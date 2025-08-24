Reclaiming Your Energy Field: Wendy Myers & Sayer Ji on EMF, Bioenergetics & the Harmony Pendant.

Electromagnetic radiation surrounds us every day—from cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, smart meters, and now the ever-expanding 5G and even 6G networks. While invisible, its effects on our biology are far from subtle. From poor sleep to brain fog, stress, and immune dysfunction, more and more research points to the cumulative strain of EMF on our energy and health.

In this powerful interview, Sayer Ji sits down with Wendy Myers, naturopath and founder of MyersDetox.com, to discuss a breakthrough solution in the realm of bioenergetics—the Harmony Pendant. Unlike shielding devices that attempt to block EMFs (and often fail), the Harmony Pendant works by helping the body’s own energy field resonate at a natural, restorative frequency.

Wendy’s journey began with her own health struggles and a deep dive into detoxification, especially heavy metals. Over time, her research led her into the frontier of bioenergetics—understanding the body not only as chemistry but as an intricate energy system. Today, her focus is on ways to “feed the body correct information” at the energetic level so it can function optimally despite modern stressors.

What You’ll Discover in This Conversation:

🔹 The hidden toll of EMF exposure —from sleep disruption to nervous system overload.

🔹 Why the body’s energy field matters —and how distorted signals interfere with cellular and organ function.

🔹 The science of resonance and sacred geometry —how patterns like the Flower of Life underpin life itself.

🔹 Clinical validation —studies showing improvements in heart rate variability (HRV), meridian energy flow, and even blood cell vitality after wearing the Harmony Pendant.

🔹 Real-world benefits—from deeper sleep and more energy to reduced stress and sharper mental clarity.

Perhaps most compelling are the results Wendy and her colleagues have documented:

Average 700% improvement in HRV , one of the most important markers of health and longevity.

Up to 2,000% increases in specific meridian energy flows.

Live blood cell analysis showing dramatic improvements in circulation and cellular coherence.

As Sayer shares from his own experience, the pendant isn’t about blocking EMFs—it’s about restoring balance, coherence, and resilience in the body’s natural energy field. For many, this shift can be felt immediately as a sense of calm, clarity, and deeper connection.

In a world where we’re constantly bathed in synthetic frequencies, the Harmony Pendant offers a way to harmonize with nature’s blueprint again.

Your DNA is calling. Will you answer?