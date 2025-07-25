🎥 Watch the Replay: MAHA Action Media Hub Call #2

🗓️ Register for August 6th Call: Zoom Link

On July 23rd, over 1,000 citizens, influencers, and thought leaders gathered to expose what may be the most dangerous legislative maneuver of the decade:

Section 453 of the House Appropriations Bill, a covertly inserted liability shield for 57,000+ pesticides.

From legal experts to frontline advocates, the MAHA Media Hub community came together to break it down, name names, and activate the solution.

What’s at Stake

85 pesticides banned abroad remain legal in the U.S.—and now may be shielded from lawsuits.

Section 453 would freeze EPA warning labels at outdated 1993 standards.

Foreign corporations like Bayer and ChemChina would gain de facto immunity from accountability.

This language sets a precedent for liability shields across industries.

As Zen Honeycutt warned: “This stops Bobby at the waist.”

Immediate Action Items

1. Contact Your Representatives

Use this tool to find them and make immediate impact:

🔗 Stand for Health Freedom - TAKE ACTION

2. Subscribe for Alerts and Local, National, and Global Organizing

3. Educate and Share Resources

Glyphosate Immunity Shield Deep Dive: glyphosatefacts.com

Messaging Strategy

Key Messages to Amplify

“Section 453 gives chemical companies the same immunity Big Pharma got in 1986.”

“78% of banned pesticides cause reproductive harm—infertility, miscarriage, birth defects.”

“This rider could prevent safety warnings from being updated for decades.”

Sample Social Posts

Congress is trying to pass a chemical immunity shield. This affects anyone who eats, drinks, or breathes. We will not stand by. #StopPoisonShields #MAHA If Bayer and ChemChina get immunity, the public loses its right to justice. #ChemicalAccountability #HealthFreedom

Hashtags:

#StopPoisonShields #MAHA #MakeAmericaHealthyAgain #PesticideLiabilityShield #HealthFreedom #ChemicalAccountability

Featured Voices from the Call

Tony Lyons – MAHA Action President

Russell Brand – Media Host

Kelly Ryerson – Glyphosate Girl

Dr. Eric Berg – Health Educator

Dr. Robert Malone – Physician & Researcher

Zen Honeycutt – Moms Across America

Gary Brecka – The Ultimate Human

Sayer Ji – GreenMedInfo, Stand for Health Freedom, Global Wellness Forum

Dr. Meryl Nass, Calley Means, Mary Holland, and others

Why This Matters

“We are winning. That’s why they’re panicking.” – Sayer Ji

“If you aren’t mad yet, you should be.” – Dr. Robert Malone

“This is bigger than just pesticides. This is about democracy and sovereignty.” – Zen Honeycutt

The chemical industry is pushing harder than ever because they know their reign is ending. Let’s finish the job.

What You Can Do Today

Next Call: August 6, 2025

Same time. Same place. Even more coordinated.

Together, we are building a movement that cannot be bought, silenced, or ignored.

Let’s Make America Healthy Again.

