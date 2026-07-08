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Krystal's avatar
Krystal
7h

You are….in my estimation…. a world class “polymath” Sayer. Thank you for your many humble contributions to the world. It makes me smile every time I read your work. Your ability to concise complicated subjects into understandable language for the common ordinary man is priceless……and thank you for staying with the questions life has presented to you. I am standing in the universe that is giving you a standing ovation.❤️👏

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Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
8h

Often times what gets you into something is what gets you out of it. The whole "come full circle" thing.

I offer up René Descartes as a path out. His other very famous principle, "Question Everything" (Cartesian Doubt). Because so much of what is generally accepted as truths today is not truth. To find truth again we must question all that we think we know.

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