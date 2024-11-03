RFK Jr. just called for an end to water fluoridation across the country—a stance strongly supported by our community. Fluoridation is a dated practice that infringes on medical ethics by ignoring informed consent and lacks the rigorous scientific backing that its promoters claim makes it “safe and effective” (sound familiar?). This courageous action is exactly the type of leadership our nation needs.

Naturally, the backlash is already here. Various "experts" have rushed to discredit RFK Jr., calling him a “liar” and citing outdated toxicology models to argue there’s an “acceptable level of harm” that can be imposed on infants. Yet, this debate reminds us of how essential it is for our leaders to uphold common sense and reason, values we see all too rarely among today’s PhDs.

So, is the science on fluoridation genuinely “settled,” or is RFK Jr. being unfairly labeled, as the scientific establishment and mainstream media have insisted for decades? Absolutely not. Here’s why…

We're proud to share that over the past 15 years, we’ve accumulated a powerful database of over 300 studies revealing more than 100 documented adverse effects of fluoride and fluoridation. You can explore this comprehensive collection here, alongside dozens of articles on the far-reaching harms linked to fluoride exposure, which are featured on the right side of the database.

Our database at GreenMedInfo.com recently played a key role in this battle. Dr. Joel Bohemier, our senior adviser and co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom, used it to provide critical evidence to Collier County commissioners, leading to their historic decision to remove fluoride from the municipal water supply—a move that’s already inspiring similar actions nationwide.

Stand for Health Freedom is expanding this movement even further. Our latest initiative aims to remove fluoride from Naples City’s water supply, and residents of that area can join the campaign here.

This is just the beginning of a much-needed transformation. Across the country, grassroots advocates and principled leaders are coming together to achieve meaningful change for all Americans and future generations. Ending fluoridation is just one part of the work we champion, and we know you support these efforts too.

