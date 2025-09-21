Live on Substack. SUNDAY Sep 21st at 5:30pm EST.

🔥 On Trial For TRUTH — Live Conversation with the Trusted Twelve

Followed by millions as fearless advocates for health, wellness, and informed medical choice, they called them the “Disinformation Dozen” and tried to erase them off the internet.

Not only did they survive, they become stronger and even more dedicated to telling the truth, supporting other Americans who have been targeted and suppressed, even when doing could mean risking losing everything.

This Sunday, Sept 21st at 5:30pm EST, join us for an exclusive livestream where members of the group at the center of one of the most consequential censorship battles in U.S. history come together to speak out.

We’ll be discussing the landmark 171-page federal civil rights lawsuit filed against CCDH, U.S. officials, and Big Tech — a case exposing how reputation was weaponized to silence voices of dissent Reputation as a Weapon_ Breakin….

This isn’t just our fight — it’s a fight for every American’s right to speak freely, question authority, and stand apart. Don’t miss this historic conversation.

