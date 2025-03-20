Today, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier posted on X to raise an essential alarm about an unsettling development: in 2022, the Biden administration, acting under a directive from a Schumer/Pelosi-controlled Congress, began exploring geoengineering and weather modification strategies intended to artificially limit sunlight reaching Earth. Importantly, this isn't speculative—it's real and currently funded by NOAA.

“This research isn’t a conspiracy theory. NOAA is already funding it,” he wrote.

Why does this matter to Florida? Our largest industry is tourism, intimately tied to our abundant sunshine. We thrive under clear skies, not manipulated weather. Sunshine isn't just our state's nickname; it's our economic lifeblood.

Historically, we've observed the troubling pattern of political agendas influencing science and public health policies, notably during COVID-19, when prolonged school closures disproportionately impacted children, all backed by a federal administration that chose politics over science. Now, a similar pattern is emerging: the climate agenda threatens to weaponize science yet again.

Attorney General Uthmeier is right—Florida cannot afford the potential harm from weather manipulation. We need definitive legislative action now.

Senator Ileana Garcia's SB 56 has made admirable progress, clearing two critical hearings in the Senate. But our work isn't complete. We urgently need HB477 on the House agenda to secure full legislative protection against weather manipulation.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expressed support, stating clearly, "I'm grateful to Governor DeSantis for taking this important step toward making America healthy again." RFK Jr.'s support underscores the bipartisan and critical nature of this issue.

The Global Wellness Forum echoes this sentiment wholeheartedly:

"Yes! Let's get this passed in Florida @GovRonDeSantis. We want clear skies + no manipulation of our weather and toxic spraying. @IleanaGarciaUSA's SB 56 cleared 2 hearings but now we need HB477 on the House agenda! Please add to committee agenda @headboatwasher & @JimMooney120."

🚨🚨 Floridians -- Urgent Action is Needed! 🚨🚨

Floridians demand a stop to geoengineering and weather modification activities that are polluting their air, water, land, crops, and bodies.

These programs release toxic chemicals, heavy metals, polymers, and other particulate matter into the air, contaminating the environment, harming public health, and damaging agriculture.

In Florida, SB 56 / HB 477 is advancing on the Senate side, but has NOT yet been scheduled on the House committees for a hearing.

Please call upon Chairman & Vice Chair of the Natural Resources and Disaster Subcommittee:

Rep. Adam Botana

(850) 717-5080

Rep. Jim Mooney, Jr.

(850) 717-5120

Ask that they kindly place HB477 on the agenda for the Natural Resources & Disasters Subcommittee.

🔗 Click here to send emails quickly and easily, thanks to our friends and partner

This movement has historical momentum (read more about the grassroots campaign here). Call today and share this with any Floridians who want to protect our skies!

Floridians, it's time to rally together. Let's ensure Florida remains the Sunshine State, free from artificial weather intervention. Contact your representatives and demand action. Our skies, our health, and our economy depend on it.