Reclaim Vitality: Exiting the Medical System & Restoring Trust in the Body with Author Leah Wilson

In this conversation, I’m joined by my dear friend and colleague Leah Wilson, executive director and co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom, to celebrate the release of her powerful new book, Reclaim Vitality, co-authored with her husband Nick Wilson.

When Leah and I founded Stand for Health Freedom together, we had a vision: to give everyday Americans a voice in the policies that affect their bodies, their families, and their freedom. What began as a shared conviction has grown into a movement of millions—generating over 8 million direct actions to legislators, shaping policy in all 50 states, and proving that when We the People stand together, our constitutional Republic still works. Watching Leah lead this organization with such integrity, strategic brilliance, and heart has been one of the great privileges of my life.

What struck me immediately about Reclaim Vitality is how clearly and compassionately it delivers what so many people are searching for right now: a practical, confidence-building guide to exiting the conventional medical system and reclaiming trust in the body’s innate intelligence. Where my own work often dives deep into technical and biological detail, Leah’s book distills these truths into an accessible, actionable framework that any parent—or anyone navigating health decisions—can apply.

Leah shares the deeply personal journey that led her into health freedom advocacy, including her family’s experience with medical coercion, foster care challenges, and chronic illness diagnoses that forced them to question prevailing medical narratives. These lived experiences became the foundation not only for Stand for Health Freedom’s national impact, but also for the philosophy woven throughout this book.

We explore the core themes of Reclaim Vitality: bodily sovereignty, nervous system regulation, vitalism, and the idea that health is not something to be injected, prescribed, or outsourced—but something to be stewarded. Leah explains how the book dismantles the pillars of conventional medicine, while offering a new worldview rooted in resilience, adaptability, and reverence for the body’s design.

Our discussion also widens to the cultural moment we're living in—a time when millions of families are reassessing where they place their trust, both politically and biologically. We talk about sovereignty, parental rights, faith, and the danger of fear-based public health narratives that disconnect people from their own intuition and authority. This is the very ground we've been cultivating together through Stand for Health Freedom—equipping citizens to engage the legislative process, defend informed consent, and hold their representatives accountable.

Ultimately, Reclaim Vitality is more than a book about health—it’s an invitation to step out of fear, reduce unnecessary interventions, and cultivate confidence in the body’s ability to heal and adapt. It’s the perfect, easy-to-read and understand guide for parents, families, and individuals who are ready to stop outsourcing their health decisions and begin living in alignment with their highest potential.

I’m deeply proud of Leah—not just as a co-founder and colleague, but as a friend whose courage and vision continue to inspire me. This book is an extension of everything we’ve built together, and I believe it will change lives.

~Sayer Ji