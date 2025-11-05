A Landmark Reversal for Free Speech

Without fanfare, YouTube has quietly reinstated two voices it once silenced as purveyors of “misinformation.” Sayer Ji – founder of GreenMedInfo, co-founder of Stand For Health Freedom – and activist Ronnie “Rizza” Islam were deplatformed during the COVID-19 era as part of the notorious “Disinformation Dozen.” Now, years later, YouTube admits neither man ever violated the platform’s rules. This stunning reversal carries weight far beyond the individual accounts. It symbolizes a broader collapse in the credibility of the censorship regime deployed during the pandemic, and it vindicates those who warned that lawful speech was being unjustly suppressed under government pressure[1].

Alphabet Inc. – the parent company of Google and YouTube – recently acknowledged in an official letter to Congress that it removed content, not because it was false or unlawful, but due to coercion from federal officials[2]. Alphabet’s own lawyers admitted: “Senior Biden Administration officials... pressed the Company regarding certain user-generated content related to the COVID pandemic that did not violate its policies.” They added: “It is unacceptable and wrong when any government, including the Biden Administration, attempts to dictate how the Company moderates content.”

The “Disinformation Dozen” Smear Exposed

For Sayer Ji and Rizza Islam, the reinstatement of their channels after four years is more than a personal vindication – it exposes the “Disinformation Dozen” campaign as a politically motivated falsehood[3]. Back in 2021, a UK-based group called the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) published a report falsely claiming that 12 individuals were responsible for 65% of anti-vaccine content online. That list included Ji, Islam, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The White House and multiple Senators leaned on social media companies to remove these accounts. President Biden even declared, “They’re killing people.”

YouTube complied, banning Ji and Islam without citing specific policy violations. Now, years later, YouTube acknowledges their content never breached any standards — a tacit admission that their censorship was politically induced, not rule-based.

From Pariah to Public Servant

Perhaps the most striking illustration of this shift is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was once smeared as a super-spreader of misinformation and now serves as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. In 2024, RFK Jr. lost a legal case against YouTube because he lacked evidence that the government had coerced the platform. That proof now exists[2].

It turns out the people once labeled dangerous were in many cases telling inconvenient truths. Their reinstatement is a symbolic collapse of the narrative used to justify mass censorship

.

Free Speech as the Foundation of Health Freedom

This reversal is also a victory for the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement. MAHA champions medical freedom, which cannot exist without free speech. As Ji has said, “You can’t make informed medical choices if you don’t have the information.” Free expression is essential to informed consent, to scientific discovery, and to a functioning democracy.

Thomas Jefferson once warned: “Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost.”[1] His words resonate powerfully in this moment.

In the recent MAHA Media Hub broadcast above, Sayer Ji spoke about this turning point as more than a legal or political event—it’s a spiritual and cultural one. The restoration of these voices is not just about algorithms and policies; it marks the reawakening of human sovereignty and the collective remembrance that freedom, joy, and truth are inseparable.

Big Tech’s About-Face

In a remarkable twist, Alphabet is now asking for protection from censorship under the EU’s new Digital Services Act (DSA). In the same letter to Congress, the company warned that the DSA could be interpreted to require platforms to remove lawful content — and that this posed a threat to free expression both inside and outside the EU[2].

The irony is unmistakable. After spending years suppressing lawful speech under government pressure, Big Tech is now seeking protection from the very overreach it once enabled.

A Call to Defend Liberty

The reinstatement of Ji and Islam is a turning point. But full accountability remains. A federal lawsuit — Finn et al. v. Global Engagement Center, et al. — is now underway, with Ji, Islam, and others seeking justice for the deplatforming and defamation they endured[4].

This case will test whether America still honors its First Amendment. It will determine if powerful interests can erase citizens from the digital town square with impunity — or if those wrongs can be righted.

Now is the time to support this lawsuit, to share this story, and to ensure the mistakes of the censorship era are never repeated.

References