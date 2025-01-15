Summary

Keir Starmer's Role : As head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Starmer oversaw decisions prolonging Julian Assange’s extradition case, with critical evidence later destroyed.

Global Suppression : Coordinated efforts by the U.S., UK, Sweden, and others sought to silence Assange, exposing a broader attack on freedom of the press.

Implications for Journalism: Assange’s persecution sets a chilling precedent, threatening whistleblowers, journalists, and the foundations of democracy. Calls for Trump to pardon Julian Assange continue to increase.

Keir Starmer and the CPS: Political Motivations or Legal Oversight?

Keir Starmer, now the British Prime Minister, served as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and head of the CPS from 2008 to 2013. Under his leadership, the CPS played a central role in Julian Assange’s protracted legal battles. Documents obtained through Freedom of Information (FoI) requests reveal that the CPS urged Swedish prosecutors to continue investigating Assange, even when they showed reluctance.

Later, it came to light that key CPS documents related to the case were destroyed, raising suspicions of misconduct. Judge Foss of the London First-Tier Tribunal has demanded answers about the destruction of these files, with a deadline looming in February 2025. If no explanation is provided, the case could unravel further, exposing potential abuses of power. View more details here.

Key Findings from the Report:

1⃣ No Existing Records 📂: Despite repeated Freedom of Information (FoI) requests, the CPS has admitted that it no longer holds any records of Starmer’s trips, including the purposes of his meetings, whom he met, or any related documentation. ❌

2⃣ Potential Link to Assange 🔗: These trips overlapped with the U.S. government’s intensified focus on Assange, WikiLeaks, and the publication of classified material. The lack of records has fueled speculation that Starmer’s visits may have included discussions about the extradition or prosecution of Assange.

3⃣ Transparency Concerns 🕶️: The destruction of these records further undermines public trust in the CPS and raises concerns about the agency’s adherence to record-keeping laws and protocols. The timing and nature of Starmer’s trips remain shrouded in secrecy. 🗂️

Implications for the Assange Case 🛑

☑️ The lack of transparency regarding Starmer’s Washington trips has heightened suspicions about the extent of U.S.-UK collaboration 🤝 during this period. If discussions regarding Assange were held during these visits, it could indicate a coordinated effort to target the WikiLeaks founder and suppress independent journalism. ✍️

☑️ This revelation adds another layer to the ongoing scrutiny of Starmer’s role in Assange’s legal battles and highlights the urgent need for greater accountability and openness in cases involving press freedom and whistleblowers. 🗣️🌍

For further details, the full report can be read on Declassified UK: CPS Has Destroyed All Records of Keir Starmer’s FourTrips to Washington. 📰

The United States’ Relentless Pursuit

The U.S. has pursued Assange under the Espionage Act, primarily for WikiLeaks’ role in exposing war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan. These revelations embarrassed governments and revealed truths they sought to suppress. While the Obama administration refrained from indicting Assange due to concerns about criminalizing journalism (the so-called “New York Times problem”), subsequent administrations doubled down, viewing Assange as a threat to national security.

The Fifth Estate: Journalism in the Digital Age

Assange’s work through WikiLeaks epitomized the power of citizen journalism—what is often called the Fifth Estate. By bypassing traditional media, WikiLeaks enabled direct access to critical information about government corruption, war crimes, and systemic abuses.

However, Assange’s persecution shows the dangers faced by whistleblowers and independent journalists. Governments worldwide, emboldened by the success of Assange’s prosecution, may seek to suppress dissent through legislation like the UK's Online Safety Act and the EU’s Digital Services Act. In fact, we recently reported on an international plot to censor, adjudicate and criminalize free speech, the details of which can be found here.

A Renaissance of Truth on 𝕏

Amid the decline of mainstream media’s independence, platforms like 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) have become sanctuaries for free speech and independent journalism. Thanks to Elon Musk’s commitment to protecting First Amendment rights, 𝕏 fosters a space where citizen reporters and whistleblowers can challenge power and share the truth.

The rise of the Fifth Estate on 𝕏 represents a Renaissance of truth, where individuals can bypass gatekeepers and reveal hidden realities. Assange’s case serves as both an inspiration and a warning: the fight for transparency and accountability is far from over.



Independent journalist Vigilant Fox has provided an excellent list of his top 30 recommended journalists to follow in 2025, which you can view here. I’m honored to be listed at #17. These other accounts are legendary on X for speaking the truth and spreading MISSING information that the Pharma and Deep State media won’t touch, and actively suppress. If you are on X, don’t forget to follow the so-called “disinformation dozen” (or ‘trusted twelve’), who CCDH unsuccessfully attempted to completely destroy, over the course of four years of non-stop defamation.

Should Julian Assange Be Pardoned?

After over a decade of confinement, Assange was released in 2024 via a plea deal. However, this came at the cost of setting a dangerous precedent that criminalizes whistleblowing and investigative journalism.

Do you agree that Julian Assange should be pardoned by Donald Trump? If you believe his case is a fight for freedom of speech, press freedom, and democracy, share this post and amplify the message. Let the world know: transparency and accountability matter.

View the X thread on this article’s topic here, and join the conversation.

🌍 #PardonAssange

Article Sources