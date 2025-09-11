Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sayer Ji's Substack

New Paradigm Leadership A Dialogue with Kaya Leigh and Sayer Ji

Sayer Ji's avatar
Sayer Ji
Sep 11, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

In this illuminating dialogue, Kaya Leigh, breathwork facilitator and founder of the Sacred Breath Academy, joins Sayer Ji, author and founder of GreenMedInfo, to explore the profound energetic transformation now unfolding on Earth. Together, they bridge science, spirituality, and ancestral wisdom to reveal how humanity is moving into what some traditio…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sayer Ji's Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture