Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sayer Ji's Substack

Lawsuit Reveals White House, Big Tech Targeted 12 People

Sayer Ji's avatar
Sayer Ji
May 05, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

A recently filed joint petition by two state Attorneys General reveals that the Biden Administration and Big Tech colluded in a highly orchestrated manner to suppress the First Amendment rights of its users, as well as specifically targeting 12 health activists [Disinfo Dozen] with investigations, suppression, and deplatforming. You can read the report …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sayer Ji's Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture