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Dana Ray's avatar
Dana Ray
10h

Thanks for this post Sayer Ji! I read this paper when it came out and my first thought was 'oh no'! I've taken glucosamine chondroitin with MSM for many years and am one of those folks whose stiff and achy joints have been relieved by this supplement. Good to read your detailed analysis.

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Hypernoia's avatar
Hypernoia
16h

So one should expect the approval coming down the pike of a new patented monopoly big pHarma drug with toxic side effects that they intend to replace glucosamine with on the market.

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