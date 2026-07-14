Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

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Sharon Thesen's avatar
Sharon Thesen
17m

Thank you, that’s amazing to hear, since I feel the opposite (kind of scattered) even though I actually am very contained when it comes to change and adaptation.

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