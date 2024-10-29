Opening Statement:

The greatest threat to democracy isn't "disinformation" from American citizens exercising their First Amendment rights - it's the coordinated effort by foreign operatives, dark money networks, and complicit media organizations to undermine constitutional freedoms through covert operations.

THE AMERICAN CITIZENS TARGETED

This coordinated foreign operation specifically targeted twelve American citizens, causing irreparable harm to their reputations, livelihoods, and families:

Joseph Mercola Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Ty Bollinger Charlene Bollinger Sherri Tenpenny Rizza Islam Rashid Buttar Erin Elizabeth Sayer Ji Kelly Brogan Christiane Northrup Ben Tapper Kevin Jenkins

Recent revelations expose an unprecedented campaign of foreign interference that demands immediate accountability from every media organization that participated in amplifying it.

OPEN LETTER TO MEDIA ORGANIZATIONS

To the Editorial Leadership of:

NPR

BBC

Newsweek

The Guardian

Business Insider

ABC News

CNBC

The New York Times

ProPublica

Self Magazine

ScienceAlert

Times of Israel

DailyMail UK

And to hundreds of additional media organizations that amplified CCDH's claims

[This list is not exhaustive, as thousands of media outlets participated in amplifying this foreign influence operation]

The "Disinformation Dozen" campaign, which your organizations widely promoted, has now been exposed as part of what appears to be a coordinated foreign influence operation involving "black operations" and dark money. As revealed in groundbreaking investigative reporting by Paul D. Thacker and Matt Taibbi ("Election Exclusive: British Advisors to Kamala Harris Hope to 'Kill Musk's Twitter," October 22, 2024), this operation extends far beyond mere misinformation into the realm of coordinated foreign interference in U.S. elections and constitutional rights.

Key Revelations:

Leaked CCDH Documents Show:

CEO Imran Ahmed discussing implementation of "black ops" targeting U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Evidence of dark money funding through complex networks of foreign operatives

Documentation of questionable 501(c)(3) status while conducting covert operations

"KILL MUSK'S TWITTER" maintained as top monthly agenda item

Explicit coordination between foreign political operatives and U.S. media campaigns

Government Collusion Exposed:

America First Legal (AFL) has obtained documents revealing:

Direct coordination between UK's Counter Disinformation Unit (CDU) and Biden-Harris National Security Council

Systematic cooperation between multiple foreign governments to pressure social media platforms

Integration of CCDH operations with government censorship programs

Multilateral institutional involvement in coordinated censorship efforts

Scale of Operation:

The "Disinformation Dozen" campaign was merely one element of a broader operation involving:

Coordinated media amplification

Dark money funding networks

Foreign political interference

Covert operations against U.S. citizens

Targeting of a presidential candidate

Global censorship regime coordination

Read Vigilant Fox's report on X.

Your Organizations Now Face Three Critical Facts:

Meta definitively refuted CCDH's central claim, showing a 1,300-fold error in their data (0.05% vs. 65%) Several responsible media outlets including The Independent, Forbes, and McGill University have issued corrections Evidence shows you may have unknowingly participated in amplifying what appears to be a foreign influence operation involving "black operations"

Rather than uncritically amplifying CCDH's demonstrably false claims, responsible journalism demands investigation of:

The 17 dark money organizations funding CCDH's operations, including:

Foreign political funding networks

Cross-border financial relationships

Tax status violations

Political operative connections

Operational Integration with Government Censorship:

CCDH's role in foreign government programs

Coordination with multilateral institutions

Integration with domestic censorship efforts

Use of tax-exempt status for political operations

Constitutional Implications:

First Amendment violations

Foreign election interference

Abuse of tax-exempt status

Coordination with government entities

Required Actions:

Issue immediate corrections to all articles citing CCDH's demonstrably false claims Publish investigative coverage examining:

Dark money funding networks

Foreign government coordination

Impact on constitutional rights

Media's role in amplification

Implement safeguards against future exploitation by foreign influence operations

Several of your colleagues have taken the responsible path:

The Independent (UK) has updated their coverage with Meta's refutation

Forbes has added qualifying language about CCDH's claims

McGill University has issued corrections to their content

The choice is clear:

Join these responsible outlets in correcting the record Continue to host demonstrably false information from what appears to be a foreign influence operation involving "black operations," with full knowledge of its nature

The implications extend far beyond any single story or organization. This is about the fundamental integrity of journalism and its role in protecting democratic discourse from foreign interference and dark money operations.

We await your response and appropriate action.

Sincerely,

Sayer Ji

Director, Disinformation Dozen Justice Committee

Sources

1. "Election Exclusive: British Advisors to Kamala Harris Hope to 'Kill Musk's Twitter'"







2. "Trump Camp: British Censorship Group to be 'Investigated From All Angles'"







3. Meta's Statement on CCDH Claims:

https://about.fb.com/news/2021/08/taking-action-against-vaccine-misinformation-superspreaders/



4. AFL's Investigation into Foreign Government Collusion:



5. "17 Dark Money Funders Behind CCDH's 'Kill Elon's Twitter' Directive":

https://greenmedinfo.com/content/17-dark-money-funders-behind-ccdhs-kill-elon-s-twitter-directive1