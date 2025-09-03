Read, comment, and share the X post dedicated to this article here: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1963232781284020633

On August 25, 2025, during Beyond the Noise #80 on MicrobeTV, Paul Offit accused Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of “pay-to-play” corruption, claimed Kennedy was responsible for 65% of anti-vaccine content online, and labeled him an agent of “Big Alt-Med.”

These remarks came just days before Donald Trump — the architect of Operation Warp Speed — broke ranks, demanding that Pfizer and other companies release the hidden “extraordinary data” they showed him but never made public.

The juxtaposition could not be clearer: as the official narrative begins to crack, Offit repeats the very discredited propaganda used to enforce the cover-up.

The Republication of a Debunked Smear

Here are Offit’s words:

“There’s a wonderful monograph out called by the Centers for Countering Digital Hate, and it’s called the Disinformation Dozen. So it’s the 12 people or groups who represent the most anti-vaccine information on the internet, primarily about 65% of that anti-vaccine misinformation.”

This is not opinion. It is a factual assertion that has been proven false.

In August 2021, Facebook’s VP of Content Policy admitted:

“There isn’t any evidence to support this claim. In fact, these 12 people are responsible for about just 0.05% of views of vaccine-related content on Facebook.”¹

In fact, CCDH’s lies have been so egregious that mainstream media news outlets like the Independent and Forbes and defamation hotbed Wikipedia have included corrections to the original smear by including mention of Meta’s rebuttal.

But the damage was already done. The false “Disinformation Dozen” label was wielded as a reputational weapon, echoed by officials, and amplified by compliant media.

Today, this isn’t just history. It is active litigation. On June 5, 2025, I and five other plaintiffs filed a landmark 171-page federal civil rights complaint in the Middle District of Florida charging CCDH, its CEO Imran Ahmed, and senior U.S. officials with conducting a four-year campaign of defamation, censorship-by-proxy, and reputational warfare.² The complaint documents how the Disinformation Dozen report was used as a cudgel to destroy reputations, silence dissent, and coordinate censorship across jurisdictions.

View the full 171 page case filling here.

(NOTE: While certain officials from both the Biden-Harris and Trump administrations are named in this legal action to fulfill procedural requirements, the core censorship actions detailed in the complaint were principally carried out and escalated during the Biden-Harris administration—in close coordination with the UK’s Counter Disinformation Unit (CDU) and affiliated entities such as the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH). The naming of officials from the current administration reflects the formal legal framework, not an equivalency of action or responsibility)

Repeating a claim after its debunking is not “scientific disagreement.” It is reckless disregard for the truth — the very definition of actual malice under New York Times Co. v. Sullivan (376 U.S. 254 (1964)). When done after litigation is filed, it becomes not only reckless but potentially tortious republication, a fresh defamatory act in live violation of law.³

Legal Sidebar

Restatement (Second) of Torts § 577A(1): “Each communication of a defamatory matter… is a separate and distinct publication.”

Doctrine of Republication : Offit’s remarks are treated as a new defamatory act , restarting liability.

Defamation per se: Accusations of corruption or dishonesty do not require proof of damages; harm is presumed.²

2. The Cover-Up Context

Why does Offit cling to a false smear? Because the official narrative is collapsing.

Trump’s Pivot (Sept 1, 2025): Trump demanded Pfizer release hidden internal data — data he says was shown to him but never shared with the CDC or the public.³

Suppression of Injury Data: Passive surveillance systems like VAERS logged over 38,000 deaths and 2.6 million injuries post-vaccine, with a known underreporting factor.⁴

Government Censorship: Officials like Surgeon General Vivek Murthy pressured Facebook and Twitter to suppress true accounts of harm while labeling dissenters “misinformation spreaders.”⁵

In this climate, Offit’s republication of CCDH’s smear against the “Disinformation Dozen” serves a function: to delegitimize the very voices who exposed the cracks in Warp Speed’s narrative.

3. “Pay-to-Play” and “Big Alt-Med”: Defamation by Projection

Offit further alleged:

“Kennedy was the head of Children’s Health Defense which paid him hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars… he blames Big Pharma, but he’s arguably in the pocket of Big Alt-Med.”

These are not rhetorical flourishes. They are direct accusations of corruption — actionable as defamation per se if untrue.

Worse, the “Big Alt-Med” label is a shadow projection of Offit’s own conflicts:

Offit co-invented the RotaTeq vaccine , licensed to Merck, and profited through patents.⁶

RotaTeq has faced controversy, including litigation over serious side effects like intussusception.⁷

Offit has been accused for decades of being in Big Pharma’s pocket — the very charge he now projects onto Kennedy with the invented bogeyman of “Big Alt-Med.”

Why This Matters Now

Offit’s words aren’t just defamatory. They are part of the cover-up apparatus that worked for years to suppress dissent, obscure harms, and protect industry profits.

But with Trump’s pivot, the consensus is fracturing. The same establishment that censored injury victims and labeled dissenters as “disinformation” is now exposed. And those who repeated falsehoods — like Offit — may face legal and professional reckoning.

Learn more about the coverup of vaccine injuries by reading the GreenMedInfo.com report BREAKING: A 'Vast Censorship Enterprise' Funded by Taxpayers Knowingly Suppressed Vaccine Injury Content, and by watching Follow the Silenced below.

Conclusion

Offit repeated a known falsehood (CCDH’s “65%” claim).

He added new corruption accusations (“pay-to-play,” “Big Alt-Med”).

He did so in a moment when the narrative is collapsing and the cover-up is unraveling.

This is not simply a matter of bad science communication. It is defamation, projection, and participation in the suppression of truth.

As Trump himself put it: “clear up this mess.”

BREAKING UPDATE: Offit Fired — and His “10,000 Vaccines” Claim Revisited

Adding to the irony, today the Guardian reported that Paul Offit has been removed from the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) after nearly a decade of conflict-of-interest laden advisory. Once a fixture of official vaccine policy, Offit now finds himself sidelined, even as he lashes out with defamatory smears against RFK Jr.

Read, share, and comment on the X thread above here: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1963232781284020633

This dismissal comes against the backdrop of Offit’s most infamous statement: that a child could safely tolerate 10,000 vaccines at once.⁹ The claim — astonishing in its recklessness — has long been cited by critics as evidence of Offit’s willingness to put industry loyalty ahead of science or common sense. That this comes from the very man who helped create and holds a patent on RotaTeq, a Merck vaccine plagued by safety controversies, only underscores the absurdity.

📚 References