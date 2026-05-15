Two Decades to this Capsule & the Regenerate Supplement Line:

Join the live conversation with Sayer Ji & Dr. Joel Bohemier, May 16 at 1pm EST.

When I founded GreenMedInfo in 2008, I didn’t know it would lead here. I just knew the peer-reviewed research on natural compounds was being underused — and that the body, when given what it actually recognizes, has extraordinary capacity for resilience.

Cardiovascular health has been a thread running through that entire journey. The research on fibrinolysis. The traditional foods that have supported circulation for centuries. The way the heart connects to the gut, the brain, the bones, the immune system. The questions about root causes that conventional cardiology too often skips.

Tomorrow, May 16th, I’m going live to tell the whole story — and to introduce the formula I’ve wanted to exist for over twenty years.

Joining me is Dr. Joel Bohemier, senior advisor to GreenMedInfo.com, and my co-founder at Stand for Healtlh Freedom. Together we’ll cover:

My personal journey with cardiovascular health and what shifted my perspective

The peer-reviewed research on nattokinase, Vitamin K2, and supporting polyphenols

Why food-based, regeneratively grown ingredients matter

The cardio-gastro-neuro-osteo-immuno-metabolic connection

How CardioNK came together, ingredient by ingredient

A live Q&A

Bring your questions. This will be part personal story, part scientific deep-dive, part conversation with a physician I deeply respect, and part introduction to a product I’m genuinely proud to share.

Note: Statements about dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This content is educational and not medical advice — please consult your healthcare provider for personal medical questions.

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