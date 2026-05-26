Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
3h

Fascinating! I recognized myself in reading this. Most of my life, I lived in places with fluoridated water, worked in an extremely high stress environment (policing), doing shift work, plenty of artificial light, disrupted sleep, poor dietary habits. I thought my lack of circadian cycle was due to working shifts for so long as opposed to calcifying my "third eye" but never made the link.

FWIW, I'm sleeping regularly now, water from a well (looking at installing a RO filter), eating better and very little stress since I retired. Perhaps I have already started to review the calcification!!

Reply
Share
Guadalupe Muñoz's avatar
Guadalupe Muñoz
2h

PGC is probably a more widespread problem than we think. The pineal may not be the seat of the soul, but it’s very difficult to embody and develop your soul when the basic functions of the pineal are disrupted.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sayer Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture