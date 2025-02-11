Enough is enough. No more spraying our skies. No more compromising our air, water, and health. Florida is standing up, and the momentum is spreading across the nation.

In just a few days, 15,941 of you have taken action in support of SB 56: Weather Modification Activities, sending a resounding message: We will not tolerate atmospheric pollution. We demand accountability. We demand our elected officials take a stand.

And we are not alone. Tennessee has already led the way, passing the Clear Skies Bill to protect their air and environment. Now, Florida is stepping up—but this is just the beginning. This is a national movement.

SB 56—A Bill to Protect Florida’s Skies (and Set a National Precedent!)

Filed by Senator Garcia, SB 56 would ban the injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals into the atmosphere for the purpose of modifying weather, temperature, or sunlight. This bill makes it a crime for any government agency or corporation to engage in atmospheric manipulation in Florida.

We are following Tennessee’s lead, and Florida can be next. Then, the rest of the country.

🚨 URGENT: Action Needed by February 11th 🚨

SB 56 has been placed on the Environment and Natural Resources Committee agenda for a hearing on February 11, 2025, at 11:00 AM in the 110 Senate Building.

Here’s what you can do:

📢 CALL & EMAIL Your Senators – Demand they support SB 56! Your voice is POWERFUL. EMAIL HERE. CALL YOUR SENATORS.

📝 SHOW UP at the Hearing – Be a visible force for Florida’s sovereignty.

📨 SPREAD THE WORD – Forward this to 5 friends in Florida AND beyond.

Why This Matters NOW

🔹 Time is of the essence – If SB 56 doesn’t pass committee, it won’t move forward.

🔹 Legislative session begins March 4th – But decisions are happening NOW.

🔹 Public pressure works – Tennessee has already proven that when we speak up, change happens.

TAKE ACTION TODAY!

Let’s make history. Let’s protect Florida. Let’s spark a national movement.

For the future of health freedom,

🚀 Ready to act? Call or Email your Senator NOW! 🚀



