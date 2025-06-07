On June 1, 2025, I filed a formal complaint against a UK-based law firm with the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) regarding professional conduct matters that have come to my attention.

Background As an American citizen and journalist, I recently discovered that I was referenced in UK legal proceedings where I was not a party, was never served with process, and received no prior notice or opportunity to respond. These references were based on materials constituting constitutionally protected speech published on U.S. platforms.

The Purpose of My Complaint This complaint seeks clarity on important questions of professional ethics in international legal practice:

What standards should govern the treatment of foreign nationals in domestic proceedings?

How should solicitors handle constitutionally protected speech from other jurisdictions?

What due process protections should extend to non-parties referenced in legal filings?

Why This Matters As legal practice becomes increasingly international, clear ethical guidelines are essential for:

Maintaining professional integrity across jurisdictions

Respecting foreign nationals' constitutional rights

Promoting international legal cooperation

My Broader Legal Advocacy This regulatory complaint is part of my ongoing commitment to defending First Amendment rights and proper legal process. I am currently involved in federal litigation in the United States addressing similar cross-border speech and due process issues.

Moving Forward I believe these questions deserve thoughtful consideration by appropriate regulatory bodies. My goal is to contribute to the development of clear, fair standards that protect individual rights while maintaining professional excellence.

I remain committed to pursuing these important legal and ethical principles through proper channels.

This statement reflects my personal experience and constitutionally protected opinion based on publicly available information.