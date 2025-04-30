Sayer Ji's Substack

Alexis Baden-Mayer
Wow, this is mind blowing! You debunk the contagion theory of viral disease, and explain how we’re being made sick by a wide variety of substances we eat, inject, and are otherwise exposed to. I’ve been researching nanotech in food this week, and I can’t help seeing the similarities between the damage done by nano food ingredients and that done by the nano lipid particle bioweapons delivery system. I remain fascinated by the fact that Avril Haines’s father Thomas figured out how to use squalene as a “natural” lipid nano delivery system that was used for the anthrax vaccines and he invented the first lipid nano delivered drug Doxil (chemo), which has very similar “side effects” to the COVID shots, especially when those present as skin lesions. Certainly, injecting mRNA instructions to produce the COVID spike protein is a nasty bioweapon, but the delivery system itself may be equally deadly. We’re being inundated with nanoparticles from drugs and vaccines, food, cosmetics and personal care products, and even from the skies via geoengineering. Before COVID I didn’t see these things as a connected conspiracy, but I can’t discount that now. I haven’t researched EMF myself, but I’m sure if I did I would understand how that fits in, too. Here’s one theory, with a lot of published scientific evidence to back it up: https://open.substack.com/pub/stylman/p/node-without-consent Depopulation and control.

Brilliant. We finally have an explanation in detail of the actual process. I've said this for years, but now we can explain it better. Thank you so much.

