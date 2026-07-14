We built Scalar Flower with costly frontier engines and custom software—but today we’re opening the field so anyone can see their 3D flower and step into a real reading before price becomes a wall

Ever since I first announced my latest passion project two weeks ago in the Astrology That Can Say No To Itself - And Four Discoveries That Survived, the Scalar Flower project has drawn far more attention, curiosity, and heartfelt feedback than expected. Hundreds of people have already stepped into this field, generated their flowers and explored readings built from a dual-system model designed to stay honest about what the sky is actually doing.

Again and again, people have said that Scalar Flower feels different from astrology they have encountered before: less generic, more geometric, and more grounded in astronomy, structure, and clearly flagged interpretation. One of my closest colleagues was brought to tears by how accurately he felt reflected in the scalar flower reading. This has been extremely encouraging, but we want to make the tool available to everyone. Not everyone can afford a paid reading at 19 or 29, or move directly into a membership.

We’ve also taken a major leap last week with the discovery that the 3D flower can be expressed entirely as a waveform (see the image below)! And that the same instrument we use to create your cosmic birth chart can also be applied to the field of archeoastronomy to help unravel ancient mysteries about why the ancients built their temples and megaliths in specific alignments. Here’s one of the more interesting discoveries — the alignment of the Scottish Recumbent Stone Circles to the moon’s declination — now validated by the instrument.

Why there was a price gate

Scalar Flower is not built from canned horoscope text. It is a dual-system model that computes a chart using the same kind of ephemeris tables used in professional astronomy, then reduces that geometry to a short list of rotation-invariant values before offering meaning.

One system reads the cross-section of being, and the other reads motion along an open, never-closing helix of becoming. The project also maintains a strict membrane between measured fact, structural claim, and symbolic interpretation, so meaning is always offered openly rather than passed off as proof.

Building that into a real service required months to develop and substantial infrastructure. The project includes a dedicated engine for the Moon’s 18.6-year vertical “breath,” a second engine for the gathered-versus-scattered geometry of a chart, and customizable reading generation supported by frontier AI models that are expensive to run at scale.

It also took many thousands of dollars (and months of developmental work on my part) to build the custom software behind the experience. That is why there has been a charge for readings and memberships: not to create distance, but to sustain the service and continue improving it without compromising the project’s standards.

Opening the field

The goal now is to remove that barrier to entry as much as possible.

If someone wants to begin with the simplest possible step, they can now see their free 3D Scalar Flower directly from the front page experience. That means anyone can begin by seeing the geometry itself before deciding whether they want to go deeper.

To make the project even more accessible, a completely free field reading experience has also been built at [fieldreadings.com]. It explains the basics in plain language, including the Moon’s measurable “breath,” the gathered-or-scattered structure of a chart, and the honesty discipline that separates REAL, ARCH, and INTERP claims.

If that free field reading resonates, people can then explore a deeper free reading or step into membership from a more informed place. The idea is simple: nobody should have to pay just to discover whether this field speaks to them.

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A welcome offer

For those who do want to go further into the full records, there is now a first-time discount to make that step more affordable.

Use coupon code: NEWCUSTOMER40

This code gives 40% off a first paid reading or first month of the Constellation membership (which provides 9 readings a month + an entire suit of services). It is a way to widen access while also helping offset the very real cost of building and maintaining a project that depends on custom software, frontier models, and ongoing computation.

What this is really about

Scalar Flower has always aimed to do something unusual: to approach astrology more like a lab than a belief system. The project computes what the sky really does, pre-registers tests in advance, reports failures as plainly as confirmations, and refuses to blur the line between structure and meaning.

That is why opening the free 3D flower, launching the free field reading at [fieldreadings.com], and offering NEWCUSTOMER40 all belong together. The purpose is not only to grow the project, but to make it more reachable without sacrificing the honesty that gives it value in the first place.

Please enjoy the free service, and feel free to share with family, friends, and colleagues.

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