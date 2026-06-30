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C Decaire's avatar
C Decaire
7m

Well, I’m good then😋. Might not have much enamel left on my teeth but I put lime and lemon with their zest on and in everything. Right now my water has half a lime and a bunch of fresh mint from the herb pot. Back in the days, I became ah um accustomed? to limes with a nice shot of agave.

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JLE's avatar
JLE
24m

Has there been a comparison of lime vs lemon effects? Are they comparable? Is one better than the other in these types of trials?

Great post!

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