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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
9h

Powerful & informative article. We stopped giving our (3) children fever reducing toxins after we were led to a Naturopathic Physician in the early 90's. The fever helped us to recover with no side effects. Natural/homeopathic remedies were/are always in our home. Very much appreciate ALL you do for humanity Sayer ...

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Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH's avatar
Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH
9h

Wow! THIS is a monumentally important article! Most important is your concern about the oveuse of fever-suppressing and inflammation-suppress drugs when our symptoms are actually our bodymind's best efforts to defend itself and to survive whether a person has been exposed to a toxic substance or to an infective organism.

You've created a strong case for the use of homeopathic medicines that are chosen for their specific ability to cause whatever syndrome of symptoms that sick person is experiencing...and by providing a catalyst to the body's natural defenses, a homeopathic medicine augments the person's inherent inner doctor.

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