In a rare on-the-record interview, a senior U.S. diplomat confirms that foreign NGOs and government-aligned networks—centered in the UK and Europe—have coordinated to suppress lawful American speech, triggering sanctions, litigation, and a reckoning long warned about.

In a recent, underreported interview on journalist Paul Thacker’s highly recommended The DisInformation Chronicle, Undersecretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers publicly confirmed what my recent reporting has documented in detail: that foreign actors, NGOs, and government-aligned networks—operating primarily out of the UK and Europe—have engaged in coordinated efforts to suppress lawful American speech, including speech protected by the First Amendment.

This is no longer a matter of inference. It is now on the record.

Below are some of the most consequential statements from that interview—statements that directly corroborate the patterns, mechanisms, and abuses examined in Imran Ahmed's Reckoning and Is the UK Forcing America's Second 1776 Revolution?

1. On Foreign NGOs Suppressing American Speech

“We saw extensive documentation of an extensive web of censorship efforts by governmental actors, by NGOs that governments were funding… deploying dozens, hundreds, thousands of staff to flag tweets and other social media content—often posted by Americans, often discussing American domestic political issues.”

This admission alone collapses the claim that CCDH and similar entities are merely “civil society organizations.”

They are described here as operational nodes in a government-linked censorship apparatus.

2. On CCDH and Imran Ahmed Specifically

“Leaked documents from CCDH show the organization listed ‘kill Musk’s Twitter’ and ‘trigger EU and UK regulatory actions’ as priorities.”

This confirms intent, coordination, and targeting—the very elements required to establish abuse of process and foreign interference, not benign advocacy.

3. On Visa Sanctions as a Response to Censorship

“Almost nobody has the right to be an invited guest on a visa in the United States… If your purpose is to undermine American political rights, the United States is well within its rights to say we don’t want you here.”

This is a remarkable reframing: censorship of Americans is treated as conduct hostile to U.S. democratic sovereignty, warranting direct state action.

4. On Litigation and Discovery Into CCDH

“I very much hope that this litigation produces some discovery from CCDH.”

It is exceedingly rare for a senior executive official to express, on record, a desire for discovery into a named NGO.

This signals confidence, not caution—and suggests the government anticipates further revelations.

5. On the UK Online Safety Act and Political Collusion

“The first person to testify in favor of the Online Safety Act was Imran Ahmed… and the bill sponsor sat on the board of the Center for Countering Digital Hate.”

This directly links:

UK legislation

CCDH governance

the suppression of speech that later spilled into U.S. platforms and discourse

It reinforces the argument that UK lawfare is being exported—informally but effectively—into the American information space.

6. On Transnational Election Interference

“If you’re going to make an interference allegation, then certainly one foreign party colluding with a party here to suppress American political rights would come much closer.”

This statement reframes the entire “disinformation” narrative.

It places speech suppression itself—not dissent—as the interference.

7. On Financial Deplatforming (Debanking)

“If you get criminally flagged for something like hate speech, it is entirely plausible that a compliance vendor tells a financial institution you’re a criminal—and they drop your account without ever reading your speech.”

This confirms that speech suppression now extends beyond platforms into banking and economic life, echoing concerns raised throughout my recent work. In fact, this is exactly what happened to me. Named by Ahmed’s CCDH as a member of the “disinformation dozen,” I was not only defamed and deplatformed, but also debanked, without explanation, after his organization urged government officials to induce financial institutions to take this action. It is also one of many reasons why I have a federal civil rights lawsuit against them, which you can support and learn more about here.

Why This Matters Now

What these statements confirm is not merely misconduct by one organization, but the emergence of a transnational censorship regime—one that:

Operates across borders

Leverages NGOs as cutouts

Uses regulatory pressure, reputational attacks, and financial exclusion

And increasingly collides with U.S. constitutional protections

For the first time, the U.S. State Department has acknowledged this collision publicly—and acted on it.

That changes the terrain, and the question is no longer whether this is happening,

it is how much sunlight it can withstand.

Learn more about CCDH narratives were used to create an ex parte arrest application against me, a law-abiding US citizen, in a foreign jurisdiction (London, UK), on June 9th, 2025 in my public statement below:

