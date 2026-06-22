On Monday, June 22, 2026, Keir Starmer announced he will resign as Prime Minister and Labour leader.

The wire services are calling it the ordinary stuff of political decay — missed economic targets, a cost-of-living crisis, losses to Reform and the Greens, “a series of missteps.” A YouGov poll found 62% of Britons thought he was right to go (The Guardian). Andy Burnham, sworn in as MP for Makerfield the same day, is the overwhelming favorite to replace him after Wes Streeting backed him (AP).

But read those same accounts to the end and you’ll find the actual detonator, stated almost in passing. As the Associated Press itself puts it, Starmer’s tenure “was marred by missteps, including the controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson as the U.K. ambassador to the United States.”

That sentence is the entire thesis of everything I’ve been writing for the past year, reduced to a wire-service aside.

I want to be precise about what I’m claiming and what I’m not. I am not telling you a cabal removed a prime minister. I’m telling you something stranger and, to my mind, more important: an apparatus I’ve been mapping piece by piece — in public, with documents, on this Substack — just lost its operator, and it lost him to its own favorite weapon.

Let me walk you through it.

The chain I’ve been documenting — now closed end to end

For more than a year I’ve traced a single personnel chain running from Jeffrey Epstein, through Peter Mandelson, through Morgan McSweeney, to Imran Ahmed and the Center for Countering Digital Hate — the outfit that branded twelve of us, including me, the “Disinformation Dozen.” I laid out the spine of it in The Switchboard: From Epstein to Mandelson, and the American end of it — how a British political operation became a U.S. censorship engine — in The Switchboard Collapses.

Here’s the part that still stops me. When I first published the McSweeney genealogy, it read as a fringe claim. Now the public record has closed the chain link by link, in the mainstream press, in real time:

November 19, 2025 — The Epstein Files Transparency Act is signed. The disclosure engine that would eventually surface this entire chain is switched on.

January 30, 2026 — The DOJ releases roughly three million pages.

February 1–3, 2026 — The new files implicate Mandelson. He’s briefly detained, resigns from Labour and the Lords, and the Met searches two addresses.

February 8, 2026 — Morgan McSweeney resigns as Starmer’s chief of staff , taking responsibility for having recommended Mandelson ( CNN ). The bridge actor falls first.

May 2026 — Labour collapses in the locals; 90-plus MPs call on Starmer to quit; Streeting resigns to challenge.

June 1, 2026 — A second tranche of roughly 1,500 Mandelson messages is released ( BBC ).

June 18, 2026 — Burnham wins Makerfield.

June 22, 2026 — Starmer resigns.

I wrote about who McSweeney actually is long before any of this was on a front page — in Morgan McSweeney: The British Political Operative Behind CCDH and in The Secret Architect: How Keir Starmer’s Chief of Staff Helped Build the Censorship Machine. The mainstream coverage now corroborates the genealogy I’d been describing: McSweeney as “the architect of Starmer’s rise,” as Mandelson’s protégé, as the man who plotted Labour’s move to the center from 2020 onward.

The single most important thing to understand about June 22 is this: the apparatus did not fall to a conspiracy. It fell to forced disclosure — the very instrument it loved to use against others. I documented that irony in The Real Pandemic Profiteers: CCDH celebrating the forced release of a platform’s internal emails as proof of bad intent. Two years later, the Epstein-files tranches did to the British political apparatus exactly what CCDH had cheered being done to its targets.

The four layers — and why only one of them just broke

People ask me whether this is “the end” of the story. It isn’t, and understanding why requires seeing the structure I’ve been working with. I don’t think about this as one villain or one plot. I think about it as a four-layer apparatus.

Layer 1 — Personnel. This is the layer that just broke in public. The same individual — McSweeney — sits at the founding period of CCDH, at the top of Starmer’s Downing Street operation, and inside Mandelson’s political lineage. Starmer’s resignation removes the last protected node sitting atop it.

Layer 2 — Funding. This is the layer the resignation does not touch, and I want to be disciplined about that. There is no direct Epstein–CCDH money trail in the files. The documented bridge I’ve written about runs through the foundations and global-health vehicles, which I traced in Follow the Money: What CCDH’s Own Tax Returns Reveal and Polio Spies, Pandemic Bets, and a $150M Blueprint. That architecture is still standing. Starmer’s exit removed a political shield; it did not touch a funder.

Layer 3 — Regulatory and prosecutorial mechanism. This is the layer where a censorship product becomes a legal weapon. CCDH’s “Disinformation Dozen” report — a media-advocacy document — has been pulled into formal proceedings as if it were evidence, the kind of move I examined in The Man Who Branded Twelve Americans as “Killers”. The abuse-of-process concern is much harder to wave away as fringe now that the dossier’s parent institution’s founding political architect just helped bring down a government.

Layer 4 — Intelligence and information flow. Mandelson is the clearest specimen here, and the press has now filled in detail I could only point at before: the payments, the Treasury readouts, his Palantir dealings — which he called his “personal pride and joy” (Byline Times). I connected these threads in “None of Us Knew”: The Classified Epstein Intelligence Trail That Runs Straight Through Starmer’s Defense.

What this confirms — and what it does not

Let me hold myself to the same standard I hold everyone else to.

What June 22 confirms: the predictive spine. I argued months ago that the Epstein-files disclosure engine would unwind the McSweeney–Mandelson–Starmer personnel layer. It did. I argued the mechanism would cannibalize its own operators once their private correspondence was forced into the open. It has.

What it does not confirm: anything about the funding layer. No operational link between Starmer or McSweeney and the Gates/Gavi/global-health financial architecture has been demonstrated, and I’m not going to assert one. This is a political event, not a legal finding. Mandelson’s police investigation is ongoing; McSweeney called the appointment a “serious error of judgment,” not evidence of a wider apparatus. I’ve watched this many fall already — I laid out the cascade in The Real Pandemic Profiteers and in Three Things That Were Unthinkable a Year Ago — and discipline about what the record actually shows is the only thing that’s kept this work credible.

Where this leaves us

The personnel layer is now in the open. The intelligence layer is largely documented. What remains untouched — and therefore unfinished — is the funding architecture: the global-health money machine I’ve spent years following. That is where the real work still lies, and it’s the part no resignation can resolve for us.

I’ve been told for years that this story was a conspiracy theory. On June 22, a prime minister resigned and the Associated Press wrote the connecting sentence for me. I’d rather have been wrong. But the record is the record, and now it’s everyone’s to read.

For the full archive of the documents and filings behind this, see my Epstein Files collection.

— Sayer Ji

A note on method: every factual claim above rests on the public record — my own previously published reporting and mainstream coverage from the AP, BBC, CNN, The Guardian, and Byline Times, all linked inline. I draw conclusions; I label them as conclusions; and I keep them separate from what the documents themselves say.

Share