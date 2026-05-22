CardioNK™ by REGENERATE is the cardiovascular stack I’ve always wanted to exist.

Farm-to-capsule. No excipients. Small-batch. Regeneratively sourced.

The response has been extraordinary — so much so that supplies are dwindling and launch pricing closes tonight at midnight for good.

Inside every serving:

🫀 Nattokinase (10,800 FU) — fibrin and circulatory support at the clinically studied dose

🌿 Vitamin K2 (MK-7) — from natto fermentation, directing calcium where it belongs

🍇 Activated polyphenols — inflammation response and vascular protection

✨ AB22® Bacillus subtilis probiotic — the gut-heart synergy complex at the heart of this formula

“Heal Yourself. Heal The Planet.”

Supplies are dwindling, so the launch price disappears at midnight tonight.

The 3-bottle Subscribe & Save bundle is $168.95 — that’s $68 off regular pricing.

Locking in now gets you:

✔️ 25% off every future shipment — permanently locked in

✔️ Free shipping + priority inventory allocation

✔️ 90 days of uninterrupted cardiovascular support

This isn’t just a supplement. It’s a lifetime of research in a capsule.

▶️ Watch the launch video + secure your bundle before midnight

Last Chance to Save

Want to go deeper on the science? I published a full breakdown of the research behind the unique pre-, post- and probiotic properties Bacillus subtilis offers the Industrial Age of plastics, pesticides, and chemicals, and why this formula is built the way it is: Read it Here.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

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