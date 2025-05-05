Lawsuit Reveals White House, Big Tech Targeted 12 People

A recently filed joint petition by two state Attorneys General reveals that the Biden Administration and Big Tech colluded in a highly orchestrated manner to suppress the First Amendment rights of its users, as well as specifically targeting 12 health activists [Disinfo Dozen] with investigations, suppression, and deplatforming. You can read the report …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sayer Ji's Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.