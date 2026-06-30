Sickle cell anemia (SCA): According to the CDC , SCA afflicts about 95,000 Americans and is diagnosed in 1 in every 500,000 African-American births. A hereditary blood disorder, SCA is characterized by an abnormality in the oxygen-carrying hemoglobin molecule in red blood cells. A clinical trial on lime juice was recently found to reduce painful episodes (50.0% lime juice intervention versus 92.7% control), febrile illness (46.6% lime juice intervention versus 87.3% control), and hospital admission rate (3.4% lime juice intervention versus 34.5% control) for sickle cell anemia in children.

Malaria: Malaria is a mosquito-borne parasitic disease, which the WHO estimates causes 219 million cases of illness resulting in 660,000 deaths each year. A wide range of highly toxic drugs are used to treat the disease, but a recent study found that lime juice greatly increased malarial clearance when combined with standard drug therapy. [1] They concluded: “Lime juice, when used with the appropriate antimalarial, may enhance malaria parasite clearance, especially in those with uncomplicated malaria.”

Bacterial Agents in Food : A recent study found that the popular food known as ceviche, naturally containing pathogenic agents from fish, could be completely sanitized with lime juice. Both Vibrio parahaemolyticus and Salmonella enterica (two common causes of food poisoning) were all reduced to below detection limits through the addition of lime extract. [2]

Disinfecting water : Lime has been found to enhance the disinfection of water by killing both norovirus and Escherichia coli. [3] Lime has also been found to kill the cholera pathogen, which is believed to affect 3–5 million people and cause 100,000–130,000 deaths a year as of 2010. [4]

Stopping Smoking: Likely the most preventable cause of death on this planet, a clinical trial comparing nicotine gum to lime juice extract found “Fresh lime can be used effectively as a smoking cessation aid.”[6]

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