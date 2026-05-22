🚨 Last Chance: CardioNK™ Launch Pricing Ends Tonight at Midnight
After 20 years and 100,000+ studies — I finally built my own formula. This price disappears at midnight.
CardioNK™ by REGENERATE is the cardiovascular stack I’ve always wanted to exist.
Farm-to-capsule. No excipients. Small-batch. Regeneratively sourced.
The response has been extraordinary — so much so that supplies are dwindling and launch pricing closes tonight at midnight for good.
Inside every serving:
🫀 Nattokinase (10,800 FU) — fibrin and circulatory support at the clinically studied dose
🌿 Vitamin K2 (MK-7) — from natto fermentation, directing calcium where it belongs
🍇 Activated polyphenols — inflammation response and vascular protection
✨ AB22® Bacillus subtilis probiotic — the gut-heart synergy complex at the heart of this formula
“Heal Yourself. Heal The Planet.”
Supplies are dwindling, so the launch price disappears at midnight tonight.
The 3-bottle Subscribe & Save bundle is $168.95 — that’s $68 off regular pricing.
Locking in now gets you:
✔️ 25% off every future shipment — permanently locked in
✔️ Free shipping + priority inventory allocation
✔️ 90 days of uninterrupted cardiovascular support
This isn’t just a supplement. It’s a lifetime of research in a capsule.
▶️ Watch the launch video + secure your bundle before midnight
Want to go deeper on the science? I published a full breakdown of the research behind the unique pre-, post- and probiotic properties Bacillus subtilis offers the Industrial Age of plastics, pesticides, and chemicals, and why this formula is built the way it is: Read it Here.
† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
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