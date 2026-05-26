A Hypothesis Paper

Prepared for submission to Medical Hypotheses / Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience

Abstract

Background and Purpose

Pineal gland calcification (PGC) affects over 60% of adults globally yet is routinely classified as a benign incidental radiological finding. This paper argues that PGC represents a significant and underinvestigated convergent mechanism in age-related pathology, with downstream consequences spanning circadian dysregulation, melatonin decline, oxidative stress, amyloid-beta accumulation, and neuropsychiatric vulnerability.

Methods

We synthesize peer-reviewed evidence across five domains: (1) epidemiology of PGC prevalence; (2) biochemistry of hydroxyapatite formation and its inhibitors; (3) environmental and physiological contributors including fluoride exposure and chronic stress; (4) melatonin pathway disruption and its systemic consequences; and (5) associations between PGC and neurological disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and Parkinson’s disease.

Conclusions

Convergent mechanistic and epidemiological evidence supports reconceptualizing PGC as a modifiable pathological process rather than an incidental finding. Known crystallization inhibitors -- magnesium, phytate, pyrophosphate, and vitamin K2 -- represent plausible preventive interventions warranting prospective clinical investigation. We propose a unified three-stage mechanistic model and a research agenda for longitudinal and interventional studies.

Keywords

Pineal gland calcification; hydroxyapatite; melatonin; circadian dysregulation; Alzheimer’s disease; fluoride; magnesium; phytate; neurodegeneration; soft tissue calcification

1. Introduction

The pineal gland is a small, unpaired midline neuroendocrine organ whose primary function is melatonin synthesis -- the conversion of serotonin to melatonin in response to darkness, mediated by noradrenergic input from the suprachiasmatic nucleus via the superior cervical ganglion. Through this single pathway, the pineal gland serves as the organism’s principal interface between environmental light cycles and the circadian machinery of virtually every tissue in the body. Melatonin is not merely a sleep regulatory hormone; it is one of the most evolutionarily ancient molecules in biology, present in unicellular organisms, and functions as a potent antioxidant, immunomodulator, and neuroprotective agent with documented activity against over a hundred disease processes [1,2].

Despite this central physiological role, the pineal gland occupies a curiously neglected position in clinical medicine. Its most common pathological alteration -- calcification -- is routinely dismissed as a normal aging phenomenon with no clinical significance in the absence of overt neurological symptoms. This clinical consensus has persisted despite a growing body of evidence linking pineal gland calcification (PGC) to melatonin decline, sleep architecture disruption, psychiatric symptom burden, and neurodegenerative disease associations including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder [3–8].

A 2023 systematic review and meta-analysis by Belay and Worku, encompassing eight cross-sectional studies representing over 5,500 patients, established a pooled global PGC prevalence of 61.65% (95% CI: 52.81–70.49%) in adults, with high heterogeneity between studies (I² = 97.7%) [9]. Reported prevalence ranged from 26.88% to 76.7% across countries, with consistent patterns of increasing prevalence with age, higher rates in males, and ethnic variation suggesting genetic, environmental, or dietary contributory factors. That over three-fifths of the adult human population carries detectable calcification in their primary melatonin-producing organ -- and that this finding is considered clinically unremarkable -- represents a significant gap in medical reasoning that this paper aims to address.

We propose that PGC is neither benign nor inevitable, but represents a convergent pathological mechanism at the intersection of mineral dysregulation, environmental exposure, dietary deficiency, and chronic physiological stress. We further argue that this mechanism is modifiable, that its consequences are clinically significant across multiple disease domains, and that it deserves urgent prospective investigation. To this end, we present a synthesis of the biochemical, epidemiological, and clinical evidence, propose a unified mechanistic framework, and outline a research agenda for the field.

2. Pineal Gland Anatomy, Physiology, and Unique Vulnerabilities

The pineal gland is a midline structure located in the posterior epithalamus, dorsal to the third ventricle and between the two cerebral hemispheres. Weighing approximately 150 mg in adults, it is composed primarily of pinealocytes (80–90% of cells) alongside interstitial cells, neurons, and mast cells. Pinealocytes contain cellular machinery for melatonin synthesis and bear structural resemblance to retinal photoreceptor cells -- a phylogenetic remnant of the pineal’s evolutionary origin as a direct light-sensing organ [10].

Two anatomical features render the pineal uniquely susceptible to calcification. First, unlike most brain structures, the pineal gland sits outside the blood-brain barrier. It is surrounded by fenestrated capillaries that allow free exchange with the systemic circulation, exposing pineal tissue to circulating ions, toxicants, and mineral concentrations that are tightly regulated elsewhere in the brain [11]. Second, pinealocytes contain high concentrations of hydroxyapatite-binding proteins and calcium-sequestering organelles, creating a microenvironment that is both necessary for melatonin synthesis (which requires calcium signaling) and inherently susceptible to pathological mineral accumulation when crystallization inhibitors are insufficient [12].

The blood supply to the pineal via posterior choroidal arteries is proportionally the highest per unit volume of any brain structure, reflecting its secretory demands. This high perfusion rate, while metabolically necessary, also maximizes exposure to circulating fluoride, heavy metals, and other agents that preferentially accumulate in calcified tissue. The combination of absent blood-brain barrier protection, high blood flow, and intrinsic calcium-handling machinery creates what might be described as a uniquely optimized calcification substrate -- one that requires active suppression by crystallization inhibitors to remain functional.

3. Biochemistry of Pineal Calcification: Hydroxyapatite Formation and Its Inhibitors

The calcium deposits found in pineal tissue on microscopic examination are primarily hydroxyapatite (Ca₁₀(PO₄)₆(OH)₂), the same mineral that constitutes bone and dentin, alongside calcite (calcium carbonate) in smaller proportions [13]. This is not passive mineral precipitation but a regulated process -- the same process that builds bone and dentin, occurring in tissue that normally suppresses it through the activity of specific crystallization inhibitors.

Under physiological conditions, soft tissue calcification is prevented by three primary inhibitor classes. Pyrophosphate (PPi) competitively inhibits hydroxyapatite nucleation at calcium phosphate crystal surfaces and is continuously generated by cellular ATP metabolism. Phytate (inositol hexaphosphate, IP6) is a plant-derived compound with exceptional affinity for calcium ions; it adsorbs to crystal surfaces and arrests further growth. Magnesium competes with calcium at crystal nucleation sites, substituting at hydroxyapatite lattice positions and disrupting crystal propagation [14].

Galliani and Mongiorgi (1991) demonstrated in a human study that magnesium directly inhibits hydroxyapatite crystal formation in pineal tissue, providing the first direct mechanistic evidence for magnesium’s protective role in PGC specifically [15]. Grases, Costa-Bauzà, and Prieto (2007) extended this framework in a review proposing that declining phytate and pyrophosphate levels -- whether from dietary insufficiency, metabolic dysfunction, or age-related enzyme changes -- may be a primary driver of PGC, with implications for Alzheimer’s disease pathogenesis through the downstream consequences of melatonin loss [16].

This biochemical framework carries an important implication: PGC is not a passive consequence of aging but the outcome of a balance between calcifying pressures and inhibitory defenses. When inhibitors are adequate, calcification is suppressed regardless of age. When inhibitors are depleted -- by dietary insufficiency, fluoride competition, metabolic disease, or chronic inflammation -- calcification proceeds. This reconceptualization shifts PGC from an inevitable age marker to a potentially modifiable process.

Matrix Gla Protein (MGP) represents a fourth inhibitory mechanism of particular relevance. MGP is a vitamin K2-dependent protein expressed in vascular smooth muscle and other soft tissues that directly inhibits hydroxyapatite nucleation. In its carboxylated (active) form, MGP is a potent calcification suppressor; vitamin K2 deficiency produces undercarboxylated MGP that is functionally inactive [17]. While MGP’s role in pineal tissue specifically has not been directly studied, its well-established activity in preventing vascular calcification through identical hydroxyapatite inhibition mechanisms makes it a strong candidate for investigation in PGC prevention.

4. Environmental and Physiological Contributors to Pineal Calcification

4.1 Fluoride Accumulation

Fluoride’s preferential accumulation in the pineal gland is the most thoroughly documented environmental contributor to PGC. Luke (2001) analyzed pineal glands from eleven aged cadavers and found a significant positive correlation between pineal fluoride concentration and pineal calcium content (r = 0.73, p < 0.02), with no corresponding correlation between pineal fluoride and bone fluoride [18]. This dissociation is mechanistically significant: it indicates active pineal fluoride accumulation independent of general skeletal fluoride burden, and by old age the pineal’s fluoride-to-calcium ratio exceeds that of bone.

The mechanism is straightforward chemistry. Fluoride ions (F⁻) substitute for hydroxyl ions (OH⁻) in hydroxyapatite crystals to form fluorapatite (Ca₁₀(PO₄)₆F₂), which is thermodynamically more stable than hydroxyapatite. Once incorporated, fluoride stabilizes existing crystal structures and lowers the activation energy for further crystal growth, effectively promoting rather than inhibiting calcification. Concurrently, fluoride displaces magnesium from hydroxyapatite binding sites, reducing the inhibitory capacity of this protective cation [19].

The clinical significance of fluoride accumulation in the human pineal at population-level exposure doses remains genuinely uncertain and requires prospective investigation. What is established is the biochemical mechanism, the accumulation finding, and the theoretical consequence. The precautionary principle, combined with the absence of known benefit from systemic fluoride exposure beyond topical dental application, supports minimizing systemic fluoride burden in populations with risk factors for neurodegeneration.

4.2 Stress-Induced Calcification

Milin (1998) demonstrated in a gerbil model that acute psychological stress induces calcium concretion formation in the pineal gland, with a proposed mechanism involving stress-driven calcium flux, catecholamine-mediated pinealocyte activation, and altered crystallization inhibitor activity [20]. While this finding has not been replicated in humans, the mechanistic pathway is plausible: chronic sympathetic activation elevates circulating calcium, depletes magnesium (a well-documented consequence of chronic stress and cortisol elevation), and may directly activate pinealocyte calcium channels. Stress as a contributor to PGC has received essentially no follow-up investigation and represents a significant gap.

4.3 Artificial Light Exposure

Melatonin synthesis is acutely suppressed by light, particularly blue-wavelength light (450–490 nm), through the retinohypothalamic tract and suprachiasmatic nucleus pathway. Chronic nocturnal light exposure -- now ubiquitous in industrialized populations through screen use and urban light pollution -- chronically suppresses melatonin synthesis and dysregulates pineal activity patterns [21]. Whether chronic suppression of melatonin synthesis contributes directly to PGC through secondary effects on calcium handling and oxidative stress in pinealocytes, or whether the association between artificial light exposure and neurological disease operates independently of PGC, is unknown. This represents another underinvestigated mechanistic pathway.

4.4 Dietary Factors

Western dietary patterns are characterized by low phytate intake (reduced whole grain and legume consumption), low magnesium intake (soil depletion, food processing), and often low vitamin K2 intake (reduced fermented food consumption). Each of these deficiencies independently reduces crystallization inhibitor capacity. Excess supplemental calcium intake, particularly as inorganic calcium carbonate, in the absence of adequate magnesium and vitamin K2 co-factors, may further promote ectopic calcification by providing substrate without adequate inhibitory infrastructure [22]. The intersection of these dietary patterns with increasing PGC prevalence in industrialized populations warrants epidemiological investigation.

5. Melatonin Pathway Disruption: Mechanisms and Systemic Consequences

The primary functional consequence of PGC is reduction in melatonin production. Kunz et al. (1999) demonstrated an inverse correlation between degree of pineal calcification and nocturnal melatonin secretion in human subjects, establishing the direct functional link between structural calcification and hormonal output [23]. This finding has been replicated across multiple studies and is now considered well-established, though the dose-response relationship between calcification volume and melatonin suppression has not been characterized with precision.

Melatonin’s physiological roles extend well beyond sleep regulation. It is one of the most potent endogenous antioxidants, capable of directly scavenging hydroxyl radicals, superoxide anions, and singlet oxygen -- all three primary reactive oxygen species. It also upregulates endogenous antioxidant enzyme systems including superoxide dismutase, glutathione peroxidase, and catalase. This antioxidant function is not merely systemic but is particularly relevant to the brain, where oxidative stress is a primary driver of neurodegeneration [24].

Melatonin further functions as an immunomodulator, inhibits pro-inflammatory cytokine release, modulates mitochondrial function, and -- crucially for Alzheimer’s disease pathogenesis -- directly suppresses amyloid-beta (Aβ) production and aggregation. Multiple studies have demonstrated that melatonin inhibits β- and γ-secretase activity (reducing Aβ production), prevents Aβ fibril formation, and reduces existing plaque burden in animal models of Alzheimer’s disease [25,26].

Mahlberg et al. (2009) demonstrated that PGC in human subjects is associated with reduced REM sleep percentage, decreased total sleep time, poorer sleep efficiency, greater sleep disturbance, and increased daytime tiredness [27]. Sleep disturbance is now recognized as more than a symptom of neurodegeneration -- it is a driver. Wakefulness increases Aβ burden through impaired glymphatic clearance, while sleep reduces it. The glymphatic system, which clears metabolic waste from the brain during slow-wave sleep, requires melatonin-entrained sleep architecture to function adequately [28]. PGC → melatonin decline → sleep disruption → impaired glymphatic clearance → Aβ accumulation represents a mechanistically coherent causal chain from structural calcification to neurodegenerative pathology.

6. Neurological Disease Associations

6.1 Alzheimer’s Disease

The association between PGC and Alzheimer’s disease is the most developed in the literature and is supported by multiple converging lines of evidence. Alzheimer’s patients demonstrate higher degrees of PGC than patients with other dementia subtypes, including vascular dementia [29]. Melatonin deficiency is a consistent finding in Alzheimer’s patients and correlates with disease severity and ApoE ε4/ε4 genotype [30,31]. The capacity of melatonin to suppress Aβ production, inhibit fibril formation, and reduce plaque burden has been demonstrated across multiple laboratory and animal studies [25,26].

Grases et al. (2007) proposed a complete mechanistic hypothesis: pineal injury (from aging, environmental toxicants, or inflammatory processes) initiates calcification when crystallization inhibitors -- particularly phytate and pyrophosphate -- are insufficient. Calcification reduces melatonin output, which both increases oxidative injury (through loss of antioxidant capacity) and increases Aβ deposition (through loss of secretase inhibition). The resulting Aβ accumulation drives progressive Alzheimer’s pathology [16].

This hypothesis is testable and has not been adequately tested. No prospective study has examined whether interventions that reduce PGC progression are associated with reduced Alzheimer’s risk or delayed onset. No randomized trial has tested whether melatonin supplementation modifies Aβ burden in humans with measurable PGC. The existence of this mechanistic pathway, supported by multiple independent lines of evidence, combined with the absence of targeted investigation, represents one of the more significant gaps in Alzheimer’s disease research.

6.2 Psychiatric Conditions

Multiple cross-sectional studies have identified associations between PGC and schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and Tourette syndrome [3,5,6]. The proposed mechanistic pathway involves circadian rhythm disruption affecting dopaminergic and serotonergic neurotransmission -- both of which are entrained by melatonin-synchronized circadian machinery. Circadian dysregulation is now recognized as a feature of multiple psychiatric conditions rather than merely a symptom, raising the possibility that PGC-driven melatonin decline may contribute to pathogenesis rather than simply co-occurring with it.

Shomrat and Nesher (2019) advanced a more speculative but peer-reviewed hypothesis: that abnormal endogenous N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) metabolism, potentially involving the pineal gland, may contribute to the neuroplasticity disturbances observed in autism spectrum disorder [32]. The pineal has been proposed as a site of endogenous DMT synthesis, and DMT’s structural similarity to melatonin (both are tryptamine derivatives) raises questions about whether calcification-driven disruption of pineal tryptamine metabolism extends beyond melatonin to other neuroactive compounds. This hypothesis is highly speculative but deserves controlled investigation given its potential clinical implications.

6.3 Stroke and Vascular Disease

The association between PGC and stroke may reflect shared pathophysiology rather than direct causation. Vascular calcification and pineal calcification share the same hydroxyapatite chemistry and are suppressed by the same inhibitors -- magnesium, phytate, pyrophosphate, and MGP. A systemic state of inadequate crystallization inhibitor capacity would produce calcification in multiple tissues simultaneously, making PGC a potential biomarker for concurrent vascular calcification risk rather than a direct stroke contributor [33]. This interpretation, if correct, makes PGC a clinically useful marker for cardiovascular risk that is currently being ignored.

7. A Unified Mechanistic Framework

We propose a three-stage model of PGC and its consequences:

Stage 1 -- Initiating Conditions: Environmental exposures (fluoride accumulation, chronic artificial light, heavy metal burden), physiological stressors (chronic sympathetic activation, magnesium depletion via cortisol elevation), and dietary insufficiencies (low phytate, magnesium, and vitamin K2 intake) individually or in combination reduce crystallization inhibitor capacity in pineal tissue. Concurrent or antecedent pinealocyte injury from inflammatory mediators, oxidative stress, or cytotoxic agents may accelerate this process. This stage is largely asymptomatic and occurs progressively from early adulthood.

Stage 2 -- Progressive Calcification: In the absence of adequate crystallization inhibitors, hydroxyapatite nucleation proceeds in pineal tissue. Fluoride incorporation stabilizes forming crystals and displaces protective magnesium. Calcification volume increases with age as the cumulative deficit in inhibitory capacity exceeds compensatory mechanisms. Melatonin production begins to decline as functional pinealocyte mass is replaced by calcified material. This stage remains largely subclinical, though subtle sleep architecture changes and reduced antioxidant capacity may be detectable.

Stage 3 -- Functional Consequences: As melatonin production falls below threshold levels, circadian synchronization degrades, sleep architecture deteriorates, glymphatic clearance declines, antioxidant defense capacity falls, and Aβ clearance is impaired. These consequences interact with and accelerate other aging pathologies: reduced sleep worsens Aβ burden, which increases neuroinflammation, which further suppresses melatonin synthesis, creating a self-reinforcing cycle. Concurrent vascular calcification, sharing the same inhibitor deficiency substrate, may amplify cerebrovascular risk.

This model is consistent with the observed epidemiology -- increasing PGC with age, earlier onset in populations with higher fluoride exposure or lower dietary inhibitor intake, and higher disease association in populations with advanced calcification -- and generates multiple testable predictions.

8. Therapeutic and Preventive Implications

8.1 Crystallization Inhibitor Supplementation

Magnesium is the most immediately actionable intervention. Deficiency is prevalent in Western populations (estimated at 45–68% depending on the assessment threshold used), the mechanism of hydroxyapatite inhibition is established, and its safety profile is well-characterized. Galliani and Mongiorgi’s direct demonstration of magnesium’s inhibitory effect on pineal hydroxyapatite formation provides specific mechanistic rationale beyond magnesium’s general cardiovascular and neurological benefits [15]. Optimal forms and doses for PGC prevention have not been investigated.

Phytate (IP6) has documented inhibitory effects on renal and cardiovascular calcification through the same crystallization inhibition mechanism. Dietary sources include whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds. Western dietary patterns are associated with substantially reduced phytate intake compared to traditional diets, and this reduction coincides with the industrialization-associated increases in cardiovascular and potentially neurodegenerative disease burden [16].

Vitamin K2 (menaquinone, particularly MK-7) activates Matrix Gla Protein, the primary soft tissue calcification inhibitor. Beulens et al. (2009) demonstrated that high dietary menaquinone intake is associated with a 52% reduction in coronary calcification, providing clinical validation of MGP-mediated inhibition [34]. The same mechanism applies wherever hydroxyapatite formation occurs in soft tissue, including the pineal. Vitamin K2 is found in fermented foods (natto, certain cheeses) and is often deficient in populations consuming industrialized diets.

8.2 Melatonin Supplementation

Exogenous melatonin supplementation represents a compensatory strategy for the consequences of PGC rather than a preventive one. Its evidence base for sleep architecture support, antioxidant activity, and neuroprotection is substantial. Several studies have examined melatonin in Alzheimer’s disease models with promising results, though large-scale human trials have not established definitive clinical benefit [35]. Critically, the optimal dosing strategy for neuroprotective versus sleep-regulatory endpoints may differ, and this has not been systematically investigated. Physiological nocturnal peaks are in the range of 100–200 pg/mL; typical supplemental doses of 1–10 mg produce supraphysiological levels that may not optimally mimic endogenous patterns.

8.3 Environmental Modification

Reducing fluoride exposure through water filtration, selection of low-fluoride beverages, and avoidance of high-fluoride medications where alternatives exist represents a low-risk intervention with mechanistic rationale. Managing nocturnal artificial light exposure through blue-light filtering, reduction of screen use before sleep, and use of blackout conditions supports melatonin synthesis and may reduce stress on the pinealocyte secretory machinery. Stress reduction through any evidence-based approach addresses the sympathetic activation -> magnesium depletion -> calcification pathway.

8.4 Curcumin as a Supporting Agent

Curcumin, the primary polyphenol of turmeric (Curcuma longa), demonstrates multiple mechanisms relevant to PGC-associated neurodegeneration: direct free radical scavenging with documented activity against hydroxyl radicals, superoxide, and singlet oxygen; NF-κB inhibition with downstream suppression of pro-inflammatory cytokines; upregulation of endogenous antioxidant systems including glutathione; and direct inhibition of Aβ aggregation [36,37]. Wang et al. (2020) demonstrated inhibition of arterial calcification by curcumin through anti-inflammatory and calcium regulatory pathways in animal models, providing mechanistic basis for potential applicability to pineal calcification [38]. Curcumin’s primary clinical limitation is poor oral bioavailability in standard formulations; enhanced bioavailability preparations (phytosomes, nanoparticles, piperine combinations) warrant investigation in the context of PGC-related neurodegeneration.

8.5 What Cannot Yet Be Claimed

Several important limitations must be acknowledged. Reversibility of established PGC in humans has not been demonstrated; animal evidence (Mrvelj and Womble, 2020, showing fluoride-free diet stimulating pineal growth in aged animals) suggests partial reversibility is possible but has not been translated to human studies [39]. The clinical significance of fluoride accumulation at population-level exposure doses remains uncertain. Whether PGC causally drives neurodegeneration or is an epiphenomenon of shared underlying processes cannot be established without prospective interventional data. The optimal combination, timing, and dosing of preventive interventions has not been investigated.

9. Research Agenda

The mechanistic and epidemiological evidence presented in this review supports the following priorities for future investigation:

1. Longitudinal cohort studies examining whether PGC progression (measured by serial neuroimaging) correlates with melatonin level decline, sleep architecture deterioration, cognitive performance, and Alzheimer’s biomarker accumulation (CSF Aβ42/tau, PET amyloid imaging). Such studies would establish whether the mechanistic relationships proposed here are clinically significant at population level.

2. Interventional trials testing crystallization inhibitors -- specifically magnesium supplementation, phytate supplementation, and vitamin K2 -- on PGC progression rates in adults with early or moderate calcification. Primary outcome: change in calcification volume on MRI over 24–36 months. Secondary outcomes: melatonin levels, sleep parameters, cognitive performance, and inflammatory markers.

3. Epidemiological studies examining whether populations with naturally high phytate intake (traditional diets rich in whole grains and legumes) show lower PGC prevalence or slower progression rates, controlling for age, sex, and fluoride exposure.

4. Mechanistic investigation of stress-induced PGC in humans, including examination of whether chronic sympathetic activation markers correlate with calcification volume and whether stress reduction interventions attenuate progression.

5. Investigation of whether PGC volume serves as a biomarker for concurrent vascular calcification risk, potentially enabling its use as a non-invasive cardiovascular risk indicator.

6. Animal studies examining whether MGP-activating vitamin K2 supplementation inhibits PGC specifically, extending the well-established vascular calcification findings to pineal tissue.

10. A Note on Historical and Philosophical Context

No review of the pineal gland would be complete without acknowledging the distinctive philosophical history that has attached to this organ. René Descartes, writing in the seventeenth century with a sophisticated understanding of neuroanatomy acquired through extensive dissection, identified the pineal as the ‘seat of the soul’ on the basis of a precise anatomical observation: it is the only unpaired midline structure in the brain, and therefore the only candidate for the point of unity required by his dualist framework -- where res cogitans (thinking substance) must interface with res extensa (extended matter) at a single location [40].

Descartes was wrong about dualism, and the pineal is not the seat of the soul in any metaphysically meaningful sense. But his selection was not arbitrary. The pineal is genuinely unusual: unpaired, centrally located, without blood-brain barrier protection, with photoreceptor-like cellular architecture and a primary role in converting environmental light signals into biochemical time -- a function that might reasonably be described as the interface between the cosmic and the cellular.

The persistence of philosophical and cultural interest in the pineal gland -- across Eastern meditative traditions, Western esoteric thought, and contemporary popular health discourse -- reflects, we suggest, an intuition that is not entirely mistaken. If the pineal’s functional integrity is necessary for the quality of sleep, the depth of circadian synchronization, and the adequacy of antioxidant defense against neurodegeneration, then the progressive calcification of this organ in the majority of aging adults represents something genuinely worth attending to -- not as a metaphysical but as a neurobiological and public health matter. The appropriate response to this intuition is not mysticism but rigorous science.

11. Conclusion

Pineal gland calcification is simultaneously one of the most prevalent and most neglected findings in adult neuroimaging. The convergence of epidemiological, biochemical, and clinical evidence presented in this review supports reconceptualizing PGC as a modifiable pathological process with significant downstream consequences for circadian function, melatonin-dependent neuroprotection, glymphatic clearance, and neurodegeneration risk -- rather than an incidental age marker of no clinical consequence.

The mechanistic foundation for this reconceptualization is solid: hydroxyapatite formation in soft tissue is an actively suppressed process requiring adequate crystallization inhibitors; the inhibitors are known; their depletion pathways are understood; and the downstream consequences of melatonin loss are well-characterized. What is missing is the prospective clinical evidence that would establish whether this mechanistic chain is clinically significant at population level and whether it is modifiable through targeted intervention.

Given the prevalence of PGC, the global burden of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, and the low risk and high availability of the proposed preventive interventions, we argue that this evidence gap represents a disproportionate opportunity for high-impact research. Longitudinal studies and interventional trials targeting PGC progression should be regarded as a priority in aging and neurodegeneration research.

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