Radiant health through ancient intelligence, now on shelves nationwide

We are incredibly excited to announce: the Regenerate line is now on the shelves of 490 Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the country — a category leader in innovation, regenerative and organic whole-food supplements, and clinically-inspired formulation.

We celebrated in Nashville — Sayer and Dr. Joel Bohemier toasting the moment two decades of research finally hit the shelf.

Men’s Multi. Women’s Multi. MethylateBLUE. CardioNK. Every formula made with Regenerative Organic Certified® ingredients, from soil to supplement. This is the food-as-medicine movement going mainstream: nutrition that nourishes you while regenerating the land it came from.

FIND YOUR NEAREST SPROUTS

Pick up any two Regenerate formulas at your home Sprouts store between August 11–31, snap your receipt, and we’ll send you a copy of Regenerate (Hay House, 2020) — signed by Sayer Ji — plus the Brain Rejuvenation Guide ebook. Limited to the first 100 customers.

CLAIM YOUR BUNDLE

Every ingredient is checked against 100,000+ peer-reviewed studies before it earns a place in the bottle. No proprietary blends, no rounding up — exact amounts and activity units, printed on the label. Every lot is third-party tested for purity and potency, made in a GMP-certified, FDA-registered U.S. facility.

“I spent two decades cataloging what the research actually says. Regenerate is what happens when you formulate from the evidence instead of from a trend report.“

— Sayer Ji, Founder of GreenMedInfo, author of Regenerate.

No Sprouts nearby? The full line ships free over $75, straight from us to you.

SHOP REGENERATE NOW