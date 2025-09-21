Share and comment on the X post dedicated to this article: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1969822148769218711

Key Takeaways

Physical Threats Escalate : Bomb threat (ignored by the mainstream media) at HHS Secretary Kennedy's home on September 20th represents dangerous escalation from information warfare to kinetic intimidation tactics against a sitting U.S. Cabinet official.

$2 Million Industry Campaign : Leaked April 2025 memo reveals pharmaceutical trade group BIO strategized to "go to The Hill and lobby that it is time for RFK Jr to go," allocating millions to remove him from office by September.

Foreign "Black Ops" Exposed : UK-based CCDH planned covert operations against Kennedy, with CEO discussing "black ops" tactics and coordinating anti-Kennedy messaging through The Guardian newspaper—the same platform used by Senator Sanders for his resignation demand.

Systematic Character Assassination : Unprecedented dehumanizing rhetoric from senators, family members, and media outlets branded Kennedy as "predator," "psychopath," and "existential threat"—language typically reserved for violent extremists or foreign adversaries.

Watch today's livestream at 5:30 PM Eastern as members of the "Disinformation Dozen" discuss the coordinated attacks on free speech rights and our federal lawsuit challenging these influence operations.

In military parlance, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is under "full-spectrum" attack. Over the past year, he has been caught in the crosshairs of what resembles a coordinated information and influence warfare campaign -- the kind of hybrid operation usually reserved for hostile foreign actors. From security threats at his residence to leaked memos outlining "black ops" against him, Kennedy (and his allies) face converging threats on physical, reputational, digital, and legal fronts. The assault unfolding against him blurs the line between legitimate political opposition and a clandestine campaign of intimidation and neutralization. It's a playbook of psychological and reputational warfare being deployed on American soil, targeting a sitting U.S. official in ways that echo counterintelligence struggles of the Cold War.

Physical Intimidation and Security Threats

On September 20th, law enforcement responded to a bomb threat targeting Kennedy¹. Security protocols were activated and the threat was investigated, with no explosives found. The incident remained under active investigation, with few details released about the perpetrator. This was no idle prank; it was a direct threat against the life of a cabinet official. In counterintelligence terms, it marked an escalation to "kinetic" or physical intimidation, an ominous sign that someone viewed Secretary Kennedy as an enemy to be terrified or even eliminated.

This was not the first such security concern. During Kennedy's earlier presidential campaign, an armed individual impersonating a federal marshal was arrested attempting to approach him, at a time when the prior administration had controversially denied him Secret Service protection despite multiple credible threats². Now, as a member of President Trump's cabinet, Kennedy finally has federal security details -- and clearly, he needs them³. It is sobering that 18 U.S.C. § 372 -- a statute prohibiting conspiracies to intimidate or harm U.S. officials -- might well apply if evidence shows a coordinated effort behind these threats. The security incident underscores that the battlefield has come to Kennedy's doorstep, literally. Yet this physical front is just one dimension of the onslaught against him.

Influence Operations: Coordinated Campaigns to Oust a Health Secretary

Concurrent with physical threats, influence operations have targeted Kennedy from within the halls of power and industry. A leaked April 2025 memo from a meeting of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) -- a leading biotech industry trade group -- revealed panicked discussions about Kennedy's vaccine policies and even strategies to "go to The Hill" and lobby for his removal⁴. The memo starkly described the new HHS Secretary as a "direct threat to public health" in the eyes of pharmaceutical executives⁵. Attendees strategized how to engage allied lawmakers and conservative influencers to undermine Kennedy's authority⁶. According to Children's Health Defense (CHD), which obtained the document, it "reads like a coup attempt" by industry insiders --- complete with a budget of "millions" of dollars --- all aimed at ensuring Kennedy would be "out of office by September"⁷.

It's not hard to see why pharma lobbyists were alarmed. Upon taking office in early 2025, Kennedy moved swiftly to shake up vaccine policy within federal health agencies. He ousted the entire CDC vaccine advisory panel and installed new members more aligned with his concern about the conflicts of interests among government appointees in charge of vaccine policy⁸. Those new advisors promptly voted to drop the combined MMRV (measles-mumps-rubella-varicella) shot for children and to scale back universal COVID-19 and hepatitis B vaccine recommendations⁸. Kennedy also removed senior officials like CDC Director Dr. Susan Monarez, who subsequently testified before Congress that she was fired for refusing to 'rubber-stamp' his agenda. Notably, RFK was not invited to this hearing, which critics characterized as political theater.⁹ Medical experts warned that these maneuvers could erode public confidence in vaccines and spark outbreaks of preventable disease⁹. Kennedy, for his part, insisted he was rooting out conflicts of interest and "restor[ing] public trust" in health policy¹⁰.

Those policy fights quickly spilled into a campaign to tarnish Kennedy's reputation. By late summer, calls for his resignation reached a crescendo. Even members of his prominent political family were enlisted in the pressure campaign: relatives issued scathing public statements in early September urging him to step down¹¹. "Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a threat to the health and wellbeing of every American," one family member declared, accusing him of inflicting national harm¹². Most striking was his own cousin Caroline Kennedy's letter to the Senate, in which she wrote: "he himself is a predator" -- an extraordinary familial denunciation that effectively branded him as dangerous on a personal level³⁴. Such language -- likening the HHS Secretary to a public menace -- was amplified eagerly by the press. It followed a contentious, three-hour congressional hearing where lawmakers from both parties grilled Secretary Kennedy over his "tumultuous" leadership and vaccine reforms¹³,¹⁴.

Senator Bernie Sanders took the unusual step of writing a Guardian op-ed demanding Kennedy's resignation, accusing him of "endangering the health of the American people now and into the future"¹⁵. Sanders charged that Kennedy -- a Democrat serving in a Republican administration -- had launched a "full-blown war on science, on public health and on truth itself"¹⁶. What appeared as spontaneous political critique was, according to leaked documents revealing a coordinated influence operation, the culmination of a pharmaceutical industry campaign: Sanders published his op-ed in The Guardian—the exact media platform previously identified by the UK-based Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) for narrative placement against Kennedy. This aligned perfectly with the Biotechnology Innovation Organization's leaked April memo outlining their $2 million campaign to lobby Congress that "it is time for RFK Jr to go."

The op-ed read less like organic political critique and more like the execution of a predetermined strategy, even lambasting Kennedy for purportedly citing discredited experts and spreading "bogus" conspiracy theories¹⁷. Around the same time, prominent medical organizations and a newly formed coalition of health professionals openly branded Kennedy as requiring removal, with one group stating that "the single most important step toward improving the health of Americans" would be his removal from office¹⁸—echoing the synchronized messaging pattern revealed in the leaked documents. One epidemiologist in the group bluntly called him a "genuine threat" who was "devastating" public health with misinformed policies¹⁹, employing the exact rhetorical framework the leaked memos had outlined for maximum political impact.

The rhetoric escalated beyond policy disagreement into personal attacks. Senator Patty Murray called Kennedy a "shameless liar" and "insane conspiracy theorist," while also branding him "this grifter" who was profiteering from public harm¹⁶,¹⁷. In a viral university lecture, a professor called Kennedy "a psychopath" and "a moron"¹⁸. Most remarkably, a prominent magazine ran a piece titled "RFK Jr., American Psycho" with the blunt directive: "He needs to go. Now."²¹ Even sitting senators felt free to call a cabinet member a "very bad person" on the Senate floor¹⁰, while others declared him "unqualified, unfit, and dangerous"³³. This language -- typically reserved for violent extremists or foreign adversaries -- became normalized in mainstream political discourse about Kennedy.

Foreign "Black Ops" and Covert Interference

Perhaps most disturbing, evidence has emerged that foreign operatives have their fingerprints on the campaign against RFK Jr. Documents leaked by whistleblowers from inside the UK-based Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) show that organization plotted secretive measures against Kennedy²⁰. First reported by Children’s Health Defense, minutes from a January 2024 internal meeting, CCDH's CEO Imran Ahmed discussed setting up "black ops... to look at RFK", driven by "nervousness about the impact of him on the election"²⁰. The use of the term "black ops", typically shorthand for deniable covert operations, is astonishing coming from the head of a nonprofit. It suggests an intelligence-style approach: clandestine action, concealing the instigators' hand.

These same leaked documents -- later published by investigative journalists Paul D. Thacker and Matt Taibbi -- revealed that CCDH, which is based in London, was coordinating a broad censorship and propaganda effort²¹. They aimed to "bring back" attacks on so-called "antivaxx" voices and even to "kill" Elon Musk's Twitter (now X) by pressuring its advertisers²¹. In one excerpt, Ahmed notes that the UK Labour Party's political operatives had an objective to "Kill Musk's Twitter" through an ad boycott campaign²². In the same breath, CCDH planned to go after Kennedy and two American figures (Dr. Joseph Mercola and Alex Berenson) by pushing Substack to deplatform them²³. In other words, a British organization with political ties was actively meddling in U.S. political discourse, seeking to muzzle a U.S. presidential candidate (at the time) and shape the narrative around him.

The CCDH's aggressive tactics are no secret -- this is the group that coined the "Disinformation Dozen" label in 2021 to pressure tech platforms to ban Kennedy and others critical of vaccines²⁴. But the leaked "black ops" plan takes their involvement to another level, veering into potential illegality. If a UK-based entity engaged in covert influence operations targeting a U.S. official without registering under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), it raises serious legal flags²⁵. U.S. law (and basic sovereignty) prohibits foreign-directed campaigns from subverting our domestic affairs in the shadows. Moreover, as a registered charity in the UK, CCDH is barred by British law from partisan political campaigning -- yet orchestrating "black ops" to undermine a U.S. cabinet member would seem to blatantly flout those charitable purpose restrictions. These revelations have the hallmarks of a counterintelligence concern: a foreign-aligned network potentially running an influence campaign on American soil, complete with information warfare and possible collusion with sympathetic media outlets.

Indeed, the culmination of CCDH's strategy appears to have played out in real time through their identified media channels and coordinated messaging. The blending of domestic partisan interests (pharmaceutical lobbyists, political opponents) with foreign actors (CCDH's UK operatives) represents a textbook example of hybrid warfare -- a fusion of internal and external pressures designed to achieve a political objective. One could easily mistake the synchronized anti-Kennedy messaging for the kind of hostile propaganda campaign a government might orchestrate against a foreign adversary. But this involved American senators and U.S. NGOs potentially operating at the direction of a UK-based "disinformation" outfit. The objective was unmistakable: neutralize Robert F. Kennedy Jr. by any means necessary

Even high gravitas journals like Lancet are lending themselves to the propaganda campaign.

Systematic Character Assassination and Dehumanizing Rhetoric

The campaign against Kennedy has been marked by an unprecedented escalation in political rhetoric, moving far beyond normal policy disagreement into systematic character assassination. Between 2020 and 2025, Kennedy was subjected to extreme, dehumanizing characterizations typically reserved for violent extremists or foreign adversaries. This rhetoric transcended partisan lines, emanating from mainstream media, sitting senators, and health officials.

The "Dangerous Threat" Narrative: Kennedy was consistently portrayed as an existential danger requiring immediate neutralization. Public Citizen declared him a "clear and present danger to the nation's health" who "shouldn't be allowed in the building" at HHS². Over 750 health workers branded him **"an existential threat to public health"³. Senator Brian Schatz warned that Kennedy represented a "unique danger to society" in what he characterized as a "life or death" decision for the country⁸,⁹,¹⁰. This language -- "clear and present danger," "existential threat" -- is typically used to justify extraordinary measures against national security threats.

Pathologizing and Dehumanizing Language: Critics went beyond questioning Kennedy's policies to questioning his mental fitness and moral character. Senator Patty Murray called him a "shameless liar," "insane conspiracy theorist," and "grifter"¹⁶,¹⁷. The Nation magazine ran a piece titled "RFK Jr., American Psycho" with the stark directive: He needs to go. Now."²¹ His own cousin Caroline Kennedy wrote that "he himself is a predator" -- an extraordinary family denunciation that suggested Kennedy was dangerous on a personal level³⁴. Senator Schatz declared him "a very bad person" on the Senate floor¹⁰, while others labeled him"unqualified, unfit, and dangerous"³³.

Coordinated Removal Campaigns: The rhetoric consistently escalated to calls for Kennedy's elimination from public life. Senator Ed Markey declared the Senate "must not allow" his confirmation³³. More than 1,000 HHS employees and 22 national medical organizations demanded his resignation as Secretary³⁰. The messaging was synchronized: Kennedy wasn't just wrong on policy -- he was so dangerous that extraordinary measures were justified to remove him from power. This moved beyond normal political opposition into what resembled a coordinated neutralization campaign.

This systematic demonization serves multiple purposes in an influence operation. First, it creates social permission for extraordinary measures against the target -- if someone is truly an "existential threat" or "predator," then normal democratic constraints may seem inadequate. Second, it isolates the target from potential allies by making association with them socially and professionally toxic. Third, it primes the public to accept or even welcome the target's removal from power. The rhetoric around Kennedy achieved all three objectives: it normalized extreme language about a sitting official, made supporting him politically radioactive, and built public consensus that he "must go."

Media Amplification and Financial Incentives: This coordinated messaging was amplified by media outlets with significant financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry. The pharmaceutical sector is routinely the largest advertiser on U.S. television, with an estimated 75% of primetime advertising revenue on major networks coming from drug companies⁵². In 2021 alone, pharma firms spent $6.88 billion on direct-to-consumer advertising -- a massive revenue stream for media companies⁵³. This financial backdrop helps explain why major broadcasters and their commentators were particularly hostile to Kennedy's anti-vaccine message: their bottom line depended partly on pharmaceutical sponsorship. The synchronized nature of the extreme rhetoric across multiple outlets suggests coordination beyond mere shared editorial judgment.

Asymmetric Media Response: Threats Downplayed, Narrative Amplified

The onslaught against Kennedy has also been marked by a striking asymmetry in media coverage -- one that has not gone unnoticed. When Kennedy made moves that outraged the public health establishment (such as holding a public forum on vaccine safety or revising CDC guidelines), it generated front-page headlines and wall-to-wall cable news denunciations painting him as a dangerous heretic. Yet when credible threats emerged against his safety, the response from many of those same outlets was muted. The security incident received only cursory attention in mainstream media, mostly relegated to brief mentions despite the gravity of an attempted act of terror against a federal official²⁸. Contrast that with the extensive coverage given to controversial remarks Kennedy made, or the marathon Senate hearing called to excoriate him.

This imbalance suggests that the information battlefield is skewed. As one analysis noted, when certain political figures are targeted, it's front-page news, while threats against others receive muted coverage²⁸. In Kennedy's case, although he is a lifelong Democrat, he accepted a role in a Republican administration -- making him an acceptable target for partisan vitriol. The end result is the same pattern: outrage is amplified when it serves the narrative of those coordinating the campaign, and inconvenient facts (like someone threatening the official) are downplayed or ignored.

It's telling, for instance, that Kennedy's effort to investigate government censorship -- holding hearings on the alleged collusion between federal agencies and Big Tech -- was cast by some media as dangerous or extremist, yet direct threats against him barely registered a blip. The narrative appears carefully managed to keep the focus on "Kennedy as a public threat", not "Kennedy under threat". This inversion is itself a hallmark of psychological operations: control the story, and you control public perception. Kennedy's allies argue that the nearly one-sided media narrative against him has been so synchronized with the leaked "removal" plans that it smacks of an engineered PR blitz, rather than organic public concern. At minimum, the press's disparate treatment raises questions about who sets the agenda -- and whether journalism is being weaponized in service of a broader influence campaign.

A Call for Investigations and Accountability

What is happening to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is unprecedented in modern American politics: a blending of domestic lobbying, mass media messaging, digital censorship, and now even physical menace -- all directed at a sitting U.S. official. Taken together, the evidence points to a concerted, multi-front offensive to intimidate, discredit, and ultimately remove a government officer outside of normal democratic processes. Such an extra-legal campaign cannot be taken lightly. It undermines not just one man, but the integrity of our institutions and the principle of political disagreement without demonization or violence.

Given the serious implications, this situation begs for a full congressional investigation and a counterintelligence review by relevant agencies. Congress should use its subpoena power to haul in the actors at the center of these revelations -- from pharma executives and trade group officials who allegedly plotted against Kennedy⁷, to heads of organizations like CCDH who boasted of "black ops" on U.S. soil²⁰. Lawmakers must determine if any laws were broken -- from domestic laws against conspiracies to impede officials (18 U.S.C. § 372) to foreign agent laws like FARA -- and if so, hold perpetrators to account. Were U.S. officials or media figures knowingly coordinating with foreign operatives to smear a sitting Secretary? Did industry groups' actions amount to an unlawful conspiracy to interfere with a federal agency's functions? These are urgent questions that only a serious inquiry can answer.

Please share this article and tag Jim Jordan, AG Pam Bondi, Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government to push the Congressional investigation of Imran Ahmed, CCDH and his network forward.

At the same time, the U.S. intelligence community should treat this as the potential national security issue it is. If a hostile foreign government orchestrated a similar campaign against, say, our Secretary of State -- complete with propaganda, agent-of-influence operations, and threats -- it would trigger emergency meetings in Washington. The fact that the foreign element here may be a quasi-private NGO (albeit one with evident ties to UK political circles) is no reason for complacency. Hybrid warfare often involves non-state proxies and NGOs as tools of statecraft. The public deserves transparency about whether any foreign funding or direction is behind CCDH or related actors in this affair. U.K. authorities, too, might need to investigate whether a British charity violated its charter by meddling in U.S. politics.

Finally, there must be public accountability and a recommitment to the rule of law. If influential interests -- be they corporate, partisan, or foreign -- can collude to target an American official with impunity, then no administration's appointees (Democrat or Republican) are safe from extralegal overthrow should they cross the wrong powerful actors. This cuts to the heart of national sovereignty and democratic governance. While Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long been a controversial figure, one need not agree with his views to agree that he is entitled to serve his post free from illegal sabotage and violent threats. The response to him should be policy debate and lawful elections, not security scares, character assassination, or covert subversion.

In the end, this saga is bigger than RFK Jr. It is a stress test of our system's ability to withstand "hybrid warfare" tactics -- information ops, influence campaigns, and intimidation -- deployed from within and without. Thus far, the response has been tepid. It's time for leaders in Congress, the Justice Department, and the intelligence community to wake up to the precedent being set. A coordinated campaign to terrorize or unseat a federal official outside of normal processes is a threat to the Constitution itself, no matter who that official is. Unraveling the web of influence and intimidation in Kennedy's case will require seriousness of purpose -- subpoenas, hearings, perhaps even special prosecutors -- and it must follow the facts wherever they lead, without fear or favor.

As Americans, we should demand nothing less. The hallmarks of hybrid warfare should not become the new normal in our domestic politics. Sunlight, accountability, and the rule of law are the antidotes. It's past time to apply them here, to ensure that orchestrated influence campaigns do not quietly replace transparent governance. The integrity of our republic may well depend on recognizing this moment for what it is -- and meeting it with the resolve we normally reserve for adversaries abroad.

Take Action: Defend Democracy and Free Speech

The coordinated campaign against RFK Jr. represents a clear and present danger to American democracy itself. If powerful interests can orchestrate the removal of a sitting Cabinet official through a combination of industry lobbying, foreign influence operations, and systematic character assassination, then no elected or appointed official is safe from similar attacks.

This is bigger than partisan politics. This is about preserving constitutional governance.

Immediate Actions You Can Take:

Contact Your Representatives: Demand they investigate the BIO memo, CCDH's foreign influence operations, and potential FARA violations. Use our sample letter templates and talking points to make your voice heard on Capitol Hill.

Use Children's Health Defense's action here.

Use Stand for Health Freedom's action here.

Share This Investigation: The mainstream media has largely ignored or downplayed these documented influence operations. Social media and alternative platforms remain crucial for getting this information to the American people. Share this article widely.

Support Legal Accountability: Back organizations filing federal civil rights lawsuits against CCDH, tech giants, and government officials who participated in censorship campaigns. These legal challenges are essential for establishing precedent and deterring future operations. Support our federal lawsuit here.

Join or Organize Your Own September 27th Rally: Stand with thousands of Americans showing support for RFK Jr. and opposition to coordinated influence campaigns. Find a rally near you or organize one in your community.

Document Everything: Screenshot social media posts, save articles, and preserve evidence of coordinated messaging. These influence operations depend on their activities remaining hidden or being dismissed as "organic" opposition.

The integrity of our republic depends on exposing and stopping these hybrid warfare tactics before they become the new normal in American politics. Whether you support RFK Jr.'s policies or not, every American should oppose the use of foreign-directed influence operations and industry-funded propaganda campaigns to remove elected officials.

The time for action is now. Our democracy cannot survive if we allow coordinated influence operations to replace transparent governance and democratic accountability.

Finally, join me today with other members of the so-called 'Disinformation Dozen' — a label that has become a badge of honor since the collapse of the 'safe and effective' narrative — as we discuss the targeting of not only officials like HHS Secretary RFK Jr., but all Americans who wish to speak freely and exercise their fundamental rights, and our federal lawsuit fighting back against these coordinated attacks on free speech.

Endnotes

