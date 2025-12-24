Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MaryE's avatar
MaryE
6h

Amazing….HUGE move in the right direction!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
info's avatar
info
6h

Thank goodness for the the USA and President Trump putting a stop to the UK's and EU's massive push for the crimilization of free speech worldwide. The free world will be lost without President Trump.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sayer Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture