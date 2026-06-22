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Rachel Girshick's avatar
Rachel Girshick
1h

Hopefully, his resignation is the 2nd step in the downfall of the great uni-global-conspiracy to gaslight, sicken, kill, & herd the rest of the us "useless eaters" into an AI enhanced digital prison...

It would be nice, if on this side of the pond, Sen. Ron Johnson Covid investigation actually put some folks out of their jobs & into prison, not to mention elimination of the PREP Act & compensation for victims.

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Suzanne O'Keeffe's avatar
Suzanne O'Keeffe
1h

The puppets have puppet replacements. It doesn't matter. We humans still aren't playing Agenda 2030.

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