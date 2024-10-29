OPEN LETTER TO MEDIA ORGANIZATIONS: Your Role in Foreign 'Black Operations' Targeting American Democracy
The greatest threat to democracy isn't "disinformation" from American citizens exercising their First Amendment rights - it's this dark force...
Opening Statement:
The greatest threat to democracy isn't "disinformation" from American citizens exercising their First Amendment rights - it's the coordinated effort by foreign operatives, dark money networks, and complicit media organizations to undermine constitutional freedoms through covert operations.
THE AMERICAN CITIZENS TARGETED
This coordinated foreign operation specifically targeted twelve American citizens, causing irreparable harm to their reputations, livelihoods, and families:
Joseph Mercola
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Ty Bollinger
Charlene Bollinger
Sherri Tenpenny
Rizza Islam
Rashid Buttar
Erin Elizabeth
Sayer Ji
Kelly Brogan
Christiane Northrup
Ben Tapper
Kevin Jenkins
Recent revelations expose an unprecedented campaign of foreign interference that demands immediate accountability from every media organization that participated in amplifying it.
OPEN LETTER TO MEDIA ORGANIZATIONS
To the Editorial Leadership of:
NPR
BBC
Newsweek
The Guardian
Business Insider
ABC News
CNBC
The New York Times
ProPublica
Self Magazine
ScienceAlert
Times of Israel
DailyMail UK
And to hundreds of additional media organizations that amplified CCDH's claims
[This list is not exhaustive, as thousands of media outlets participated in amplifying this foreign influence operation]
The "Disinformation Dozen" campaign, which your organizations widely promoted, has now been exposed as part of what appears to be a coordinated foreign influence operation involving "black operations" and dark money. As revealed in groundbreaking investigative reporting by Paul D. Thacker and Matt Taibbi ("Election Exclusive: British Advisors to Kamala Harris Hope to 'Kill Musk's Twitter," October 22, 2024), this operation extends far beyond mere misinformation into the realm of coordinated foreign interference in U.S. elections and constitutional rights.
Key Revelations:
Leaked CCDH Documents Show:
CEO Imran Ahmed discussing implementation of "black ops" targeting U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Evidence of dark money funding through complex networks of foreign operatives
Documentation of questionable 501(c)(3) status while conducting covert operations
"KILL MUSK'S TWITTER" maintained as top monthly agenda item
Explicit coordination between foreign political operatives and U.S. media campaigns
Government Collusion Exposed:
America First Legal (AFL) has obtained documents revealing:
Direct coordination between UK's Counter Disinformation Unit (CDU) and Biden-Harris National Security Council
Systematic cooperation between multiple foreign governments to pressure social media platforms
Integration of CCDH operations with government censorship programs
Multilateral institutional involvement in coordinated censorship efforts
Scale of Operation:
The "Disinformation Dozen" campaign was merely one element of a broader operation involving:
Coordinated media amplification
Dark money funding networks
Foreign political interference
Covert operations against U.S. citizens
Targeting of a presidential candidate
Global censorship regime coordination
Read Vigilant Fox's report on X.
Your Organizations Now Face Three Critical Facts:
Meta definitively refuted CCDH's central claim, showing a 1,300-fold error in their data (0.05% vs. 65%)
Several responsible media outlets including The Independent, Forbes, and McGill University have issued corrections
Evidence shows you may have unknowingly participated in amplifying what appears to be a foreign influence operation involving "black operations"
Rather than uncritically amplifying CCDH's demonstrably false claims, responsible journalism demands investigation of:
The 17 dark money organizations funding CCDH's operations, including:
Foreign political funding networks
Cross-border financial relationships
Tax status violations
Political operative connections
Operational Integration with Government Censorship:
CCDH's role in foreign government programs
Coordination with multilateral institutions
Integration with domestic censorship efforts
Use of tax-exempt status for political operations
Constitutional Implications:
First Amendment violations
Foreign election interference
Abuse of tax-exempt status
Coordination with government entities
Required Actions:
Issue immediate corrections to all articles citing CCDH's demonstrably false claims
Publish investigative coverage examining:
Dark money funding networks
Foreign government coordination
Impact on constitutional rights
Media's role in amplification
Implement safeguards against future exploitation by foreign influence operations
Several of your colleagues have taken the responsible path:
The Independent (UK) has updated their coverage with Meta's refutation
Forbes has added qualifying language about CCDH's claims
McGill University has issued corrections to their content
The choice is clear:
Join these responsible outlets in correcting the record
Continue to host demonstrably false information from what appears to be a foreign influence operation involving "black operations," with full knowledge of its nature
The implications extend far beyond any single story or organization. This is about the fundamental integrity of journalism and its role in protecting democratic discourse from foreign interference and dark money operations.
We await your response and appropriate action.
Sincerely,
Sayer Ji
Director, Disinformation Dozen Justice Committee
Sources
1. "Election Exclusive: British Advisors to Kamala Harris Hope to 'Kill Musk's Twitter'"
2. "Trump Camp: British Censorship Group to be 'Investigated From All Angles'"
3. Meta's Statement on CCDH Claims:
https://about.fb.com/news/2021/08/taking-action-against-vaccine-misinformation-superspreaders/
4. AFL's Investigation into Foreign Government Collusion:
5. "17 Dark Money Funders Behind CCDH's 'Kill Elon's Twitter' Directive":
https://greenmedinfo.com/content/17-dark-money-funders-behind-ccdhs-kill-elon-s-twitter-directive1
Again and again we are not a democracy, WE ARE A REPUBLIC