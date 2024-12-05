"I CHALLENGE ANYONE!" Dr. Joel Bohemier's MAHA Testimony Helps END Fluoridation in Naples, FL.

Naples, FL, just killed the municipal fluoride program! A MASSIVE health freedom victory—and here’s why:

The Facts Are Clear: 450 studies show fluoride’s toxic effects. Linked to 136 diseases & 36 harmful actions in the body​.

The Truth About IQ Loss: The National Toxicology Program confirmed fluoride causes an average IQ loss of 5–10 points in children—brain damage in a bottle​.

Federal Court Orders EPA: After a 7-year legal battle, the EPA was ordered to remove sources of fluoride toxicity from water supplies​.

FL Surgeon General Speaks: Dr. Joseph Ladapo now officially advises against water fluoridation due to neuropsychiatric risks for pregnant women & children​.

“I challenge anyone to read the science and STILL advocate for fluoride in water.” – Dr. Joel Bohemier Let’s spread the truth and keep fighting for clean water!

#HealthFreedom #EndFluoridation #IQMatters Would you like to learn more or download the free research PDF to share in your community?

Download the fluoride research PDF

Start writing today. Use the button below to create a Substack of your own Start a Substack

here: http://unite.mykajabi.com/flouride