"I CHALLENGE ANYONE!" Dr. Joel Bohemier's MAHA Testimony Helps END Fluoridation in Naples, FL.

Naples, FL, just killed the municipal fluoride program! A MASSIVE health freedom victory—and here’s why:
The Facts Are Clear: 450 studies show fluoride’s toxic effects. Linked to 136 diseases & 36 harmful actions in the body.
The Truth About IQ Loss: The National Toxicology Program confirmed fluoride causes an average IQ loss of 5–10 points in children—brain damage in a bottle.
Federal Court Orders EPA: After a 7-year legal battle, the EPA was ordered to remove sources of fluoride toxicity from water supplies.
FL Surgeon General Speaks: Dr. Joseph Ladapo now officially advises against water fluoridation due to neuropsychiatric risks for pregnant women & children.
“I challenge anyone to read the science and STILL advocate for fluoride in water.” – Dr. Joel Bohemier Let’s spread the truth and keep fighting for clean water!
