry.

That is, in my opinion, one of the great failings of health care in the past 100 years. Vitamin C and Vitamin B3 could easily replace 6 or maybe even 7 of the top selling drugs in the US right now, and the rest probably from specific probiotics.

I am subscribed to almost 100 health related or alternative medicine newsletters that I get daily or weekly. This is the second one in three years about Vitamin C. Both of them were from Sayer, so I tip my cap to him for that. But its not enough.

And when I presented my discoveries to prominent "Vitamin C people" where I was able to detox mold toxins of enormous elevation using intravenous Vitamin C in 12 days, I was met with extreme belligerence because I was not a medical doctor (only a lowly "natural medicine" doctor from a no-name school). My research has since been buried. Now that Cellcore pretty much controls anything to do with mold detox, I doubt that anyone would be interested in what I found out. It would bankrupt the company and make a lot of people really pissed off that a nobody like me figured this thing out. It would just be met with derision and rejection because I am a nobody.

So, it's good to see an article on this biochemical. But the entire industry should be focused on this, and not just essentially toss it a bone every few hundred thousand posts or newsletters. It should be the focus of every alternative or "holistic" or naturopathic health approach. It isn't, and I can't see that changing any time soon.

John Roberts
3h

My mother majored in nutrition and homemaking in college.

When I was a child I remember her telling us to make sure we had plenty of color on our plates. Now I also know why we ate meals everyday that included some or all of the foods in your list,

Best whole-food sources of vitamin C:

Thanks for sharing your insights and knowledge with us all and helping us to stay healthy. And a big thanks to my Mother as well !!!

