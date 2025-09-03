Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Penny North's avatar
Penny North
2h

My new t-shirt:

I Support Big Alt-Med

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Skupe's avatar
Skupe
2h

He's ALWAYS been a POS! I too Support Big Alt-Med and mostly to stay away from allopaths and doctor myself!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture