On the afternoon of June 9, 2013, Jeffrey Epstein's personal Gmail account was, for roughly two hours, the operational center of a covert foreign policy apparatus serving the Gates Foundation. At 1:09 PM, former UN Under-Secretary-General Terje Rød-Larsen forwarded Epstein a classified field intelligence package on Taliban backchannel communications, ghost workers, and ghost children in Pakistan's vaccination program. At 3:39 PM, Epstein forwarded the package to Bill Gates's chief science advisor, Boris Nikolic. One minute later, Epstein wrote back to Rød-Larsen with a five-word reply: "bg will send 5 million to start." He was committing Bill Gates's money to a UN diplomat, outside any formal grant process, having just relayed Taliban intelligence to a foundation executive, on a Sunday, from a Gmail account.

Part 6 of the full Epstein Files Series documented the intelligence channel through which Terje Rød-Larsen routed field reports from Pakistan and Nigeria through Jeffrey Epstein’s personal Gmail to Bill Gates’s chief science advisor, Boris Nikolic. That article established the mechanism: what information moved, how fast, and who received it.

This installment, Part 13, documents what was being debated inside that channel — in the weeks before it became fully operational. The question it forces is not merely one of legal exposure. It is a question about who was actually running Gates Foundation field strategy in conflict zones, and on whose moral compass that strategy was calibrated.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The FCPA question. On March 5, 2013, Jeffrey Epstein asked Boris Nikolic whether the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act applies to foundation work in Afghanistan. Not a lawyer. Not the Gates Foundation’s legal counsel. Epstein. That routing tells you where decision-making authority actually resided.

The Machiavelli position. The following day, Epstein asked: if paying tribal leaders is the only way to vaccinate children in Taliban territory — even knowing the money may buy weapons — is it justified? Nikolic said yes, invoking Machiavelli by name. His note on Gates: “Bill is much more reluctant/negative re this.” The covert apparatus had its own moral logic. Gates, by this account, was its most hesitant participant — not its architect.

Rød-Larsen in the room. The same day, Rød-Larsen had left Epstein’s office twenty minutes earlier. The ethics debate and the intelligence operation were not sequential. They were the same conversation.

"My guys." The day before Rød-Larsen submitted his formal brief, Epstein replied to Nikolic's forwarding of a polio document prepared for "bin Talal, a friend of Bill": "my guys would prefer specific asks." He asked where the money would go and who the "pivot point" was for the help requested. Epstein was not freelancing. He was representing principals with operational preferences, vetting intelligence before committing resources, and linking the field operations explicitly to a Nobel Prize initiative. Someone in this network was pursuing a Nobel Peace Prize. The field operations were part of that strategy.

The chain confirmed operational. One week later, Rød-Larsen’s brief to Epstein opened: “I will of course do anything you ask, and follow your lead.” A former UN Under-Secretary-General was reporting to Jeffrey Epstein. Nikolic forwarded it to Gates the same day.

June corroboration. Three months later, Taliban backchannel intelligence traveled from Rød-Larsen’s tribal contacts to Nikolic’s inbox in a single Sunday afternoon. That same week, Nikolic privately agreed that Gates’s own program staff were “a bunch of women with good intentions and no real capability” — and referenced the DAF architecture and the IPI channel in the same sentence. Because they were the same project.

bg will send 5 million to start.” One minute after forwarding the Paris intelligence package to Nikolic, Epstein sent a separate five-word reply to Rød-Larsen directly. Gates had spoken by phone to Afghan President Karzai the previous day about polio eradication. Epstein’s response was not to note the development. It was to commit the money. In the space of a single Sunday afternoon, Epstein had relayed Taliban field intelligence upward to Gates’s science advisor and committed $5 million of Gates’s funds downward to a UN diplomat — both directions, same inbox, same two-hour window. He was not an advisor to this operation. He was running it.

The Foundation's own internal response — monitored by Epstein. In April 2013, IPI's Strasbourg meeting with Gates produced something Epstein watched in real time: the Gates Foundation stood up an internal working group on "geopolitical security issues related to polio," specifically to interface with IPI. Rød-Larsen forwarded the Foundation's internal organizational response to Epstein within hours. He was not just receiving intelligence outputs. He was watching the institutional plumbing being installed to handle them — before it held its first meeting.

Geographic expansion. By October 2013, the channel had extended to Syria. A “vaccination ceasefire” in the Syrian civil war was being workshopped inside a registered sex offender’s Gmail inbox.

“No Gates name on it. At all.” On September 4, 2013, when Pfanzelter forwarded Epstein the Gates Foundation’s formal grant proposal template for the IPI relationship — funds Gates had already committed — Epstein replied with two instructions. He offered $1 million per area per year from his own resources in parallel. And he told Rød-Larsen and Pfanzelter directly: the peace center being constructed around this operation “should not have the Gates name on it. At all.” A registered sex offender with no formal role in any of these institutions was architecting the reputational cover under which they would operate. His primary concern was keeping the most famous name in global health off the structure he was building around it.

The Question Nobody Was Supposed to Ask

Consider what it means that in March 2013, Jeffrey Epstein was the person Boris Nikolic called when he needed to think through whether tribal payments in Afghanistan crossed a federal legal line.

Not a lawyer. Not the Gates Foundation’s general counsel. Not a compliance officer at any of the institutions nominally overseeing this work. Epstein.

The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act prohibits U.S. persons and entities from paying foreign officials or intermediaries to obtain or retain business. Its application to private foundations operating in conflict zones is not settled law. But the question itself is the story. By March 2013, the planning had advanced to the point where someone in Epstein’s network was running FCPA exposure calculations on payments to actors in Taliban-adjacent territory — and the person they trusted to think it through was a convicted sex offender operating out of a Manhattan townhouse. (EFTA01901953)

The architecture documented in Part II of this series — Project Molecule, the “$20 million to finance the surveillance network in Pakistan” — had been a design document. By March 2013, it had become something operational enough to generate federal legal questions. The money was moving, or was about to.

The Machiavelli Debate

The following day, March 6, Epstein posed the ethical problem in terms that leave little room for euphemism.

If the only path to vaccination in Taliban-controlled territory runs through payments to the people doing the blocking — knowing that some of that money purchases weapons, funds personal enrichment, sustains the very power structures making vaccination impossible in the first place — do you pay? (EFTA01901953)

Nikolic said yes. Results justify means. Invoke Machiavelli. Purchase the access.

Then: “Bill is much more reluctant/negative re this.”

This single line does significant work. It tells us that Gates was aware, at some level, of what was being contemplated — aware enough to have a position, and a more cautious one than his own science advisor. It tells us that the debate was not occurring in a vacuum, that Gates’s reluctance had been noted, and that the people around him were proceeding with a more permissive framework regardless. And it tells us something about the structure of authority in this operation: the moral restraint, such as it was, sat with the billionaire whose name was on the foundation. The operational logic sat with the network Epstein had assembled around him.

None of this means Gates authorized illegal payments. It means he was “reluctant.” What happened after his reluctance was noted is not documented. What is documented is that Nikolic — the relay point between Epstein and Gates — held the Machiavellian position, and that the channel continued operating for years afterward.

Epstein’s own framing is worth sitting with. He imagined a scenario in which Gates’s public association with polio eradication made him a target — hostile actors tightening their grip over vaccine access precisely because of the visibility, forcing a choice between paying armed groups or abandoning the children they were blockading. “The only way to win them over,” he wrote, “is to pay the bad guys to allow vaccines.” (EFTA01901953)

This is not cynicism. It may be an accurate description of the operational reality in FATA, 2013. What it is not is a conversation that should have been happening between a convicted sex offender and a foundation science advisor, without lawyers, without oversight, without any institutional accountability structure whatsoever.

Rød-Larsen in the Room

Later that same day, Epstein mentioned almost in passing that Rød-Larsen had left his office twenty minutes earlier.

This detail matters more than it might appear. The ethical debate about tribal payments and federal law was not occurring in a separate compartment from the intelligence operation. Rød-Larsen — then active president of the IPI, former UN Under-Secretary-General, conduit for Taliban field intelligence — had been physically present in Epstein’s office while the FCPA conversation was live. (EFTA01901953)

He was departing for Australia and the Middle East. Epstein would see him in Paris. He would deliver “the info and asks re Nigeria and Paki.” The asks — the specific requests Epstein was preparing to deliver to an active UN diplomat regarding vaccination access in two of the world’s most dangerous operating environments — were being assembled in the same conversation in which the legality and morality of the underlying payments was being debated.

The following day, Nikolic confirmed receipt of a draft polio program document and rejected it as too technical. He did not want vaccine logistics. He wanted tribal access analysis — geographic specificity, political intelligence, the kind of information that tells you which leader controls which valley and what it costs to reach him. (EFTA01901953; EFTA01901811) This was procurement of a different kind. Not vaccines. Access to the people blocking them.

The Principals Behind the Asks: March 12, 2013

The day before Rød-Larsen submitted his formal brief, a detail surfaced that reframes Epstein’s role in everything that preceded it.

On March 11, Nikolic forwarded Epstein a polio document prepared for “bin Talal” — almost certainly Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia, identified as “a friend of Bill” who was “also trying to help.” Epstein’s reply the following morning was directive: “two intertwined goals. my guys would prefer specific asks. ie, get northern Nigeria to allow, etc. or get peace workers between india and paki and taliban, this would also help the nobel prize initiative, for the money asked, where would it go? and for the help asked where is its pivot point.” (EFTA01900818)

Three elements of this reply demand attention.

“My guys.” Epstein was not offering his own preferences. He was representing principals — unnamed, unidentified in the documents — who had operational requirements and expected specific deliverables. A convicted sex offender coordinating conflict-zone vaccination access was accountable to someone. The documents do not establish who.

The Nobel Prize reference is not incidental. Epstein explicitly links the field operations — getting northern Nigeria to allow vaccinations, brokering peace workers between India, Pakistan and the Taliban — to a Nobel Prize initiative. The humanitarian diplomacy had a simultaneous reputational and political dimension. Someone in this network was pursuing the Nobel Peace Prize, and the vaccination access operations were part of the strategy for getting it.

The procurement questions — “for the money asked, where would it go? and for the help asked, where is its pivot point?” — are due diligence questions before committing resources. Epstein was vetting Nikolic’s intelligence, identifying financial destinations and key leverage persons before proceeding. This is not the language of philanthropy. It is the language of someone managing an operation on behalf of people who expected results.

What this does not establish: The identity of “my guys,” the identity of the Nobel Prize candidate, or whether any payments were ultimately made to the actors being discussed.

The Chain Completes: March 13, 2013

One week after the FCPA exchange, Rød-Larsen sent the brief.

Its opening line has been quoted in Part VI of this series, but it is worth returning to: “I will of course do anything you ask, and follow your lead. If you think important I will divert manpower to it immediately.” (EFTA00704974)

Read that again. A man who had served as the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, who at that moment presided over an institution funded by the Gates Foundation, was telling Jeffrey Epstein he would do anything Epstein asked. Divert IPI’s resources on Epstein’s instruction. Follow Epstein’s lead.

The brief itself contained FATA tribal contact intelligence, TTP threat assessments, a proposed secret Gulf meeting on the margins of the Global Vaccine Summit in Abu Dhabi, and a closing note: “I will see you in Paris.” Nikolic forwarded it to Gates the same day. Gates was in DC, in back-to-back meetings. Nikolic would discuss it with him on Friday. (EFTA00704974)

This is the architecture of captured institutional authority. A UN diplomat deferred to Epstein. A foundation science advisor relayed Epstein’s intelligence to the foundation’s founder. The founder was “reluctant” about where it was all heading. And none of this was visible to any public accountability structure at the time.

April 2013: The Foundation Responds — And Epstein Watches

Epstein did not merely receive intelligence from outside the Gates Foundation. He monitored the Foundation’s internal responses to the channel he was helping to build.

On April 4, IPI’s Walter Kemp wrote a follow-up letter to the Gates Foundation’s Joe Cerrell following a Strasbourg meeting between IPI staff and Gates’s team — Rød-Larsen had been unable to attend. Kemp framed IPI’s value proposition around the “last millimetre” of polio eradication requiring “very specific security, political and social conditions at the local level” — the precise terrain where IPI’s tribal contacts and Taliban backchannel operated. He noted that before moving to “the operational phase,” both organizations should meet around the same table, and anticipated that Rød-Larsen and Gates would meet to “outline a forward-looking plan.” Pfanzelter forwarded the letter to Epstein the same day. (EFTA01760351)

Seven days later, the Foundation’s internal response arrived. Cerrell introduced IPI to two colleagues: Michael Galway, Deputy Director of Polio Program Strategy, and Gabrielle Fitzgerald, who was managing “an internal working group we have looking at geopolitical security issues related to polio.” Galway offered to meet IPI in London in early May before heading to Nigeria to monitor polio activities. Rød-Larsen forwarded the entire exchange to Epstein within hours. (EFTA01993465)

The Gates Foundation had just stood up a dedicated internal security working group — and Epstein knew about it before it held its first meeting. He was not watching from outside the institutional process. He was receiving its internal correspondence in real time, faster than most of the Foundation’s own staff would have seen it. The informal channel Epstein was overseeing had produced a formal institutional response inside the Gates Foundation itself. That response was being reported to Epstein.

June 2013: Crisis Management Through Epstein's Gmail

On June 7, 2013, Nasra Hassan sent an urgent message to Rød-Larsen. Someone at the Gates Foundation — “probably in the Foundation,” she wrote — had gone public with a letter purportedly from Gates to Imran Khan, requesting that the PTI chairman intervene with the Pakistani Taliban to allow vaccination. The story had broken in Pakistani media. Hassan’s assessment was unsparing: the public disclosure would harden the Taliban’s position and “may well jeopardize the back channel very discreet and very confidential outreach that has been going on.” She added: “I wish BG had consulted you before doing this.” By 12:59 PM, Rød-Larsen had forwarded the entire alert to Epstein’s personal Gmail. (EFTA01970863)

Read that inversion carefully. The Gates Foundation’s own public diplomacy had just damaged a covert operation running in parallel to it. And IPI’s field analyst believed the appropriate authority to have been consulted before a public diplomatic move involving the Pakistan Taliban was not the Gates Foundation’s government relations staff — but Terje Rød-Larsen. The covert channel had de facto authority over the official one. When the official channel caused damage, the first call went to Epstein.

Two days later, the repair operation arrived.

At 1:09 PM, Rød-Larsen forwarded Epstein the full IPI Paris talking-points package — eleven numbered points covering Taliban backchannel communications not yet in the public domain, documented corruption across the Gates-funded polio program (ghost workers, ghost children, ghost vehicles, double-dipping medical staff), and a strategic recommendation that Gates call the Pakistan Army Chief of Staff directly. At 3:39 PM — two hours and thirty minutes later — Epstein forwarded the entire package to Nikolic. (EFTA00704974; EFTA01971207)

The relay was not passive and it was not slow. Sensitive field intelligence — including the Taliban’s private assessment of the Gates “letter” to Imran Khan, obtained through IPI’s direct tribal contacts “some close to the Taliban” — moved from Rød-Larsen’s network to Gates’s science advisor in the space of a Sunday afternoon. It passed through the personal Gmail account of a man who, five years earlier, had pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution.

One minute after forwarding the Paris package to Nikolic, Epstein sent a separate message to Rød-Larsen directly. Nasra Hassan had reported that morning that Gates had spoken by telephone to Afghan President Karzai about polio eradication the previous day. Epstein’s reply to Rød-Larsen was five words: “bg will send 5 million to start.” (EFTA01971254)

This sentence should end any remaining ambiguity about what Epstein’s role in this operation actually was. He was not receiving intelligence about Gates’s philanthropic commitments. He was making them — transmitting financial commitments in Gates’s name to a former UN Under-Secretary-General, outside any formal grant process, on the same Sunday afternoon that Taliban backchannel intelligence was moving through his Gmail to Gates’s science advisor. In the space of roughly two hours, Epstein had relayed classified field intelligence upward to Nikolic and committed $5 million downward to Rød-Larsen. Both directions. Same inbox. Same afternoon.

There is no version of this that is a governance success story. The information may have been accurate. The intentions may have been humanitarian. The channel was still a convicted sex offender routing Taliban intelligence to a philanthropic foundation without authorization from any institution nominally responsible for either.

“A Bunch of Women With Good Intentions”

Three days later, on June 12, Nikolic sent Epstein a revealing message.

He was forwarding the original August 2011 “gates DAF” email — two years old by then — and endorsing Epstein’s characterization of the Gates Foundation’s own program staff. Epstein had described them as “a bunch of women with good intentions and no real capability.” Nikolic replied: “I agree with you.” (EFTA00691666)

Sit with what this means. The person responsible for advising Bill Gates on science and technology — the person who had just spent three months relaying Taliban intelligence through Epstein’s Gmail, who had invoked Machiavelli to justify potential weapons-funding payments, who was the live wire between Epstein’s informal network and the Gates Foundation — privately regarded his employer’s own field staff as incompetent. And he said so to Epstein.

This is not a minor texture detail. It describes the operative psychology of the channel. Nikolic was not reluctantly co-opted into serving as Epstein’s relay point. He appears, on the evidence of these documents, to have believed that Epstein’s approach — the tribal contacts, the backchannel intelligence, the willingness to pay bad actors — was more capable than the Foundation’s own program. He was choosing Epstein’s framework over his employer’s.

In the same message, Nikolic mentioned he couldn’t yet act “re this or IPI” until Friday — citing the DAF financial architecture and the Rød-Larsen channel in the same breath, as though they were dimensions of one project. (EFTA00691666) Because, structurally, they were. Project Molecule provided the capital. The IPI channel provided the field intelligence to deploy it. Nikolic sat at the junction of both.

September 2013: Designing the Cover

One month before the Syria expansion, a document surfaced that reveals the deliberate architecture of invisibility around everything documented above.

On September 4, Pfanzelter forwarded to Epstein and Rød-Larsen the Gates Foundation’s formal grant proposal template for the IPI relationship — machinery from Amy Carter, Deputy Director of Family Interest Grants in the Executive Office, setting out the forms IPI would need to complete to receive the funds Gates had already committed. The scope of work was fully specified: political environment analysis in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Northern Nigeria, and Somalia; identifying “potential influencers/high-level contacts”; convening foreign ministers at UNGA. A two-to-three year operational mandate, formally administered through the Foundation’s Executive Office. (EFTA00969193)

Epstein’s reply arrived forty-five minutes later. Two sentences: “I would do a million a year for each area. The peace center should not have the Gates name on it. At all.”

Both sentences require attention.

The first establishes that Epstein was offering parallel private funding — $1 million per conflict area per year — at the precise moment the Gates Foundation was formalizing its own grant to IPI. Whether this offer was accepted, declined, or superseded by the formal BMGF grant is not established by these documents. What is established is that two funding streams, with different accountability structures and different reputational profiles, were being positioned around the same operation in the same week.

The second sentence is the more consequential one. “The peace center should not have the Gates name on it. At all.” This was not a preference. It was an instruction, delivered to Rød-Larsen and Pfanzelter, about the institutional architecture of the vehicle being built to house the operation. The person issuing it had no formal role in the Gates Foundation, no formal role at IPI, and no legal authority over either institution. He was a registered sex offender operating out of a Manhattan townhouse.

What he understood — and was actively managing — was the reputational exposure of the entire apparatus. The Taliban intelligence, the FCPA questions, the payments debate, the Nobel Prize strategy, the internal Foundation working group: all of it needed to remain invisible. And the most important thing to keep off the structure was the name of the man whose money was funding it.

October 2013: The Channel Expands to Syria

By October 30, 2013, the apparatus had a new theater.

WHO had confirmed polio in Syria — ten children, half a million under-five at risk, mass displacement threatening regional spread. IPI staffer Maureen Quinn sent an internal note proposing that IPI leverage the existing Gates/IPI relationship — regional foreign ministers had met Gates at IPI in September — to broker a vaccination ceasefire in the Syrian civil war. IPI’s Walter Kemp endorsed the idea: “A ‘polio peace’.” By 3:12 PM, Rød-Larsen had forwarded the thread to Epstein’s personal Gmail. By 7:12 PM, Epstein had forwarded it to Nikolic, with the IPI’s morning Syria geopolitical headlines digest attached. (EFTA00974227)

The significance here is not Syria specifically. It is the automaticity. Rød-Larsen’s reflex response to a new disease event in a new conflict zone was to route it through Epstein. Not through the Gates Foundation’s government relations staff. Not through WHO. Through Epstein. The channel was not a bespoke Pakistan arrangement. It was a standing apparatus for routing sensitive health-security intelligence outside every formal institution nominally responsible for it — to a man whose primary qualification for receiving it was that he had built the financial architecture the intelligence was supposed to serve.

The concept of a “polio peace” — using vaccination access as a diplomatic instrument in an active civil war, brokered through Gates’s relationships — was being workshopped in Jeffrey Epstein’s Gmail inbox.

Five days later, Rød-Larsen forwarded a news article to Epstein: a northern Nigerian coalition had petitioned President Jonathan to cancel Gates’s planned polio visit, citing Boko Haram’s murder of thirteen vaccination workers. (EFTA01755599) The Nigeria security thread, first opened in the March 6 ethics exchange, was still active eight months later. The channel did not close when crises passed. It accumulated.

January 2019: Still Open

On January 12, 2019, Rød-Larsen sent a message to Epstein’s personal Gmail from his iPhone.

He was forwarding a chain showing IPI analyst Nasra Hassan’s formal farewell to the Gates Foundation’s polio team. The BMGF grant had expired at the end of 2018. Hassan’s goodbye email to Foundation staff — sent on the same day, to Chris Elias, Jay Wenger, and colleagues — noted that IPI had continued providing research and reporting beyond the contract period as “a token of esteem,” up through Elias’s most recent trip to Pakistan. The formal relationship was over. IPI’s VP Adam Lupel forwarded the goodbye chain to Rød-Larsen with a single appended line: “Let me know if you have any success setting up a meeting with Bill Gates.” (EFTA01008681)

That line is the document’s entire significance. In January 2019, six years after the channel opened, with the institutional relationship between IPI and BMGF formally lapsed, the mechanism for reviving it was unchanged. Rød-Larsen would ask Epstein. Epstein would arrange a meeting with Gates. The formal grant was gone. The informal architecture was intact.

Hassan’s farewell email itself is a final, inadvertent ledger of what the channel had been. She was still providing sub-tribe tracking at environmental surveillance core locations, cross-border movement analysis for October/November 2018, and security threat monitoring for BMGF staff safety — past the contract expiry, out of professional commitment to work she believed mattered. None of that had been Epstein’s domain in name. All of it had passed through his Gmail for six years.

Seven months later, Epstein was dead.

The channel had outlasted every formal agreement meant to contain or legitimate it. It had outlasted the BMGF grant, the IPI grant, the legal agreement documented in Part 12 of this series, and the reputational management efforts that Epstein himself had engineered. What it did not outlast was Epstein. When the Gmail account went dark, the path to Gates — at least through this particular informal architecture — went with it.

What replaced it, if anything, is not in these documents.

What the Documents Establish

These documents establish something more than an intelligence channel. They establish a private decision-making apparatus that had displaced the formal institutions nominally responsible for the same decisions.

The Gates Foundation had program staff. It had legal counsel. It had government relations infrastructure. It had a board. None of those structures appear in these documents as the relevant deliberative bodies when foundational questions of legal exposure, ethical permissibility, and field strategy were being worked through. Epstein appears. Nikolic appears. Rød-Larsen appears. The asks, the legal questions, the moral calculus, the intelligence briefings — all of it ran through a registered sex offender’s personal Gmail and the private correspondence of his network.

Gates was aware of at least some of what was being contemplated, as documented by his noted “reluctance.” What he was told, in what terms, and what he authorized or declined to authorize is not established by these documents. What is established is that by the time anything reached him, it had already been filtered through Nikolic — who had Machiavellian views about the acceptable means, and who agreed privately that the Foundation’s own staff were incapable.

The financial architecture was designed to deploy capital without traditional accountability. The intelligence layer was designed to make that deployment operationally coherent in environments where formal institutions had failed. The ethical interior of that intelligence layer — documented here for the first time — reveals that the people running it had resolved, or were in the process of resolving, the hard questions about means and ends in a direction Gates himself found troubling.

What happened after his reluctance was noted is not in the documents.

What these documents do not establish: That any tribal payments were made, that the FCPA was violated, or that Gates authorized the activities being contemplated. They do not establish that Nikolic’s Machiavellian position became policy, that any “polio peace” was brokered through this channel, or that the Nigeria and Syria intelligence was acted upon. Several individuals referenced in the broader document set remain redacted in the EFTA release. They do not establish how the $5 million commitment conveyed by Epstein to Rød-Larsen on June 9, 2013 was ultimately structured, disbursed, or recorded within any formal financial system.

This is Part 13 of the Epstein Files Investigation Series. All claims are grounded in the documentary record as cited. Where individuals are redacted in the original documents, their identities are noted as redacted. The author draws no conclusions beyond what the documents establish.

Primary Sources (DOJ EFTA release, justice.gov/epstein):