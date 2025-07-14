On stage at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit on June 13th in Tampa, Florida, former Congresswoman and current Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard delivered a searing indictment of censorship, surveillance, and the weaponization of government institutions. Her words resonate powerfully with those who have experienced the consequences of coordinated suppression of free speech firsthand—most notably, the so-called "Disinformation Dozen," including myself.

Here are some of Tulsi's most impactful statements:

"We had parents speaking up for the safety and well-being of their children at board of education meetings, who... were then targeted as domestic violent extremists." "Day one of the Biden administration... laid the groundwork for who they would be targeting as domestic violent extremists... parents who were afraid their children might be forced to get the vaccine... people who were expressing anti-authority views." "Use that label [domestic extremist] to force these tech companies... to censor Americans' free speech." "All of their attempts to take him off the ballot... to silence him... they were acting out of fear."

These revelations are not hyperbole—they reflect a carefully laid-out federal policy architecture. Under the Biden administration, the release of the National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism (June 15, 2021) marked a turning point. This document codified a new internal enemy: not just violent actors, but anyone holding “anti-government,” “anti-authority,” or “public health misinformation” views.

As Tulsi emphasized, this bureaucratic reclassification effectively transformed everyday Americans—parents, skeptics, and freedom advocates—into potential domestic extremists and even terrorists. It reframed constitutionally protected dissent as a national security threat.

Most crucially, Tulsi revealed that these targeting memos and directives will be declassified—a seismic moment for transparency and accountability. This unprecedented confirmation does more than validate the lived experience of those of us who were censored and smeared—it also strengthens the legal and moral foundations of our ongoing lawsuit against the federal government and its partners in censorship. As I detailed in "Reputation as a Weapon", these covert programs not only violated our civil liberties but also targeted informed medical choice—a sacred, non-negotiable human right. The release of these documents will provide vital evidence and ignite further scrutiny of those who orchestrated this campaign of digital erasure and reputational destruction. And it will provide necessary disclosure

These statements reflect not just isolated political posturing but a lived reality for many of us. As I detailed in "Four Years of Lawfare and Black Ops", the campaign against the Disinformation Dozen involved an international network of intelligence-linked organizations, blacklists, and platform manipulation designed to systematically erase dissenting voices under the false flag of "public health."

Tulsi's testimony directly supports our claims that speech critical of government mandates—especially around COVID-19—was intentionally reframed as extremist to justify unconstitutional suppression. As I explored in "Silenced as Terrorists", this tactic was not just national but global, following a playbook of labeling dissenters as threats to security and society.

In "A Foreign Hand in American Silence", I revealed how these pressures often stemmed from or were reinforced by foreign actors and institutions, using NGOs and public-private partnerships to enforce a global censorship regime.

This agenda is further exposed in "Vaccine-Hesitant 'Conspiracy Theorists' Labeled Domestic Terrorism Threat by New Homeland Security Report", where the Department of Homeland Security formally categorized individuals with vaccine-related skepticism as potential threats—a chilling development that matches Tulsi's own warnings.

Adding critical weight to this narrative, America First Legal recently released new evidence and filed a formal DOJ complaint exposing how the UK-based Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH)—the same entity that named and targeted the Disinformation Dozen—operated in direct coordination with the Biden administration. This collaboration potentially violated U.S. law by enabling a foreign influence campaign designed to silence American voices under the guise of combating 'disinformation.' This supports our longstanding contention that our censorship was neither incidental nor random, but the result of a sophisticated transnational influence operation enabled by federal actors. To go deeper down this rabbit hole read “International Governments Are Criminalizing Free Speech Through Global Coordination; New Files Expose Plot.'“

And now, as Tulsi pointed out in her speech:

"The Deep State has not gone away. They exist within every single agency... in the national security state and the propaganda media."

But there is hope.

As outlined in "Free Speech Strikes Back: UK Retreats", some nations are beginning to roll back these draconian measures. Awareness is growing. Resistance is organizing. The tide can be turned.

Tulsi concluded with a challenge and an affirmation:

"Don't let anyone ever tell you that this is not your time... The time is now."

For all who have been censored, deplatformed, sued, or slandered: this is your time.

And we are just getting started. Learn about my filed federal lawsuit, joined by 5 other plaintiffs, against the Biden Era agenda and bad actors like CCDH here.