Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ro's avatar
Ro
2h

Please don’t blame us Brits. We loathe this slimy toad, operating with billionaire benefactors who hide behind anonymous donations. And almost certainly the British SECRET service, MI6.

This creep first surfaced during Covid, seeking to kill off any criticism of bigpharma. Then he moved onto tampering with American elections.

I want him tried and you can kick him out of the States, but we don’t want him back trying to influence one of the most important elections in U.K. history in 2029. Britain is losing its democracy, it’s deliberately being flooded with immigrants, many Muslims. Green power is destroying the economy.

You can send Mr Trump over, if you want though.

Reply
Share
STEPHEN j.PADUANO's avatar
STEPHEN j.PADUANO
2h

who is paying for thousands of employees at these NGOs? who is making profit on this type of censorship. ?

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sayer Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture