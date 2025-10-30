Read, share, and comment on the X post dedicated to this article: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1983992949265535185

The sky above us tells a story of power without consent. For years, secret programs have tampered with sunlight, weather, and life itself. Now, one senator has stepped forward to say what millions have felt: enough.

In the past 6+ months, our work at Global Wellness Forum (GWF) — along with allies, researchers and courageous policymakers — has methodically peeled back the layers of secrecy surrounding large-scale atmospheric modification programs.

Just last week, the courageous Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano issued letters to President Donald J. Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought, where he demanded an end to the Biden-era $3.1 billion in budget appropriations for solar radiation management in FY 2023 and a full audit of all government programs and spending. We are standing at a watershed moment in the fight for health sovereignty, environmental integrity, and governmental accountability — but the window to act is rapidly closing. What happens in the coming weeks will determine whether transparency prevails or secrecy deepens beyond recall.

Three Letters, One Message: Stop The Poisoning of our Skies

Senator Mastriano’s letters ask for three things:

Terminate all federal funding and involvement in solar radiation modification (SRM) and related geoengineering programs. Audit and disclose all contracts, expenditures and agency agreements associated with SRM efforts. Redirect taxpayer resources toward core national-defense readiness, veteran care, infrastructure and citizen protection — instead of speculative weather-manipulation schemes.

This is not hyperbole. Senator Mastriano made a direct ask for President Trump to finally put an end to these programs that have been going on for decades, that clearly ramped up in spending under President Biden. In his letter to Secretary Hegseth, Senator Mastriano states that during the Obama-Biden era the Pentagon classified “climate change” as a national security threat — which redirected billions away from combat readiness and into “unproven environmental schemes.” The FY 2023 request for the Department of Defense included $3.1 billion in so-called “climate investment,” much of which he states supports SRM research and atmospheric experimentation. In his letter to Director Vought, the Senator calls SRM “a legacy of wasteful federal spending — a costly experiment that diverts resources from genuine national needs and undermines public confidence in government accountability.”

For GWF and our community, this is a major breakthrough. It signals that public policy is catching up with the science and concerns that we have been raising for years.

Why This Matters

Senator Mastriano’s letters bring that truth out of the shadows and into the light. We have a moment of time to end these harmful and wasteful programs once and for all.

Health & Ecosystem Risks — The Weaponization of the Sky

What’s being called “Solar Radiation Modification” is, in reality, an assualt on our planet and our health — the deliberate injection of particulates such as aluminum, barium, strontium, silver iodide and much more into the stratosphere to block sunlight or increase preciptitation. This atmospheric pollution disrupts weather systems, can increase heat to the planet, damage crops, contaminate soil and water, and add respiratory and neurological toxins into the environment.

A new Columbia University–authored study in Nature’s Scientific Reports delivered a fatal blow to solar geoengineering, confirming that stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) fails on every front—scientifically, economically, and logistically. The researchers found that the particles clump together, lose reflectivity, fall rapidly, and would require nonexistent aircraft technology and unsustainable quantities of rare minerals, rendering the scheme both impossible and dangerous. In short, the peer-reviewed science now confirms what GWF and independent investigators like Jon Fleetwood have long warned: “sun-blocking” experiments are neither feasible nor safe—they are reckless illusions of control with catastrophic potential.

Financial & Ethical Drain — A Billion-Dollar Black Budget

Senator Mastriano’s letter to President Trump captures it succinctly:

“Every dollar spent on speculative climate change initiatives is a dollar not available to strengthen our forces, secure our borders, repair our roads, or reduce the national debt.”

Investigations such as Nicole Shanahan’s “Dark MAHA” report confirm how the federal bureaucracy has rebranded geoengineering as “climate intervention” to evade oversight and skirt President Trump’s prior ban on climate-change funding.

Federal grants totaling over $230 million have flowed through the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR) — an umbrella of 130 universities conducting SRM and SAI projects under opaque contracts. NOAA still allocates $1.2 million annually to stratospheric aerosol programs. Private foundations like the Simons Foundation, Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, and Bill Gates’ Fund for Innovative Climate and Energy Research add hundreds of millions more. And there are plenty of other programs hidden, funded and destroying our planet and human health. This is a web of public–private partnerships operating without informed consent, risk analysis, or liability. It is the antithesis of environmental justice.

Zero Informed Consent — The People Were Never Asked

For decades, unelected bureaucrats and corporate–academic alliances have presumed authority over our atmosphere — with no hearings, no votes, and no informed consent.

That era is ending. In 2024, through the courageous leadership of Rep. Monty Fritts, Tennessee became the first state in the nation to ban geoengineering outright, igniting a movement for atmospheric sovereignty across America.

Then, in April 2025, Florida followed with an even stronger stance — and the Global Wellness Forum played a pivotal role in advancing a historic law sponsored by Senator Ileana Garcia and Rep. Kevin Steele that made Florida the first state to criminalize geoengineering, defining it as a felony offense punishable by up to five years in prison and fines of up to $100,000 per violation.

Soon after Louisiana joined the ranks, passing its own ban to protect citizens from unauthorized weather modification. And the momentum is spreading — nearly 35 states nationwide are now working hard to advance similar bills, signaling a powerful awakening in defense of public health, transparency, and state sovereignty.

As we reported when Florida enacted its law, these measures represent more than legislation — they are declarations of atmospheric sovereignty, bold assertions that the sky belongs to the people, not to corporate, military, or academic cartels.

But this fight is far from over. The entrenched network of federal agencies, covert military operations, and public–private partnerships funding and conducting these programs must be fully exposed, defunded, and dismantled.

This is not governance. It is experimentation without representation — and it ends now.

Strategic & National-Security Dimensions — Weather as Warfare

Geoengineering is not simply an “environmental policy.” It is a dual-use military technology with profound implications for sovereignty and security. Senator Mastriano’s warning that SRM undermines a War Department “focused on strength, deterrence, and victory” is not rhetorical. These technologies were born inside the military-industrial complex, designed for atmospheric control and battlefield advantage.

As Shanahan’s whistleblower testimony confirms in her Dark MAHA Report on Geoengineering, these programs have persisted through intelligence channels even after official bans. By cloaking weather modification as “climate defense,” federal agencies have blurred the line between civilian science and covert operations.

This is why Florida’s felony ban represents a national security reset — returning the power of environmental defense to constitutional governance and the consent of the governed. Health freedom, ecological stewardship, and national strength are inseparable.

The Bigger Picture

From leading the way for Florida’s legislative triumph to supporting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green’s The Clear Skies Act to this recent demand from Senator Mastriano’s for federal program freeze and full program and budget audit, a new era of accountability is unfolding. The Global Wellness Forum has been honored to help catalyze this awakening — through expert councils, public testimony, and direct collaboration with courageous leaders who refuse to allow the weaponization of the sky to continue unchecked.

This is not alarmism. It is the restoration of natural law, scientific ethics, and human sovereignty.

Senator Mastriano’s letters elevate the conversation into legislative, executive and constitutional territory. That means our work matters more than ever — and the public must mobilize.

Why This Is a Defining Moment

This is a moment when the convergence of health advocacy, environmental integrity, national security strategy and public policy oversight comes into sharp relief. The systems we’ve built, supported and allowed (climate-tech, geoengineering contracts, opaque defense spending) are now being called to account in writing — by a public servant who recognizes the gravity of what’s at stake.

For GWF and our community, this is not optional. It’s urgent.

Do we continue allowing hidden programs to shape our atmosphere, weather, health and sovereignty?

Or do we demand clarity, consent, accountability and redirection of resources to real human and ecological needs?

At its core, this is about who controls our skies, who controls our weather, who controls our health, and ultimately who controls our future.

As I have written before, and as GWF has tirelessly discussed, the intersection of geoengineering, public funding, national security and health freedom demands transparency. Senator Mastriano’s letters represent a major breakthrough in making that transparency unavoidable.

